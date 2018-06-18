Who The Orlando Magic Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

#2018 NBA Draft
06.18.18 30 mins ago

Getty Image

The Orlando Magic have missed the playoffs in six consecutive seasons and, with only one season with more than 30 wins over that time period, things haven’t been rosy in the happiest place on Earth. If anything, the Magic have been used as a negative example by fans of other teams arguing against the potential of a rebuilding scenario and, frankly, it is hard to argue that Orlando’s lack of success in building even a playoff team wouldn’t serve as a potential tanking deterrent.

With that said, the Magic do have talent on the roster, especially if they elect to bring Aaron Gordon back in restricted free agency to pair with soon-to-be sophomore Jonathan Isaac in an intriguing frontcourt tandem. There is no question that Orlando needs more talent on the high end, though, and that is where the 2018 NBA Draft comes into play as a potential pivot point.

Orlando holds three picks in the top 41 (No. 6, No. 35 and No. 41) and, while only one of those picks screams importance, it will be very interesting to see what the front office does. Here are a handful of prospects that would fit snugly with what the organization is trying to do, combining potential value with availability.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Draft
TAGS2018 NBA DraftORLANDO MAGIC

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 7 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP