Orlando steals Game 1; Blake Griffin gets some bad news

Can’t chalk it up to rust; the Cavs came out firing on all cylinders right from the get-go, and dominated the Magic for most of the first three quarters. Can’t chalk it up to lack of focus; LeBron in particular was completely locked in, about as intense as we’ve ever seen him in a game. And you definitely can’t chalk it up to the zebras; Cleveland (and again, LeBron in particular) got just about every call that could’ve gone their way … No, the Cavs just lost, blowing a game they controlled most of the way in a building where they’ve been almost invincible this season, dropping Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals for their first loss of the postseason and only their third loss at home … Rashard Lewis was the hero, sticking a tough baseline J with 30 seconds left to put Orlando up one, then 15 seconds later, dropping a three in Anderson Varejao‘s face that proved to be the game-winner. Raw Lew scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth, as the Magic finally broke through and traded clutch shot after clutch shot with Cleveland down the stretch … Dwight Howard added 30 points and 13 boards, but despite one sequence in the fourth where he threw down a go-ahead alley-oop and then bullied Big Z in the paint for another bucket on consecutive possessions, The Centaur didn’t factor much into the game’s decisive stretch. He fouled out on LeBron’s and-one right before Rashard’s triple … Howard came into the gym literally breaking sh*t like he had no home training. On his first shot he put back a Courtney Lee miss with a monster dunk that broke the shot clock above the backboard and was replayed about 500 times afterwards. Funny how the announcers went into “Wind Storm ’99” frantic-mode when the arena crew couldn’t fix the clock and brought out temporary shot clocks to put in the corners of the court. Every NBA player grew up on the playground and in less-than-swanky high school gyms for YEARS without shot clocks above the backboard; they’ve got running 24-second clocks in their head, and the bench shouts out the count when it gets below five anyway. They’ll manage to survive …
But after Dwight’s big dunk, Cleveland literally had every other backbreaking “momentum play” for the first three quarters: big-time dunks by LeBron (49 pts, 20-30 FG, 8 asts, 3 blks), a beyond-halfcourt shot by Mo Williams at the halftime buzzer, at least two occasions where LBJ met Dwight at the rim and sent a dunk attempt back in his face, and timely triples by ‘Bron, Delonte and Mo. It wasn’t until Anthony Johnson hit a go-ahead triple with 10 minutes left that the Cleveland crowd finally registered a volume below “deafening” … This wasn’t like your standard Beast ‘Bron performance. He was killing Orlando mostly with jumpers, hitting pull-up after pull-up and snapping the net over and over. At one point in the third quarter, Marv Albert wondered if LeBron had missed a jumper at all following an 0-for-4 start … How about the soccer-player antics by Varejao? He took flopping to another level. One time he got dropped by a Mickael Pietrus pick and laid in the paint like a cadaver while the play was still going on, then made a whole scene out of coughing up a lung and holding his throat and needing to be carried off the court. Then the replay showed Pietrus — who, granted, probably feels like a pile of bricks if you ran into him without looking — didn’t even hit Varejao in the neck … Is Doug Collins capable of criticizing Kobe, D-Wade or LeBron? One time ‘Bron held the ball forever and jacked a bad three right out of the Ron Artest Better Basketball DVD set, and Collins could only muster, “That was a tough possession.” … After one day of “They can’t screw this up, right?” speculation, the Clippers confirmed that they will in fact take Blake Griffin with the 1st pick of the Draft. Is it too late for Blake to go back to school? Can he pull a John Elway and force a trade? And is there any chance whatsoever he hasn’t explored both options already? … The funniest quote was from one of L.A.’s front-office execs, who said something like, “We made this decision in June of 2008, that if we got the first pick he was our guy.” So the Clips went into this season ASSUMING they’d be in position to get the top pick again? That’s hilarious, especially considering the team was supposed to be good this year … We’re out like the cloak of invincibility … ,
my thoughts exactly lol
you sign davis, trade for camby and randolph, pretend to be commited to winning, and then have an assistant coach say this.
Can you imagine that conversation back in 2008 lol
what a joke
1) It’s Football not Soccer. We invented the game. You play Gridiron.
2) It’s ‘Sweet Lew’ not ‘Raw Lew’.
3) No way Orlando’s shooters can keep it together long enough to pull this one out.
*front office exec instead of assistant coach
Do you believe in Magic? Last night showed the difference between Kobe and Lebron. No way Kobe loses to the Magic like that last night. Don’t crown the King just yet.
Magic in 6.
No doubt in my mind immediately after the Clips got the first pick he called his agent and started to discuss an exit strategy.
@Coop — “Raw Lew”
[www.nike.com]
Magic Wins!!!!
Great great game!
Feels so good to be a Magic fan right now.
Good for us that the best player in the world, Referee McReferee, cooled down in the final minutes.
PS: LOL @ cats saying ‘Cavs are just too good for them Magic’ when they have a double digit lead.. AT HALFTIME.
I mean, come on, can’t you at least finish the game before crowning the Cavs as the best team ever? LOL.
question is did the media frenzy claiming the king was on his way to the championship get a little blown outta proportion after blowing thru teams that wouldn’t even be in the west’s playoffs?
10-12 stats that matter
orlando has beaten cleveland 10 times outta their last 12 meetings.
*like i said, clevelands an overrated team that doesn’t show up against ANY elite team.
*of course, lebron was firing on all cyclinders until THE LAST SHOT. wutta punk
As always the Magic wins when they hit their 3’s. But whens the last time a you saw a team living and dying with the 3 win the whole thing? Right, never. Cleveland takes the next 4. They had 2 legit shots at winning last night on their last two plays (West’s 3 and Mo’s shot after the tip). No way Orlando survives that one more time.
Gotta love/hate Hedo tho. Seeing him just smile and loving the situation with 40 secs left is awesome. Decent amount of swag for a turk lol. Im not a Magic fan, but i kinda like Hedo!
lebrons “block” on howard was a blatant foul.
love how all lebron has to do is run into someone and a foul is called. difference between dwight and lebron is dwight doesn’t get no superstar phantom calls.
* 3 instances i see lebron take his 3 steps to the basket
anyone find it hilarious that the cavs were given every possible call yet still lost?
magic win when they hit their threes? are you kiddin kid?? you obviously didn’t watch the game cuz orlando wasn’t makin anything the first half, they kept their composure and beat this overrated team. gtfoh just cuz the magic hit a three to win the game, dont go and say “the magic win when they hit their threes.” stop buyin the hype
@8:
‘Cleveland takes the next 4. They had 2 legit shots at winning last night on their last two plays (West’s 3 and Mo’s shot after the tip). No way Orlando survives that one more time.’
The same words fools were saying when the Cavs were destroying the Magic in the first 3 quarters. ‘Cavs soooo good, Lebron’s going down as the best player ever, blah blah’. One quarter later, you were all ‘Oh uh, why did we talk shit like that without even finishing the game?’. LOL.
Lesson learned: Do NOT sleep on the Magic. When they appear to be beaten down and slapped in the ass, they go back and shit you.
9: ‘anyone find it hilarious that the cavs were given every possible call yet still lost?’
I do, haha. It’s kinda surreal to see the refs work with the Cavs, giving them all the calls, and as a Magic fan, I was hopeless seeing this bullshit goin on. All the screaming at my TV wouldn’t change the ref’s calls. Seeing my Magic win, though, is sweet, sweet poetic justice.
PS: I was wrong about the Cavs. I was kinda defending them that they were good and that the ‘refs love Lebron’ theory is bullshit.My bad. The ref DO love Lebron. Damn.
“So the Clips went into this season ASSUMING they’d be in position to get the top pick again?”
either ,like you all mentioned, they knew they’d be horrible (and expected/hoped to have the 1st pick) or they planned to be in position (and makes some trades to get the first pick) by the time the 09 draft rolled around. either way, i’m not impressed by the idea of them having intentionally overlooked the whole 08-09 season while their eyes stayed focused on griffin…
Austin,
Fair one. I apologise.
Nobody mentioned it but this game started to turn when Stan Van put Pietrus on Lebron.
In a sequence of possessions in the 3rd quarter Pietrus sent Lebron to the ground on a hard drive (foul) and caused lebron to jack a horrible shot because he couldn’t shake pietrus. After the sequence Lebron had that “who does this guy think he is?” look on his face.
For the first time in a loong time, Lebron was having major problems with a defender and if Pietrus can keep it up this could be the key to the series.
Sure Lebron had 40 – but only 14 of those points came after halftime.
i was hoping to see a headline this morning along the lines of rocky 4: “you see, he is human!”
gotta agree with QQ on this one… the Magic ain’t no push overs… they did survive a gritty war with philly… and they did tough it out against boston… somehow i’m beginnin’ to doubt the cavs already… if the cavs lose gm 2… they might pull off the 07 run they had against the pistons… but then again… they were the underdogs then… w’s must’ve gotten in they heads after all… if they are championship material… they can recover from this loss with ease…
anyways… any of you cats noticed a change in bron’s shotting form? is it me or doesn’t he lean back on his jumpers anymore?
Stern rigged this so L.A. could get Griffin.
Griffin is the closest thing to a superstar in this years and the next few years drafts, so Stern made the move.
Stern needs L.A. to have an all-star/superstar to be on the rise while King Kobe is on his decline/farewell tour.
L.A. has to have a marquee player, no matter which team in L.A. has him.
@Coop – It’s SOCCER in America, get over it./ David Stern is paying the refs in Lebron’s favor, it’s wild to actually watch this stuff unfold. 4 of the Centaur’s fouls were bogus…
“If it bleeds, you can kill it.” So the Cavs can lose at home. Welcome to the playoffs.
Orlando couldn’t make a shot in the first. Then started clicking by the half. James was obviously tired and slow by midway through the third. Credit the Orlando bench for making sure Bron didn’t get any rest…they made that run around the end of the 3rd and Bron had to get up after only about 2 min.
And then low and behold, the king starts cramping….starts getting winded…haha….guess what nutlickers…your king is mortal.
Shoulda drank down that vitamin water instead of playing with the talcum powder, Bron Bron. :D
the officiating was horrible… but then again, what else is new?? talk about a flop, what about the one LJ tried to pull on Pietrus….
What no one talks about, is Courtney Lee’s facial on Lebron… that was freaking sick… you could see Courtney Lee staring at Lebron the whole time running back while LJ tries to avoid the eye contact LOL
Hmmm…I wonder what folks are gonna say this time. They are running out of excuses as to why the Magic won’t win. I swear I heard Kenny Smith or Reggie Miller say “The Magic don’t hit a lot of 3s on the road”. Now come on, is that a reach or what? We hit how many 3s in Boston?? Before the Boston game, it was “The Celtics never lose game 7 in Boston”. What’s it gonna be this time??
Magic fans aren’t shocked at this win. This is how we’ve been playing all year. It looked bad when Mo hit that buzzer beater…but a high 3 point shooting team is ALWAYS in a game. We just kept chipping away…the refs called a few soft fouls on Dwight (ain’t this the playoffs? The league is really soft now…), but other than that, the Cavs couldn’t stop him. Our All-Star stepped up big this time–I’m speaking of Lewis of course. Most people will say that was a luck win, but really it wasn’t. When you beat a team 9 out of the last 12 games, is it still luck?? Besides, the Cavs really looked like the ’07 Cavs–Lebron got his, and the others really didn’t do much after halftime.
From an objective standpoint, both Conference finals games have been entertaining so far, let’s hope that all the games are close. You can’t beat that as a NBA fan.
Now…quit trying to force-feed us Lebron vs. Kobe!
@Kobeef – Lebron’s two halves, 26 and 23. No one stopped him by any stretch of the imagination.
By the way DIME, you hit it right on the head. The Clips knew in June 2008 that they were headed in the Lottery?? Time to get new management. If I were Blake, it would be time to play the asshole role and demand a trade, or return to college (if he doesn’t have an agent)…
Way to snatch DEFEAT from the jaws of VICTORY, Cavs.
Real Nice!
I’m guess I’ll still hear this one:
Lebron’s J is BROKE AZ HELL.
Pietrus and Dwight get game balls.
RAW LEW gettin’ it poppin off da dribble.
I swear these cats read DIME, then feel some type of way, then bust azz.
I mean, c’mon…SKIP wasn’t hittin’ joints!
Oh yeah, PROPS to ORLANDO’S BENCH…for coming to play…in the playoffs.
Did someone forget to send the memo to the Cavs’ Bench?
Ummm, Z can’t stick with Dwight. That’s was tragically funny and cringingly obvious.
And what did Andy learn last night?
FLOPS 2 THE DECK, GET CHOPS 2 THE NECK.
Cleveland’s VERY AVERAGE FRONT LINE gotta step up.
Hedo and Dwight hookin’ up was NICE.
Lebron’s YAM was better.
Mo’s shot was better than that.
What Van Gundy say, “They don’t know about THIS. Everything they had was EASY!”
THIS = GETTIN’ DOWN N DIRTY
EASY = NOT BATTLE TESTED
WCF = BARN BARNER
ECF = SAME
I’m lovin’ it.
Varejao looked like a wrestler out there: over dramatized flop, holding his neck like he’s choking when he wasn’t even hit in the neck, I mean, that guy should be embarrassed…especially since they lost. He consistently does that shit too…is that his specialty? He’s not even the “high-energy” guy anymore. Now he’s the B-Movie actor… (hell, a C-Movie actor)
great game… the cleveland bench SUCKED DAYUM especialy at home I expected more out of them and I know they love varejou but they got this ben wallace guy who understands guarding bigger guys a lot better then him. he won’t stop dwight but still he’ll make it harder then flopper no1.
Mo Williams left his game in the regular season this is why in my mind he is or wasn’t an all star this season.
and lebron pulled that flop on pietrus and he got it I wonder if LBJ is gonna dunk on Dwight this series but not a regular dunk but an MJ on Ewing kind of dunk
Yeaaaaaaaaaaa!
Ring the alarm! LeBron got that fresh wake-up call.
Now we can end that talk of 4-4-4-4, and start talk of win 1 at home.
So good to see Hedo and Raw Lew getting what…the last like 15 or 17 points. Many of them on Anderson V. Can’t stand his floppin wild style.
Funny how Cleveland fans wanna just hop over this game like it didn’t happen and go to the next games “Oh the Cavs will win it all, the Cavs will win the next 4 ….yadda yadda yadd”
How bout you address and deal with the point that the Cavs lost and address how Kobe willed his team to a win and LeBron came up shawt (short). ADDRESS IT, TALK ABOUT THAT ISH!
Love the way Ron Jeremy told his squad “They looked like Witnesses”. They had to be like “The f##k he say? Aww hell naw!” and went out and straight TOOK that W.
Ain’t nothing to say bad about the Magic. They didn’t get the calls, they were down by a lot and came back and did the thing.
49 points in a loss.
Go Magic and Go Lakers!
@ POPPI
haha…”He told us, ‘We’re all witnesses.’ That got us fired up.”
— Magic center Dwight Howard on what coach Stan Van Gundy told the team at halftime
Yep…quote of the night.
And let me add it now. Unless Bron mans up and takes on Rashard…Lewis is gonna get his all series. And if he doesn’t, Hedo will go off for at least 30.
Howard, Lewis, Hedo….the cavs have nothing to guard that front court. Z is slow, Sideshow Bob is too busy getting up his acting chops and can’t play, and Big Ben…yeah right.
Remember those phantom calls for LeBron? How are you going to foul Dwight Howard out on a play like that where he jumped straight up and down with his arms extended? LeBron initiated all of the contact, but i guess being lebron that’s a foul on d-wight–
BIGGEST RULE CHANGE IVE EVER SEEN IN A GAME:
LEBRON AND HEDO on the same side of the jump ball at the end of the game. amazing that the refs let that happen as lebron had a clear advantage over him, he’s boxing him out at the line. NBA……WHERE BULLSHIT HAPPENS
Rashard Lewis GETS AWAY murderously with pocketing $100M contract without playing like one. Somehow he has managed to dodge (major) criticism that is warranted to other $100M men (eg. Glenn Robinson, Allan Houston, Gilbert Arenas). How does he do it? Who knows. In any case, Rashard is a nice guy and hopefully here on end makes big buckets the rest of his career.
Looking down the stretch, the Cavs lineup and bench WILL BE NO MATCH FOR A KOBE-LED LAKERS. The mental edge alone belongs to the Lakers. And it pains me to say that considering I do not like these Kobe-led Lakers (the Magic Johnson and Shaq glory days rocked!!)
@ 28:
‘How bout you address and deal with the point that the Cavs lost and address how Kobe willed his team to a win and LeBron came up shawt (short). ADDRESS IT, TALK ABOUT THAT ISH!’
Of course, they won’t talk about hat shit. Too busy trying to find excuses for their star.
And Cavs fan if yall gonna pull the ‘We just came up short, we’ll win the next 4 fo sho’ card, I guess EVERY TEAM EVER that came up short would have won every series ever if that is how it works. Breaking news: Shit doesn’t work like that.
Magic in 6.
Comments on this boys?…
…Anderson Varejao and Sasha Vujabitch has got to be the most annoying NBAers today. Who else?
let it rain lebron haters. props to magic for pulling it out. rashard and dwight stepped up. all the other cavs except bron didnt. end of story.
Why are people so mad in here?
Why does everything LeBron does turn into a Kobe comparison?
Even Cavs fans saw this one coming. Theres alot of bad matchups. What are they supposed to do? Say “oh **** the season is over?” Nobody with a half a basketball brain thought the Magic were going to be pushovers, but of COURSE we are going to be confident.
Best record in the L. Best player in the L. Top defense. How you gonna talk about how a dude that dropped 49 on 20/30 shots is mortal, like that means something?
LeBron isn’t the reason they lost this game. The bench didn’t show up, and Delonte missed a wide open 3. If he makes that, then this whole thing is completely different.
Im all for supporting your team, but be fair and rational.
Props to the Magic for being so resillient, but don’t crown THEM yet either.
man real talk the refs were trying to give the damn game away! tht last call on dwight was easily the worst call/no call i have seen all playoffs. dude went straight up, hands in the air and gets called for a foul. wow! i was pissed! and really im not a magic fan…but I rep the H so raw lew (wht up elsik high-even tho i went to hastings) and skip (former rocket) have my support. but this has to be said about the magic-some of their decision making is above retarded-like a new breed of retard tht was designed in a lab somewhere-because on several poss. i saw delonte guarding dwight in the post and them jacking up a contested 3. or dudes wide open on the wing and them jacking a 3 from the corner with 2 bodies on them. i see why dwight had to call them out before, but if they keep tht under control thy have a damn good shot and sending the “king” and all his court jesters home.
My boy took ONE l.It aint the end of the world or over by any strectch of the imagination.U Kobe dickriders are so funny.Yall couldnt wait for the FIRST day of the playoffs where Kobe won and Bron lost now we got all this see Kobe woulda did this and that bs just because he won the other night.Like he perfect through this shit.If they get that ass whipped tonight like they usually do every other game the last 2 weeks then what yall gonna say.Just be real with it.On the real this game was about Bron teamates.Orlando stepped up and TOOK that W though.But Mo and Delonte gotta stick them open J’s.That last pass Bron did in the clutch was the Perfect play to make D just gotta hit it.I brung that up because one of these dickheads said he didnt shoot.Bottom line,no smart fan said 4-4-4-4,this gonna be a battle and they ready.My youngin shot 20 for fucking 30.They can build on that.Props to Shard bitch ass though I aint know he had some swagger in him.Cleveland lost.It happens they just gotta bounce back.U fools be on here after every game who hooing or bitching.Relax and let that shit play through before u look like a dickhead.We just seen Orlando fans talking shit,start bitching when they lose.Then start talking ashit again after they won.Same thing for LA and the unbeatable(even though he lost every year since 02-03 Bryant).Bron played a good game,but for game 2 he gotta be BETTER.
HOUSTON UP!
Rashard is from houston for those who don’t know.
Anyone have a youtube clip of Courtney Lee dunking on Lebron. I missed it but someone was telling me about it after the game.
It’s always painful to see a player get called for charging because he “lowered his shoulder”, and then the next play seeing ‘Bron do the Bo Jackson on Brian Bosworth move and get the and-1. I hate that crap. You’re telling me he didn’t lower his shoulder?! Wow
haters haters everywhere
can i remind everyone that Kobe lost to the rockets in game 1? howd that turn out? pretty sure the magic had a better regular season record than houston too….
no need to get into a tizzy cavs fans – we’ll be ok
why does everyone try to knock this guy down too? appreciate what youre “witnessing” cause lebron is just a sick muhfucker….
thought cavs in 5 before game 1, but probably in 7 now…
@iso-Yeah he caught him with a quick flush while Bron was doing his run from behind thing.Nothing major really,just u know Bron got his haters who gonna hype anything up.Kobe got those haters too.Like when he got his shot blocked and it was a major topic of discussion on here like he cant get his shit sent to the frank man a couple times a year.I hope Bron keep jumping for all that shit because he gonna catch more than he miss.Ask Dwight.
Ill stand by what i wrote earlier. If Orlando doesnt shoot around 50% (they shot 45% last night) they wont win. And i dont see them shooting that well 4 times in 7 games against teams of conference final quality.
Sorry lol. Im happy if the Magic proves me wrong, cos i kinda like the guys who are gettting it done for Orlando, but im just not convinced that they play championship basketball.
Im tempted to say the same about the Cavs. If they get this lazy after playing well and being up 15, they are in trouble. Where was the killer instinct and the daggers yesterday? Nowhere to be found. Everything went the Cavs way and they couldnt win… Pretty alarming.
Orlando’s Ball rotation was working to get Clevelands guards scrambling. There was veery little interior resistance to anything Dwight did. I saw about 5 sequences in a row where Orlando, penetrated and dished or Dwight,, got a hoop or Rafer had a runner… Cleveland needs to dust Big Ben off and get him to strap up on Dwight!
@blast
Let me make something clear, i’m not a cavs fan… i’m a bulls fan, so i’m unbiased.
With that said, you’re delusional. Those blocks were all clean. And the magic did live by the 3 in the second half – aside from Howard’s 30, it was pretty much all 3’s. Anthony Johnson started the string of threes, followed by Pietrus, Hedo, Lewis, and one more (I wanna say Alston, or maybe Lee, or both??). I think they hit a total of 10 threes in the second half – ya, that’s called living by the three. But hey, a win is a win.
As far as Lebron traveling – I didn’t see it. I watch the games pretty closely, and play enough basketball to know what a travel looks like. Just because you don’t seem to understand what a jumpstop or in stride basket looks like (also, just because lebron has very good footwork/quick feet) doesn’t mean he’s traveling. If anyone is buying into the hype it’s you. It’s so cliche’ to say the “cavs got all the call”, “lebron traveled”, etc etc.
I will give you that Dwight’s 2nd foul (offensive foul) was not a foul. Aside from that, I’d say that game was pretty fairly officiated.
Please stop the whining, and watch these games more objectively. I understand your team is playing to get to the finals, but keep it real. Don’t trick yourself into believing the hype.
Peace
imma lebron fan, and i have no excuses for this game, we got everything we needed to win, my man goin off and the refs were on our side. I even went as far as predicting a sweep and game 1 being a 20 point victory. But don’t get it twisted, lebron won’t lose this series! If he does then kobe is still the best for another year…..
You Kobe lovers really gona try to use this as an instance of Kobe being better than LeBron? Killer instinct? If anything in the L is over-hyped, over-talked about etc its “Kobe’s Killer Instinct”. LeBron outscored Kobe in the 2nd half in their game 1’s. LeBron was 20/30! wetting J’s all night, plus his 8 assists, and multiple denials of Dwight at the rim. LeBron was everywhere. Thats 65 points directly attributable to LeBron. And then there’s the fact that Kobe and his killer instinct dropped 2 games to the Houston practice squad – with Artest jacking bricks without conscience. If he had half of Jordan’s killer instinct, he cuts their throat the minute Yao goes down. Don’t fight it nut-huggers, Jerry West himself let the Laker Nation know what time it is. I think he knows a bit more about this shit than you Kobe disciples.
LBJ missed that clutch free throw towards the end of the game… Cavs bench didn’t show up and nobody gave the Magic the memo about the Cavs beating them. LBJ was sick last night, but seriously he does get a lot of he’s king, before he’s lead his team to a chip…
Right now he (LBJ) is the better player, but in the last 2 min I still want KB
@48– bUT THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE IS kb24 HIT THE CLUTCH SHOTS MADE THE CLUTCH PASSES, OH AND HE HIT HIS CLUTCH FREE THROWS TO COME UP WITH THAT W….
LBJ– Made the right passes and hit some clutch shots, but he missed the most important shot of the night an free throw in the clutch. If he makes that the cavs win in OT.
LBJ– doesn’t have that part down just yet.