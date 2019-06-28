Getty Image

The Orlando Magic were a bit of a surprise last year, starting slow and eventually turning the ship around en route to a playoff berth. A major reason why was the play of veteran center Nikola Vucevic, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. But if the Magic have their way, Vucevic is not going anywhere.

According to a report by Marc Stein of the New York Times, Orlando is preparing to give Vucevic a sizable offer once free agency opens up on Sunday evening. Stein brings word that the Magic will offer Vucevic, who made the All-Star team for the first time in his NBA career this season, a four-year deal worth more than $90 million.

The Orlando Magic are preparing a four-year offer believed to be in excess of $90 million to their All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in hopes of completing a deal shortly after Sunday's opening bell in free agency, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

It’s a deserved contract for Vucevic. While he turns 29 this October, he’s earned a big payday from the Magic, which acquired him following his rookie season in 2011-12 as part of the Dwight Howard trade. He’s always found ways to improve his game, and this past season, Vucevic averaged career highs in scoring (20.8 points per game), rebounding (12 rebounds per game), and distributing (3.8 assists per game). Despite being a bigger and slower guy, Vuvevic has also turned into a steady hand on the defensive end.

Of course, whether Vucevic accepts this deal or decides to scan the market remains to be seen, but at the very least, we now have a pretty good idea of what the Magic plan to offer.