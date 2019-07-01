The Magic Went All In On Their Roster Which Brings Significant Risks

Getty Image

Few teams surprised people more last season than the Magic. After years of falling apart mid-season, Orlando finally broke through its self-created ceiling with a surprising playoff appearance. Steve Clifford had his team playing to their fullest potential with the Magic defense coming into its own and great individual performances across the board.

That team also was absolutely at the peak of what it could be. The 2018-19 Orlando Magic managed to snag a game off the eventual champion Raptors and it was awesome for them; one of those moments that made the entire season worth it. The issue is that, even at the time, everyone knew how flawed that group was. The Magic were not a great team or one that seemed especially well constructed. They struggled to play consistent basketball throughout the season, relied on an inconsistent offense, and needed players to play beyond what was expected the on a nightly basis.

No better example of this was than with Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross who were the main source of Orlando’s scoring on most nights. Vucevic anchored their attack in the post, while occasionally floating out to the perimeter, and Ross coming in off the bench as a scorching shooter. Vucevic made the All-Star Game while Ross had the best shooting year of his career. While everyone knew they were going to get paid, the question was should the Magic be the ones to pay them.