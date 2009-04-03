Oscar: LeBron has “real chance” to average triple-double

Ever since LeBron surfaced onto the national radar as a high schooler — blessed with passing skills that had folks comparing him to Magic and the frame to grow into an NBA power forward — he’s been the most realistic candidate to become the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double.

Back in 1962, Oscar set the standard: 30.8 points, 12.5 boards, 11.4 assists. In his second year in the League. At 23 years old. And let’s not forget The Big O’s rookie year (30.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 9.7 apg), his third season (28.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 9.5 apg), his fourth (31.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 11 apg), and his fifth (30.4 ppg, 9 rpg, 11.5 apg). In an interview with Michael Wilbon of the Washington Post, Oscar weighed in on LeBron’s chances of pulling off what Wilbon describes as the basketball version of batting .400 in a season:

There’s one supreme expert on the topic of the triple-double, and it’s Robertson, who said in a conversation on the topic yesterday: “Oh, I think LeBron has a real chance to do it. He’d have to play more minutes, though. I think I played 44 minutes a game that year, and LeBron is playing, what, 36, 37 minutes [actually 38] a game this year?” Robertson, who isn’t one to throw a lot of phony praise at today’s players, said of James: “I am definitely impressed with LeBron. . . . [He’s] so gifted in his abilities. He doesn’t even know, yet, all of what he can do.”

Going into tonight’s game against Orlando, LeBron is sitting at 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season, and last year put together another Oscar-like run with 30 points, 7.9 boards and 7.2 dimes per. According to Robertson, the rebounds will always be the toughest part. From the Post:

But when I asked Robertson about LeBron’s greatest obstacle to triple-doubledom he said: “Rebounding. That’s going to be more difficult simply because he’s not under the basket very much.”

Personally, I don’t think LBJ can pull it off. Not that he doesn’t have the talent — I’m not knocking him at all — but like Oscar said, he’d need to play a ton of minutes and everything would have to break in his favor as far as teammates helping him with the assists. And on a truly competitive team, ‘Bron wouldn’t have to average 10 boards if his big men are doing their jobs. Perhaps if LeBron were in a position where he didn’t have to score 25-30 points a night, he could devote more energy to rebounding and distributing, but what coach isn’t gonna just give ‘Bron the ball and let him score all night?

Source: Washington Post