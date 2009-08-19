Orlando Magic Sign Jason Williams

Looking to add some depth to their backcourt, the Orlando Magic have signed Jason Williams to a free agent deal. After coming out of retirement and flirting with a few other teams, J-Dub found a spot in Orlando, where he will battle Anthony Johnson for backup minutes behind Jameer Nelson.



Williams is clearly a far cry from White Chocolate, but if his conditioning is there, the Magic could do a lot worse than having Williams and Johnson coming off their bench.