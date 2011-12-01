Orlando Thinking About A Dwight Howard Trade; Tyson Chandler Expects To Leave Dallas

Did you hear the Magic brass isn’t too smart? That’s what it feels like. Since none of us are a part of Orlando’s organization, we can sit here and talk about “Well, they might as well trade Dwight Howard now and get the most for him. They can’t let him leave for nothing.” We can call for the GM, Otis Smith, to start reaching out to everyone, mainly the Nets and the Lakers, to figure something out. But if we were Smith, we definitely wouldn’t have said what he did yesterday. In an interview with Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Smith said about the Howard trade rumors: “I think you have to look at everything. I don’t think you can take anything out of consideration.” We’re sure Orlando fans are happy to hear that. It’s not that we don’t believe it to be true. But when your franchise – the one guy holding it all together – is teetering on the edge of skipping town, you don’t go running around saying you’re going to have to look into everything. Not yet. Howard hasn’t given any inclination that he’s leaving. You have to try to keep him, or risk setting yourself back by a decade. If Howard feels at all disrespected or doesn’t see loyalty, he’s gone so the response Smith gave the world yesterday was extremely peculiar … There are a number of things holding back this Rajon Rondo/Chris Paul swap but none more important than Paul’s desire to be in Boston, which is about zero. He doesn’t want to be there at all. Sources close to the All-Star say he wouldn’t sign an extension with the Celtics if he were traded there. Yes, the Celtics present a great opportunity to win a title, but what happens two years from now? Some are suggesting Danny Ainge should go ahead and pull the trigger regardless, get a year out of CP3 and a shot at one last title, then let him, Ray Allen and KG walk next summer and immediately begin rebuilding. Of course, Rondo could end up in Indiana instead of New Orleans to head a young and exciting lineup in need of a general if the Pacers get their way. Yesterday we asked who would you rather have running your team, and while basically everyone responded one way, not everyone would take Paul. Shaquille O’Neal told SI.com that Rondo is the heart and soul of that team and that he wouldn’t make the trade, adding: “Chris Paul is not better than Rajon Rondo… Rajon Rondo is the true definition of a point guard, period. He gets everybody involved and he scores when he has to. Chris Paul scores a lot of points, but when was the last time they made it to the playoffs? Thank you very much.” O’Neal might have short-term memory loss in his old age with that playoffs comment, but he makes a few interesting points … Shaq is also getting back into the sneaker game, bringing his former brand manager Mary Gleason (O’Neal calls her the LeBron James of his shoe team) into the mix to help his kicks get back on their feet. You couldn’t pay us enough to get us to camp out for these … Reports are that Nate Robinson will be bought out by OKC so he can become a free agent … Hit page two to see why Tyson Chandler expects to leave Dallas and reactions to UNC’s big win over Wisconsin …

