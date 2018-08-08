The Magic Will Bring Back Their Retro Blue Pinstripes This Season

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets are both celebrating their 30th seasons in the NBA, and fortunately for all of us, that means the return of some tremendous throwback looks.

The Hornets have already unveiled their “Classic” edition uniforms and a retro court. For the six or more nights this season, they will don the old school white pinstripe uniforms, and they look outstanding. On Wednesday, the Magic announced their own retro look, as they will finally bring back the blue pinstripes from the 90s that remain one of the all-time greatest uniform looks in NBA history, via Darren Rovell and the Orlando Sentinel.