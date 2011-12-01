Orlando Thinking About A Dwight Howard Trade; Tyson Chandler Expects To Leave Dallas

Did you hear the Magic brass isn’t too smart? That’s what it feels like. Since none of us are a part of Orlando’s organization, we can sit here and talk about “Well, they might as well trade Dwight Howard now and get the most for him. They can’t let him leave for nothing.” We can call for the GM, Otis Smith, to start reaching out to everyone, mainly the Nets and the Lakers, to figure something out. But if we were Smith, we definitely wouldn’t have said what he did yesterday. In an interview with Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel, Smith said about the Howard trade rumors: “I think you have to look at everything. I don’t think you can take anything out of consideration.” We’re sure Orlando fans are happy to hear that. It’s not that we don’t believe it to be true. But when your franchise – the one guy holding it all together – is teetering on the edge of skipping town, you don’t go running around saying you’re going to have to look into everything. Not yet. Howard hasn’t given any inclination that he’s leaving. You have to try to keep him, or risk setting yourself back by a decade. If Howard feels at all disrespected or doesn’t see loyalty, he’s gone so the response Smith gave the world yesterday was extremely peculiar … There are a number of things holding back this Rajon Rondo/Chris Paul swap but none more important than Paul’s desire to be in Boston, which is about zero. He doesn’t want to be there at all. Sources close to the All-Star say he wouldn’t sign an extension with the Celtics if he were traded there. Yes, the Celtics present a great opportunity to win a title, but what happens two years from now? Some are suggesting Danny Ainge should go ahead and pull the trigger regardless, get a year out of CP3 and a shot at one last title, then let him, Ray Allen and KG walk next summer and immediately begin rebuilding. Of course, Rondo could end up in Indiana instead of New Orleans to head a young and exciting lineup in need of a general if the Pacers get their way. Yesterday we asked who would you rather have running your team, and while basically everyone responded one way, not everyone would take Paul. Shaquille O’Neal told SI.com that Rondo is the heart and soul of that team and that he wouldn’t make the trade, adding: “Chris Paul is not better than Rajon Rondo… Rajon Rondo is the true definition of a point guard, period. He gets everybody involved and he scores when he has to. Chris Paul scores a lot of points, but when was the last time they made it to the playoffs? Thank you very much.” O’Neal might have short-term memory loss in his old age with that playoffs comment, but he makes a few interesting points … Shaq is also getting back into the sneaker game, bringing his former brand manager Mary Gleason (O’Neal calls her the LeBron James of his shoe team) into the mix to help his kicks get back on their feet. You couldn’t pay us enough to get us to camp out for these … Reports are that Nate Robinson will be bought out by OKC so he can become a free agent … Hit page two to see why Tyson Chandler expects to leave Dallas and reactions to UNC’s big win over Wisconsin …
So Miami call Orlando and says “hey, hows about Lebron for Dwight?”. Orlando shouldn’t even consider it? Or the Clippers call and say “how about Griffin?”. Dwight has been pulling the should I stay or go crap for a year now. Orlando can’t do the same? Get out.
And when Dwight leaves, Austin will wonder how people boo him after all that he’s done for the franchise.
So the Bulls get no love in the Dwight sweepstakes? I mean of ALL the teams…seems like the Bulls have the most to offer other teams (Boozer, noah, Deng, picks) and the most to offer Dwight (Rose, Thibs, Big Market, and Championships). lol, i guess you have to be a Chicagoan to believe that.
Tyson Chandler getting $50Mill thrown at him for what exactly? He put up 10pts 9rebs 1blk in 28min per. And all the SMALL MARKET TEAMS that were SOOOOOOooo Broke before the lockout, and have no chance of winning a title by signing Chandler, all of a sudden want to throw large amounts of money at a 30yr old injury prone average center? hahahaha, David Stern and the boys are slick as hell. They basically tea bagged the world with that whole “we are losing money” sh!t. And are actually throwing it back in your faces now as they throw away money, try to send Big name players (Dwight and CP3) to big name markets to form dream teams, and basically do everything they said the lockout was supposed to stop them from doing.
Damn, if i ever need a negotiator, i’m getting DStern and his people.
Lol @ Big Island goin in on AB
You know a grown man confused when he actually has to wonder why Ohio State fans would boo Lebron lol
@ Shaq’s “Chris Paul scores a lot of points, but when was the last time they made it to the playoffs?”
Huh? C’mon, Diesel, you ain’t that old…
Agree 100% wit ‘Rilla
Told you that overgrown monkey does not belong in a studio, he belongs in a zoo.
But he is not completely wrong, Rondo is willing to guard Lebron here and there but imagine a lineup of CP3, Jesus, Double P, Garnett and Kendra. I am just saying….Who is the DARKEST of the bunch?
excited to see kobe’s new and improved knee.
Shaq has got to have a vast collection of all types of goggles.
And bricklayers have been known for being tight…
LMMFAO@ Over grown monkey
I know im not supposed to laugh but that sh!t was so wrong it was funny.
@Bruce, Shaq is probably 3x’s your size and could literally eat you if he heard you say that.
Shaq is an idiot when it comes to basketball. Many of the retired basketball players are idiots when it comes to assessing the talent of other players or disecting the game. They play so many games throughout a career, and play 1….maybe 2 positions. So their entire knowledge of basketball is based on the 30teams they play and the 2 or 3 players on each team that they have to guard. They don’t have the time to watch other games throughout the season and probably don’t want to because its basketball overload for them. When they study film, they study the players THEY have to guard, not the entire roster.
So when guys like Barkley, Shaq, Webber, Payton, or Dennis Scott try to analyze a player, to the naked eye they sound like they know what they’re talking about. But to someone who actually knows basketball, they sound like fools.
If the NBA wants to know about players, they need to ask the assistant coaches and the scouts for each team. Not the players, who spend more time worrying about their own game/team than the opposing players.
I love Michael Jordan game, but have you ever seen him try to “teach” basketball? Here is a youtube video, the guy has no idea how to explain his thoughts or actions in a way that you could actually gain something from the lesson.
[www.youtube.com]
He’s not completely wrong, but anytime your teaching the game…you teach the game. Not how YOU would play the game, but you teach how the game is supposed to be played. from a neutral point of view. You know, minus being 6’6 and super athletic.
That’s how i feel when i hear Shaq, Barkley, and those guys talk basketball. There are a few exceptions of course. I think Kenny Smith has gotten much better over the years, and Steve Kerr actually seems to know a little bit.
I now understand (with the hiring of Shaq) that it’s not about providing the viewers with actual useful information. It’s only about entertaining and winning emmys or whatever they win for tv shows.
it would be great if we could know what is average height at dime’s office when you call spud midget.
as for tyson, if i were him, i’d go to a decent team that can pay a lot. he’s on other side of the playing hill, already injury prone. he got his title, so that’s settled… only if dallas offer and max offer from other team is near, i’d stay in dallas.
as for shaq, not really sure is he serious. maybe he just want to be in the center of attention again.
I’m so sick of the way the NBA is nowadays… remember when teams had identities? Karl Malone and John Stockton WERE Utah; David Robinson WAS the Spurs; etc. Now, everyone wants to be traded or bail and sign with someone else, and there’s no consistency anymore. There was a time when every conversation about the league wasn’t ultimately a discussion about which teams had the most cap space and the most bad contracts. We cared about the GAME, not the financial situation of a given team.
It’s ridiculous. It’s ruining the magic of pro sports.
^^^^^ And that’s why we love to hate the Heat.
Now you cover the skank league…
Dwight need to come to philly.
“What idiot GM is going to give a nearly 30-year-old center with a history of injuries an over-the-top lucrative long-term deal? ”
Toronto Raptors’ Bryan Colangelo.
“”If we have a healthy Brandon and a healthy Greg I think we have a great roster.” ”
Too bad real life isn’t like 2k12. I’d just turn off injuries with the Portland team and have one of the strongest rosters in the league.
“So let’s get this straight: Fine was molesting little boys and his wife knew. She was banging players and the husband knew. Something smells really fishy”
^^ Fishy, huh? Pun intended?
And if I were a betting man, I’d bet John Wallace and Lawrence Moten hit that.
BTW, I fully expect DIME to cover Spud Webb’s team. Complete with pics.
If not, I’ll assume you guys tried but something smelt fishy….
Try to Google the image of Laurie Fine and tell me if you would, under any circumstances, want to have sex with her.
Anyway, I maybe in the minority here but Otis Smith was correct in saying that he wants to explore all possibilities with the Dwight Howard situation.
Look at the Jazz. They made the right business and basketball decision when they traded Deron Williams to the Nets.
Yes, they lost their franchise player but they got back Devin Harris, Derrick Favors, Enes Kanter, Alec Burks, and another lottery pick next year. They are also now very much under the salary cap and are primed to be one of the elite team in two or three years.
Dwight, “I haven’t made a decision because my free agency is a long ways away. But when it is time I will have to explore my options.”
Smith, “We will explore all of our options.”
They pretty much say the same things. Neither is committing. Dwight hasn’t verbally committed to signing an extension. Orlando hasn’t stapled a ‘For Sale’ sign on his back.
@Chicagorilla – Chicago doesn’t have a [great] chance at getting Dwight. Orlando is already over the cap so why would they take on Boozer’s, Noah’s, and Deng’s contracts and add them to Hedo/Gilbert [1 will be included in the trade], Reddick’s, and Nelson’s. Yes, the bulls can offer talent in return but Orlando would rather have cheap talent.
The Pacers could offer Hibbert, unlimited picks, an autographed copy of Bird vs. Jordan for Sega, Paul George, and George Hill. A lot cheaper than what Chicago has to offer and more potential [As we’ve seen, you can’t put a price on that].
Once Dwight leaves, Orlando has to rebuild from the ground up and would probably want to start with a youth movement. Chicago is young in terms of how long they’ve been together but only Derrick Rose still smells like breast milk.
damn D12 with Rose would suck for the rest of the league.
and John Henson is the man!!!!
1. Anthony Davis
2. John Henson
3. Drummond
we’ll see how the bigmen prospect rankings will change in the future…
“What idiot GM is going to give a nearly 30 year-old center with a history of injuries an over-the-top lucrative long-term deal?
The same idiot GM that gave a nearly 30 year old Erick Dampier a 7-year 73 million dollar contract.”
As far as Laurie Fine goes, that was definitely a ”Bang My Wife Or You’re Off The Team” situation.
@alf… I just googled. Now I wish I didn’t google.
Just one of those situations where the phrase “Ignorance is bliss” fits. I need a memory scrub. Someone call the Men in Black.
D Ho and CP3 running shit in LA would be the shit. I will be a Laker fan again.
@ JAY
Hahahahaha. My thoughts exactly.
The goddamn Magic management are really acting like some traumatized little high school girl.
First, they lost their virginity to Shaq
– just because she thought he was gonna save her, give her the moon, the stars, security and salvation but then left the first chance when Shaq got what he wanted.
– and so now they think they now learned from their lesson and are blindly gonna do anything and everything they can to make their lost anal virginity count and not let history repeat itself…
@ alf… damn you, i’m already wearing beer googles and the bitch looked like beer ain’t gonna do the job no matter how much ya drink…
jz smoove must’ve missed the Laker fan talk the other day.
“D Ho and CP3 running shit in LA would be the shit. I will be a Laker fan again.”
@ Big I:
You hit the nail on the head. Lol.
“he’s rubbing his face on the pillow saying “this is my faaaavorite” and squirming all over the place”
Was it a Lebron pillow?
Or maybe this one…
[www.cafepress.com]
^ that site is hilarious.
These items are awesome. There’s even a baby jumper.
[www.cafepress.com]
@Fnf
No one will give Orlando legit talent for Dwight when they can pick him up as a FA anyway. When I listed Booz, Deng, and Noah, it was a “pick one” situation. My guess is that Orlando would pick Deng or Noah since they have actual value.
Noah being a Florida alum and 2X champion will be a crowd favorite immediately and fill in the center spot left by Dwight.
Deng’s contract is a little better. He’s only signed through 2014 i believe. But they have that position filled.
Boozer is the best offensive player and could actually fit with Jameer (if he’s still there after the trade) on the pick n rolls, but i doubt ORL wants to pay him the $70 Mill he’s owed over the next few years.
So the most logical is Noah. Which out of the 3, I would prefer to keep Noah and play him at his rightful position, PF, next to Dwight. Which would be just crazy on the defensive side of the court and rebounding.
Like i said back when the Bulls paid Boozer all that money, they kinda screwed themselves for the next 5 years. Last year was probably as far as they’ll ever get. With MIA and NY now having more time to gel it could be difficult for Chicago to even make it back to the East Finals.
lol@Big I not waking up after seeing D Wade in victoria secret sweats lying in bed.
lmao Shaq if a f*king idiot, how can i take anything he says seriously anymore? First Kobe is the Greatest Laker ever, Now Rondo is better than Paul? Come on son.
BTw, if the MAvs woulda broguht bake Chandler, they were my favourites to repeat. Why? They’ll have the French guy (Beaubious)Who is a very good perimiter weapon offensively and possibly Caron Butler bak, so they wont have to rely on Dirk being Superhuman for every win. Without Chandler, those odds take a huge hit tho…
@Fnf
Also i’d like to point out that no one actually trades real talented players for a guy on his last year with a team. Just look at the trades from last year. Deron Williams was traded for a slumping Devin Harris and Favors with a draft pick thrown in.
Melo was traded for Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, and their expiring contracts. Plus some money and Anthony Randolph i think.
It just seems like no one is going to give up a borderline all-star player in order to get a star player with an expiring contract. Because every team could just wait until he’s a FA and make their bids then like they did last summer with Lebron, Wade, Bosh, Amare, and Joe.
@Chi: Don’t forget Felton.
I agree, no team will trade away any all-star players for a superstar w/ an expiring contract but it will take a bunch of young players who Orlando can rebuild around get a Howard deal done. The Knicks moved some good players who who all contributed to their early-season success. No all-stars were moved to Denver but all of them were playing very well and all of them were under 26 years old. That’s what it’s going to take to pry Howard away from Orlando; good young players and picks.
i cant wait for the 1st monster dunk of the season. i remember watching a Nuggets game last year when Melo went pogo on Milsap early in the season and i almost jumped out my soxs with excitment.
and i wonder if ticket prices will be inflated so owners can make up for lost income due to the lockout. i live in LA and Laker tickets are alredy expensive as it is. but i got a hook up all day for $40 tickets but they all the way at the top of staples center 3 rows away from the wall…LOL
Watching that game its clear that Barnes doesn’t have the ability to dominate at the next level. Hes not very good at attacking the basket. If he wants to be a consistent 20 ppg scorer in the league he better start studying some Glen Rob tapes mixed in with some Rip Hamilton.
dam my work just denied access to all youtube videos…LOL
I would love for a team to tell their star player to screw off, play out their contract, and then go away. Orlando keeps Dwight for the season, then just says “We are going to offer him the max, hopefully he signs. We aren’t going to play into any sign and trade stuff. If he wants to play someplace else for less money, that is fine and we thank him for his time. If he wants to stay here, we’d love to have him. The choice is his.” Like Toronto and Bosh, but it needs to be a bigger star. If they sign and trade Dwight and pull the “we thought we’d lose him to another team so we had to get what we could” card, then Dwight can say “we just couldn’t work anything out” and save face. If he just left, he basically has to tell Orlando that he doesn’t like them and he’d rather play for less money somewhere else. You can respect that, but he has to own up to it.
@king I agree. He really needs to improve off the dribble because he’ll never be a star if he can’t get to the rim. And if you can’t do that easily in college, without going out of your way to try to do it, there’s no way he’s doing it in the pros.
@Big Island — I wouldn’t wonder WHY Orlando fans booed Dwight. I know why. But I’d still think it was stupid.
For what it’s worth, I wouldn’t put the onus on Dwight for playing any should-I-stay-or-go game. If anything, as soon as the LeBron/Amar’e/Wade free agency summer was over, the fans/media immediately turned their attention to Dwight’s free agency class and started playing the game for him. He was being hounded with “Are you gonna re-sign” questions TWO YEARS before his contract ran out; now simply from a business perspective, it wouldn’t be smart on his part to say yes, because he’d drive down his value. If he keeps it in the air that he MIGHT leave, he has to get the top bids.
Again, I look at these guys from a real-world perspective. Dwight Howard has lived in two places his entire life: Atlanta and Orlando. He moved to Orlando when he was 18 years old, and the whole time he’s been an adult and he’s been rich, hasn’t lived anywhere else. Even if he simply wants to try out some place new, how do you get mad at him for that? Dwight has never done anything but bring success to the Magic franchise, entertained its fans and made the team into a national TV staple. He’s brought them a level of success they only knew with Shaq/Penny. If he feels he’s had a good run in Orlando and wants to try something else, why boo him?
We could soon be looking at Melo/CP/Amar’e in NYC, LeBron/Wade/Bosh in Miami and Kobe/Dwight/maybe Gasol? in LA. That’s insane. Who do you guys think would be the best trio?
The best trio has to be the one with the best number four…?
or whoever will have the best support/bench. the trios just cancel each other out.
speaking of lost income… will there be an allstar game btw?
@Austin
That real world scenario makes absolutely no sense and here’s why. NBA players don’t always stay in the city they play in once the season is over. So come May (or June if Dwight is lucky) he has 4months to live where ever else he wants to, until training camp starts. And during the season, he doesn’t have anytime to experience his city anyway. With practice, home games and away games, and his popularity, Dwight has no time to wonder the streets.
$h!t, that’s why he has a Baby moms poppinng her p^$$y for Terrell Owners and Ludacris right now. Because he wanted to hang out and experience the town. Stay your a$$ in the house before you end up like Eddy Curry (tied up in your own home and robbed), Marcus Camby (people kidnapping your family), Plaxico Burress (Chedderbobbing yourself in the club), Pac Man Jones (too many to name), Steven Jackson (strip club shootouts), or Darryl Strawberry (drug addict).
Derrick Rose doesn’t even stay in Chicago during the summer and this is his hometown. Sure he comes back to visit. Even makes appearances for charities. But you better believe homey gets his a$$ outta this city and kicks it wherever he is. Which is smart because terrible things can happen in this city when you got a lot of money and time on your hands.