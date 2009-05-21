Orlando steals Game 1; Blake Griffin gets some bad news

Can’t chalk it up to rust; the Cavs came out firing on all cylinders right from the get-go, and dominated the Magic for most of the first three quarters. Can’t chalk it up to lack of focus; LeBron in particular was completely locked in, about as intense as we’ve ever seen him in a game. And you definitely can’t chalk it up to the zebras; Cleveland (and again, LeBron in particular) got just about every call that could’ve gone their way … No, the Cavs just lost, blowing a game they controlled most of the way in a building where they’ve been almost invincible this season, dropping Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals for their first loss of the postseason and only their third loss at home … Rashard Lewis was the hero, sticking a tough baseline J with 30 seconds left to put Orlando up one, then 15 seconds later, dropping a three in Anderson Varejao‘s face that proved to be the game-winner. Raw Lew scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth, as the Magic finally broke through and traded clutch shot after clutch shot with Cleveland down the stretch … Dwight Howard added 30 points and 13 boards, but despite one sequence in the fourth where he threw down a go-ahead alley-oop and then bullied Big Z in the paint for another bucket on consecutive possessions, The Centaur didn’t factor much into the game’s decisive stretch. He fouled out on LeBron’s and-one right before Rashard’s triple … Howard came into the gym literally breaking sh*t like he had no home training. On his first shot he put back a Courtney Lee miss with a monster dunk that broke the shot clock above the backboard and was replayed about 500 times afterwards. Funny how the announcers went into “Wind Storm ’99” frantic-mode when the arena crew couldn’t fix the clock and brought out temporary shot clocks to put in the corners of the court. Every NBA player grew up on the playground and in less-than-swanky high school gyms for YEARS without shot clocks above the backboard; they’ve got running 24-second clocks in their head, and the bench shouts out the count when it gets below five anyway. They’ll manage to survive …

But after Dwight’s big dunk, Cleveland literally had every other backbreaking “momentum play” for the first three quarters: big-time dunks by LeBron (49 pts, 20-30 FG, 8 asts, 3 blks), a beyond-halfcourt shot by Mo Williams at the halftime buzzer, at least two occasions where LBJ met Dwight at the rim and sent a dunk attempt back in his face, and timely triples by ‘Bron, Delonte and Mo. It wasn’t until Anthony Johnson hit a go-ahead triple with 10 minutes left that the Cleveland crowd finally registered a volume below “deafening” … This wasn’t like your standard Beast ‘Bron performance. He was killing Orlando mostly with jumpers, hitting pull-up after pull-up and snapping the net over and over. At one point in the third quarter, Marv Albert wondered if LeBron had missed a jumper at all following an 0-for-4 start … How about the soccer-player antics by Varejao? He took flopping to another level. One time he got dropped by a Mickael Pietrus pick and laid in the paint like a cadaver while the play was still going on, then made a whole scene out of coughing up a lung and holding his throat and needing to be carried off the court. Then the replay showed Pietrus — who, granted, probably feels like a pile of bricks if you ran into him without looking — didn’t even hit Varejao in the neck … Is Doug Collins capable of criticizing Kobe, D-Wade or LeBron? One time ‘Bron held the ball forever and jacked a bad three right out of the Ron Artest Better Basketball DVD set, and Collins could only muster, “That was a tough possession.” … After one day of “They can’t screw this up, right?” speculation, the Clippers confirmed that they will in fact take Blake Griffin with the 1st pick of the Draft. Is it too late for Blake to go back to school? Can he pull a John Elway and force a trade? And is there any chance whatsoever he hasn’t explored both options already? … The funniest quote was from one of L.A.’s front-office execs, who said something like, “We made this decision in June of 2008, that if we got the first pick he was our guy.” So the Clips went into this season ASSUMING they’d be in position to get the top pick again? That’s hilarious, especially considering the team was supposed to be good this year … We’re out like the cloak of invincibility … ,