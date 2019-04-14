Getty Image

The Orlando Magic haven’t taken the floor for a playoff game since Barack Obama’s first term in the White House. The Dwight Howard-led Magic were knocked out of the playoffs in round one by the Indiana Pacers back in 2012, and since then, the team has been stuck in basketball’s wilderness, aimlessly searching for a postseason berth that has never came around.

This year’s Orlando squad finally made it back, earning a bid as the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed. Despite traveling to the hostile Scotiabank Arena to take on the second-seeded Toronto Raptors, the Magic came to play, stunning Toronto, 104-101.

Orlando was led by veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, who hadn’t played in a postseason game since 2014. Augustin tied Kawhi Leonard for a game-high in points, dropping 25 on 9-for-13 shooting. He also hit the biggest shot of the game, a cold-blooded triple when the game was tied at 101 to put the Magic up by three with just over three seconds remaining.