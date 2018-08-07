The Orlando Magic Will Play Two Home Games In Mexico City This Season

Getty Image

The NBA’s continued efforts to expand the game globally have led them to playing regular season games in Mexico and England in recent years, and that won’t be any different in 2018-19.

The NBA and the Orlando Magic announced on Tuesday that the Magic will host a pair of home games in Mexico City this season, squaring off against the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz on December 13 and December 15 respectively. The games will be the 27th and 28th NBA games played in Mexico City since 1992, the most anywhere outside of the U.S. and Canada.

Magic CEO Alex Martins and NBA commissioner Adam Silver both released statements about the games, citing Orlando being a well-traveled franchise over the years.

“Having played in England twice, Japan, China, Mexico and Brazil, the Orlando Magic are always honored to participate in the NBA’s Global Games and look forward to again representing the Central Florida community and the NBA,’’ Magic CEO Alex Martins said. “From our previous experience of playing in Mexico City, we know the passion of the fans and look forward to this amazing opportunity.’’

“Returning to Mexico City for two regular-season games this season reinforces our commitment to growing basketball in Mexico and Latin America,’’ NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a release. “NBA teams have been playing in Mexico for more than 25 years, and the Bulls, Jazz and Magic organizations are excited to continue the tradition of bringing the live game experience to our passionate Mexican fans.’’

Both Mexico City games will be broadcast live on ESPN.