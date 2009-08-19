Orlando Magic Sign Jason Williams

08.19.09 9 years ago 19 Comments

Looking to add some depth to their backcourt, the Orlando Magic have signed Jason Williams to a free agent deal. After coming out of retirement and flirting with a few other teams, J-Dub found a spot in Orlando, where he will battle Anthony Johnson for backup minutes behind Jameer Nelson.

Williams is clearly a far cry from White Chocolate, but if his conditioning is there, the Magic could do a lot worse than having Williams and Johnson coming off their bench.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagJAMEER NELSONJason WilliamsORLANDO MAGIC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP