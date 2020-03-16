Since the NBA season effectively came to a premature end due to the spread of COVID-19, players and some owners have chipped in do their part to help arena workers and other hourly-paid employees. Players like Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo and even 19-year-old rookie Zion Williamson have donated money toward the salaries of workers affected by the NBA shutdown.

Owners and teams are now facing pressure to take action and provide financial support to those who work to make the games happen, and some are stepping up to the plate to do what others have effectively not thus far. On Monday, the DeVos family, owners of the Orlando Magic, created a $2 million compensation fund for Magic team personnel and Amway Center, Lakeland Magic and Orlando Solar Bears hourly workers.

PRESS RELEASE:

DeVos Family pledges up to $2 million for Magic and Amway Center hourly workers Orlando Magic players join ownership with additional assistance#MagicAboveAll pic.twitter.com/pgWzFdjvNm — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) March 16, 2020

The DeVos family joins Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, Nets owner Joe Tsai, Warriors ownership, 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, Pacers owner Herb Simon, Grizzlies owner Robert Pera, Heat owner Mickey Arison, Bulls ownership, Nuggets ownership and Hawks owner Tony Ressler as NBA team owners that have pledged to compensate their workers during the suspension.

The Lakers and Clippers partnered with NHL franchise the Los Angeles Kings to support Staples Center staff. A similar arrangement was put in place to aid workers at Little Caesars Arena, home to the Detroit Pistons and Red Wings. The Knicks don’t own Madison Square Garden, but MSG workers are also being paid in the short-term while the company nails down along-term plan.