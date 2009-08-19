Looking to add some depth to their backcourt, the Orlando Magic have signed Jason Williams to a free agent deal. After coming out of retirement and flirting with a few other teams, J-Dub found a spot in Orlando, where he will battle Anthony Johnson for backup minutes behind Jameer Nelson.
Williams is clearly a far cry from White Chocolate, but if his conditioning is there, the Magic could do a lot worse than having Williams and Johnson coming off their bench.
Orlando Magic Sign Jason Williams
I am going to guess that this spells the end of the road for Anthony Johnson.
Boy they certainly have some interesting cats on this squad. Real entertaining group.
Uncle Johnson
Superman
Mighty Mouse
Raw-Lew
White Chocolate
Half man – Half Amazing
Pietrus
Gortat
Ron Jeremy
Wow.
Damn. The Magic upgrade again. Your move, Boston.
Even if JWill can give the Magic a few good minutes off the bench, this team is ridiculously stacked. They can play any style. They can go small, big, traditional, athletic, etc. Not too many teams in the L that can do that, efficiently.
dam there is not one weak spot on their entire roster. Orlando is looking like the team to beat in the east. Its not even all about Dwight as much now because they can hurt you from all spots on the floor.
@2
and b-bass!!
Anthony Johnson helps take the Magic to the NBA finals and then is bench for the finals and replaced by a fellow old fog hat the following year. The NBA, Where amazing happens
Poppi – They went and signed Damon Stoudamire…? lol
Sacto_J lol my bad hahaha I always wanna give his nickname to Jameer.
What is Jameer’s nickname?
what about the polish hammer?
Anthony — Beetlejuice — Johnson.
this makes them very stacked at every position two or three deep, i hope the Lakes sign a “junkyard dog” forward or center, or at least another pure shooter(preferably PG)…
nicknames for Jameer i’ve heard are “lightning”, “Jamiracle on 34th Street”, and “Meer the Deer”…
nickname for Jameer? How bout “2009 NBA Championship Finals Team Destroyer”. Sounds about right after messing up a good thing with the reigning ECF Champs.
certainly hoping that this isnt like that blazers team which was also stacked (but not as talented as this year’s magic). remember kobe and shaq teamed up to destroy that promising blazers team. now that shaq is paired with lebron, could it be deja vu (though im not saying that lebron = kobe)
maybe dime can write an article pitting these two teams? whatchuthink dime?
jameer’s nickname is boobie. we also have anthony “ninja turtle” johnson who has no neck. snaq doesn’t have it but the pampered one might
jameer’s nickname is boobie??Why? That’s so funny!
no matter how stacked a team is we still gotta see if they mesh well together
Daniel Gibson is boobie.
Don’t count on White Chocolate taking over granpa AJ’s spot. More likely he will take over T Lue’s seat on the far side of the bench.