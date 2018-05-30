The Orlando Magic Will Hire Steve Clifford As Their Next Head Coach

05.30.18 1 hour ago

The Orlando Magic have been searching for a head coach for some time now. The team announced that it had parted ways with Frank Vogel back on April 12, and for weeks, Orlando has been in the midst of preparing for the 2018 NBA Draft without knowing who will lead the franchise going forward.

But on Wednesday morning, the Magic finally got their man, and as it turns out, all they had to do was look at who had been in their division for the last five years. Orlando announced its decision to hire former Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford.

TAGSORLANDO MAGICsteve clifford

