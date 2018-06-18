Who The Orlando Magic Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The Orlando Magic have missed the playoffs in six consecutive seasons and, with only one season with more than 30 wins over that time period, things haven’t been rosy in the happiest place on Earth. If anything, the Magic have been used as a negative example by fans of other teams arguing against the potential of a rebuilding scenario and, frankly, it is hard to argue that Orlando’s lack of success in building even a playoff team wouldn’t serve as a potential tanking deterrent.

With that said, the Magic do have talent on the roster, especially if they elect to bring Aaron Gordon back in restricted free agency to pair with soon-to-be sophomore Jonathan Isaac in an intriguing frontcourt tandem. There is no question that Orlando needs more talent on the high end, though, and that is where the 2018 NBA Draft comes into play as a potential pivot point.

Orlando holds three picks in the top 41 (No. 6, No. 35 and No. 41) and, while only one of those picks screams importance, it will be very interesting to see what the front office does. Here are a handful of prospects that would fit snugly with what the organization is trying to do, combining potential value with availability.