Orlando runs unbeaten preseason streak to 21 wins

Funny how everybody looks at preseason differently. If your team is killing, the exhibition games only make you more optimistic for the season. If your team is getting killed (or if your rival is killing), you’re in full “It’s just preseason, it doesn’t matter” mode. However you slice it, the Orlando Magic have turned the NBA preseason into a Rookie mode dynasty on NBA 2K. Last night’s win over the Mavs was the 21st straight preseason win for the Magic, and it seems like every one of them has been a blowout. Does it mean anything? Dwight Howard and Vince Carter each told reporters it doesn’t, but at the same time, it can’t hurt the team’s confidence and chemistry going into the real season … Dwight posted 20 points, 13 boards and 4 blocks, and Vince scored 20 on 8-for-10 shooting in the rout. Dallas didn’t have Jason Kidd or Shawn Marion, but they would have needed those two plus the Cowboys’ kickoff coverage unit to stop the Magic anyway … Either Vince is playing mad right now, or he’s REALLY tired of playing games that don’t count. As he was dropping buckets he continually looked like he’d just ate a bad tuna roll … If Brendan Haywood beats out Tyson Chandler for the starting center job in Dallas (which looks likely), does that mean Jerry Colangelo and Coach K messed up by not taking Haywood as part of Team USA? … When the Orlando broadcast began showing its “NBA Cares” local spot, you just knew Daniel Orton would be involved. If you hadn’t noticed already, the rookies and newcomers on a team always end up doing that stuff … With just a few hairstyle changes, Marcin Gortat now looks like somebody Liam Neeson should be pummeling at some point in his next movie. They can even call the character “The Polish Hammer” … The last time we saw the Bulls and Raptors play, it actually meant something. A lot has changed since then: Chris Bosh is gone, Hedo Turkoglu is gone, Kirk Hinrich is gone, Brad Miller is gone, Leandro Barbosa is on the Raptors, and Carlos Boozer is on the Bulls. But one constant is that Derrick Rose still eats thunder and craps lighting. He put up 20 points, 8 boards and 9 assists, and held Jose Calderon scoreless. If Jarrett Jack finds himself starting on Opening Night, he should send D-Rose a “Thank You” card for exposing Calderon … Other stat lines from Wednesday preseason: Stephen Jackson dropped 25 points (11-11 FT) on the Hornets in a win, while Chris Paul had 9 points and 14 assists; Elton Brand posted 16 points and 11 rebounds in Philly’s win over New York; and Rajon Rondo had 8 points, 12 dimes and 3 steals to lead Boston past New Jersey … Landry Fields had a sick up-and-under reverse layup in the Knicks game that was made better by Clyde Frazier‘s call: “I thought he was going to run out of gravity.” … If you’ve been watching the Giants/Phillies NLCS, doesn’t San Fran’s Pablo Sandoval seem like the Big Baby Davis of MLB? And while the Giants are handling their business (up 3-1), we can’t recall seeing a pro sports team with so many guys who don’t look like pro athletes … We’re out like Oswalt …