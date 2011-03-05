Orlando Runs out of Magic; Players Get Testy All Over the NBA Last Night

Friday night was the NBA’s version of a severe hangover. Both the Magic and the Heat, just 24 hours after their epic Thursday night battle that saw Orlando come back from a 24-point, second half deficit, were both sort of sleepwalking and it showed in the results … Orlando was hosting the Bulls, and while the Magic started off well, found themselves down 14 at the half. They battled back in the second half, but you could tell that they didn’t have the juice they had the previous night against Miami and the Bulls won by eight … The big news from the game came at the end of the first half when Dwight Howard was hit in the head by Kyle Korver as DH pulled an offensive board. The refs called Korver for a foul, but when Kyle then took a swipe at the ball after the whistle, Dwight threw an elbow and was hit with a T. That tech, assuming it’s held up by the league, would be Dwight’s 16th on the season â€“ a $5,000 fine and an automatic one-game suspension (their next game is against Portland on Monday night) … At least the Magic were competitive; the Heat got cracked by the Spurs from the jump. Miami found themselves down 32-16 at the end of the first quarter, just being steamrolled by the clinic that was the Spurs’ offense. San Antonio got any shot they wanted, whenever they wanted it. Tim Duncan easy iso on the block? Sure. Tony Parker uncontested drive down the lane? Of course. Wide open Matt Bonner threes? Here you go. Mike Breen called it a “bludgeoning.” … The Heat’s frustration was personified in Erick Dampier when Parker blew past him on a break and Damp opted to give him a two-handed shove right in the back, sending TP flying into the cameramen by the basket. Dampier was booted, and Parker – who wouldn’t be a Spur if he didn’t â€“ acted like he had just been smashed through the Spanish broadcast’s table at a WWE event and stayed face down on the floor milking the drama as long as he could before getting up smirking/smiling … Seriously, Knicks? We know Chauncey was out again last night, but losing AGAIN to the Cavs on your home floor? They are 0-3 against Cleveland this season … Near the end of the third quarter, J.J. Hickson went middle with the shot clock winding down and took a running hook shot that didn’t hit anything. It went over the entire backboard. When (arguably) your best player is doing that, that’s when you know there is no hope. Unless you’re playing the Knicks, of course … Questionable coaching and shot selection sealed New York’s fate. Down one with about 30 seconds to go in the game and Cleveland with the ball, Mike D’Antoni chose not to foul immediately and instead Jared Jeffries defended a pick-and-roll terribly and left Baron Davis wide open for a three. Amar’e answered with an improbable three of his own and then Ramon Sessions went 1-2 from the line to put Cleveland up two with under 10 seconds to go. Then Carmelo, who has scored approximately 250,000 points in his career on his nearly unstoppable pullup jumper, chose to awkwardly drive to the rim and was called for a charge. Game over … Kevin Durant wasn’t even supposed to play last night against the Hawks because of an ankle injury, but suited up and causally dropped 29 … The real story though was Russell Westbrook, who had 28 and nine dimes, and was personality-plus the entire time. He was talking all sorts of trash to Kirk Hinrich and then down the stretch hit a dagger three to close out the Hawks. On the way back on defense, he celebrated, shoving mock pistols back into their holsters. It definitely wasn’t anything really crazy, but the Hawks announcers took it like it was a personal attack on their manhood and freaked out, dragging Russell’s name through the mud for a solid two minutes … The Nets beat the Raptors in London yesterday. The only thing you need to know is that Deron Williams hit Sonny Weems with a crossover that saw Sonny hit the floor LIKE THIS … The Timberwolves lost to the Sixers in Philly, but Kevin Love was an animal, amassing 21 points and 23 rebound for his 49th consecutive double-double … 21 Mercer was the spot last night. For the Dime crew not at the Garden for Knicks/Cavs, we hit up 21 Mercer for the release of the Nike Dunk x Questlove Collection. Quest was signing shoe boxes and then later on in the night took over the turntables and killed it. Great seeing familiar faces for the party, and the line outside was crazy for the shoe release … We’re out like Dwight.
You know you’re in for a bad night when Tim Duncan is saying game over in the first quarter.
yeh Deron Williams X-O on Sonny Weems was the best this year. Sonny fell like a he caught a haymaker from Tyson. Deron has a lot more flash to his game than people know. He has dunked on more people than any other PG in the L right now, and is definantly up there for X-Os that sit cats on their back pockets.
Magic v Bulls game was weak. Magic will still beat The Bulls in a series…yes I (a Chicagoan) wrote that. I think it would be close only because the Magic are too stupid to go to Dwight every time down so they’ll fire off 3’s which Chicago is the best at defending. Which will then allow the Bulls to win a few games in the series.
My prediction
2nd Round 2011 playoffs. Magic eliminate the Bulls 4-3 in a epic series with several overtimes and the two MvP candidates duking it out with D12 winning in the end.
hahahahaha go heat!!!!!!!!
shouldnt dampier be used to this abuse by parker by now???
timmeh with the saw quote “game over”
chicagorilla
they wont play.
boston vs orlando second round imo.
You may want to get your facts straight. It was 36-12 after the first quarter of the Spurs clinic.
Sonny got tripped up on the pick but it still was nice
@Ian
i was thinking the same exact about Dampier when I saw that. Maybe he thought he wouldn’t ever get abused again playing for the “Super friends”
The League’s true elite teams own the Heat just like the Cavs have the Knicks’ number.
Time to end the delusion. Maybe next year.
The Heat are still broken just like PAGE 2…
I just found this: [www.onionsportsnetwork.com]
i find it hilarious, so i tought i should share this story about Boshmallow.
how come tony way playing? few days ago they said he’s out 2-4 weeks…
think about it, IF the Knicks played the Cavs in the playoffs, Amare and Co. will be booking their vacation plans soon enough…ah well its a bad joke get over it.
dime, the stupid page 2 STILL dont work!
I still feel good but the brilliant come back last night, but damn, this game was different. Chicago just executed their offense perfectly most of the time, while we just looked lost out there.
No excuses here. Bad game by the Magic.
Speaking of excuses, what excuses would some people say about the Heat this time? Seriously… Just got mindfucked the last two games, and if I hear another ‘Just give them time’ excuse, I might really lose faith in NBA fans entirely.
And for the Instant Contenders, what do you really expect? You mix a high scoring player with another high scoring cat, players that give zero defense combined, and you’re thinking bout a winning team? Be real.
1st Q score wasn’t 32-16 but 36-12. So the TD quote was perfectly fit for the occasion. Of course, the 3’s shooting was tremendous from SAS. But 12 points ? Seriously ?
Thet Deron Williams crossover was sick! Damn Heat what are you doing!! Better get it together or the Bulls will come in and spank that A$$ again
This league is so fucked up. Refs are biased as he’ll against dh and spurs flop like there’s no tomorrow.
Two things i loved bout last night
1. Seeing my lakers keep their game face on in a game any laker fan wouldn’t have minded or been surprised if we’d lost.LET’S GO !!
2. Tim duncan showing his nasty self. Calling ‘game over’ thrice in the first quarter. I’s still grinning over that shit. Can’t wait to play these guys !
Every time the Heat lose by 30pts… and angel gets it’s wings. :)
Dime How could you not have posted this?
A cavs fan and the Jazz mascot get into a fight
[www.bing.com]
Damn Miami! When it rains it pours doesn’t it?
Blew a 10+ lead to New York
Blew a 24 point lead to Orlando
Got blowed out by 30 against San Antonio + TIM DUNCAN is calling them out in the FIRST quarter
Talk about adding insult to injury
@money
That whole Cavs fan vs Utah Mascot is a fake setup they did. It’s even pretty obvious in the video. Pretty funny, though, and good to get the fans riled up before the game.
Chicagorilla is right, if we went to Dwight on the reg we’d beat the Bulls. we have two great attacking options (Dwight inside, and then our array of shooters) and we need to realise which is best suited to which opponents.
for the Heat, we can go either way, for Boston I’d go inside to Dwight (now Perk is gone) but we can use the 3 as well. but for the Bulls? we MUST go inside. they’ll shut us down if we try for the 3 all the time.
just how clutch is J-Rich, btw?
Sonny go
Told ya’ll aint nobody scared of the Knicks, b.
Cosign Ace.
The crossover was nice but Weems CLEARLY tripped over Humphries’ foot. Clearly.
I have serious doubts the Heat will be able to do anything in the playoffs…they are terrible vs. the leagues elite. Maybe next year guys…
Lol I loooove how dime goes crazy shit talkin ny when miami got BLOWN the fuck out on national tv…a superstar gettin called for 2 charges in the last minute of a game won’t happen again..plus I doubt were seein clevland in the playoffs this year..mia (or maybe I shood refer to em as dime’s breakfast) are seriously f’d in the a for the playoffs
@Lakeshow84 Do you still think Spo is a good young coach? Cuz if so you guys can have him in L.A. next season. See how he was not able to make any adjustments defensively at all. The Spurs just kept running the same plays over and over. Our half court offense is a mess and the only way we can score is if its a fast break. We were never able to mount a comeback on the Spurs the way other teams always do on us. Watch the game sunday and you might here Chants of we want Pat. Lebron does what ever he wants. Wade has become the most laziest superstar in the NBA this season. And Bosh? Nevermind!!! I still think these guys will turn it on come playoff time but Doc Rivers is going to mop the floor with Spoelstras head in the 3rd round…
In the 3rd round? Come on now, man.
Not saying anything here just….
Come.. ONNNNNNN.
Spurs best team in the league easily, so nobody should be surprised Miami lost.
Nice descriptors of TP ‘down-for-the-count’ laying there. I think unless players are actually injured, they should get a delay of game for sitting there (or charged with a timeout). Or wheelchair them off a la Paul Pierce ([www.youtube.com])
@ Kenny Laughing
Come on>>>QQ. I thought you know basketball or at least you act like it. In a playoff series of 7 you should know that the Heats pure talent alone will win out over the Bulls or the Magic because playoffs are a whole nother story. Like CHICAGORLLA said whom seem to be 1 of the few cats on here that know basketball. Do you think the Bulls would really be able to beat the Magic in a 7 game series??? Howard is D.Rose krytonite and everybody is focused during the playoffs where mental lapses dont happen. Its all about matchups just like the Celtics are a bad matchup for my Heat. If we do advance to the Finals with this Recreational coach. I would rather face the 1)Lakers or 2)Dallas in that order because of>>>”MATCH UPS”, instead of a team like the Spurs with a blazing PG like Parker.
I still love you, Dime!
@Sporty Jay: The Heat will win because Bibby and Dampier will have time to gel with the team….HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Its not the coach its the flippin players, quit making excuses this wasn’t hard to figure out (No PG, Interior D, Bench). The Bulls and Magic would both beat the Heat, Heat will be out in the 2nd round and it will be a beautiful thing.
LOL @ 41
They actually said Gel, Bibby and Dampier?! HAHAHAHA
Those two old slapheads and the word gel shouldn’t even belong in the same sentence.
The Heat and their delusions – just like a balding old man hoping for gel.
Not like I know anything bout basketball, sporty…
But even a 10 year old kid would be able to expose the Heat as a fraud that aint winning shit.
And yeah, cosign the cats above. Quit making excuses for the players. Seriously, Lebron’s whole career was Excusepalooza, it needs to stops now.
Quit dreaming yall actually reach the ‘3rd round’. Not that I know anything bout basketball. Just quit it.
@2
love dwill’s game… but are you sure he’s dunked on more people than a certain pointguard from the city of chicago named drose?
