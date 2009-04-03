Oscar: LeBron has “real chance” to average triple-double

Ever since LeBron surfaced onto the national radar as a high schooler — blessed with passing skills that had folks comparing him to Magic and the frame to grow into an NBA power forward — he’s been the most realistic candidate to become the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double.
Back in 1962, Oscar set the standard: 30.8 points, 12.5 boards, 11.4 assists. In his second year in the League. At 23 years old. And let’s not forget The Big O’s rookie year (30.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 9.7 apg), his third season (28.3 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 9.5 apg), his fourth (31.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 11 apg), and his fifth (30.4 ppg, 9 rpg, 11.5 apg). In an interview with Michael Wilbon of the Washington Post, Oscar weighed in on LeBron’s chances of pulling off what Wilbon describes as the basketball version of batting .400 in a season:
There’s one supreme expert on the topic of the triple-double, and it’s Robertson, who said in a conversation on the topic yesterday: “Oh, I think LeBron has a real chance to do it. He’d have to play more minutes, though. I think I played 44 minutes a game that year, and LeBron is playing, what, 36, 37 minutes [actually 38] a game this year?”
Robertson, who isn’t one to throw a lot of phony praise at today’s players, said of James: “I am definitely impressed with LeBron. . . . [He’s] so gifted in his abilities. He doesn’t even know, yet, all of what he can do.”
Going into tonight’s game against Orlando, LeBron is sitting at 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season, and last year put together another Oscar-like run with 30 points, 7.9 boards and 7.2 dimes per. According to Robertson, the rebounds will always be the toughest part. From the Post:
But when I asked Robertson about LeBron’s greatest obstacle to triple-doubledom he said: “Rebounding. That’s going to be more difficult simply because he’s not under the basket very much.”
Personally, I don’t think LBJ can pull it off. Not that he doesn’t have the talent — I’m not knocking him at all — but like Oscar said, he’d need to play a ton of minutes and everything would have to break in his favor as far as teammates helping him with the assists. And on a truly competitive team, ‘Bron wouldn’t have to average 10 boards if his big men are doing their jobs. Perhaps if LeBron were in a position where he didn’t have to score 25-30 points a night, he could devote more energy to rebounding and distributing, but what coach isn’t gonna just give ‘Bron the ball and let him score all night?
Source: Washington Post
I doubt that will ever be accomplished again.
He could probably average that triple double if he has a better inside presence playing alongside of him like a boozer.
I can see him avg like
25PPG 8.5RPG 10APG with a person like boozer playin by him
He would definitely have to slide over to the PF spot to have a legit chance to consistently grab that many rebounds.
Or sign on with the Knicks and have a lot more possessions.
If KG was able to average a stat-line of 23-14-6 back in Minnesota, I can’t see why Bron wouldn’t be able to average a triple-dub. He just needs coach Brown to let him play the 4 more often.
And with Big Z and Big Ben riding on their last wheels, maybe next year is the year.
It dont matter he still aint more talented than Kobe
It won’t be done because todays game is to slow paced unlike oscars or magics days where every team was a golden state or dantoni team times 2 that also played some defense. Knowing that there is a 73% chance that it can’t be done.
If anyone can do it is Bron, but he wont ever go into a season thinking about it. If it happens, great, but he is more concerned about winning at this point.
32-8-8-2-2 next year.
There’s only 2 words that make this possible: D’Antoni’s Knicks (and as much as they all seem to like each other in Cleveland and the fact they’re about as much of a lock to get a chip in the next few years as there is in the NBA as long as they stay together, I don’t see him leaving Cleveland.)
yeah, the pace of the game is too slow for him to get those kinds of averages. but damn, he’s pretty close. guess we’ll see.
Also, gotta tip your hate to Big O for so many seasons of consistency. Simply amazing.
I agree if he goes to the Knicks under D’antoni’s system he could maybe grab it.. But would he sacrifice his winning ways for such an accomplishment?? i dunno RareAir, i been watching your boy get sucked more and more into his own hype epidemic..
If he goes to New York he is about the money and the ‘I’.. and just might get that triple double avg.. if he stays in Cleveland i doubt it because they have good size up front and the system isnt “Organized Chaos” as D’antoni puts it..
PLus he would have to play 70 games against shitty teams.. people act like he drops triple doubles on good defensive teams.. maybe every now and then but noT often.. shit he didnt get ONE assist against Houston..
lebron wouldn’t even have a triple double this year if he averaged 48 min per game. he is great and those numbers are awesome, but he is miles away. please dont say its close.
kidd was closer than lebron is this year. and he didn’t get really better with the stats. he had almost the same in his 2nd season. so i really doubt it will ever happen.
How about averaging the “UGLY” triple double? Lebron came close last night against the Wizards.
he would have the best chance to do it but its kinda one of those rare feats that is on a special SPECIAL occasion…..right team/coach (D’antoni/knicks), right teammates (garbage do nothings), right oppenents (phoenix, GSW, Denver, t-wolves, The Wiz, The Grizz, every night). problem with this stat is that he would eventually get hurt cuz someone is gonna pull some “jordan rules’ shit on him (prolly LA, Houston, Detroit, Boston or Wiz). aint no one this day and age taking that shit
The whole problem is ridiculously simple. PACE. The NBA is played at a much, much, much slower pace nowadays with far better defense. Look up the stats. If Lebron played in Oscar’s era he’d average a triple double no problem.
[sports.espn.go.com]
Iverson shut it down for the year … looks like his ego couldn’t handle the bench
man Oscar was a beast, wish i could have been alive to see it
i dont got it happening,but the thing with bron is he only 24 and for a great player that is the weaker years.Imagine him at 26-32 which is the prime years of a baller.If he can get 7 chips is all i wanna see.
everyone sucks lebron’s cock these days, even oscar joined the fray so i’ll put this out there: he’ll get caught for doing steroids before he sets that triple double record. NBA is about skill and hand-eye coordination, steroids won’t help. Haven’t I heard this before? They didn’t catch Karl Malone, but they’ll bust Lebron.
to the people saying watch lebron a few years from now..are you freaking kidding? hes never going to become a lockdown shooter..hes just a big who rebounds n who pretty much plays point guard to all his teammates taking away his teammates assists. (look at mo, delonte) If he had players wanting to handle the ball more we wouldn’t even be talking about this oscar shiiit..stating facts
The whole problem is ridiculously simple. PACE. The NBA is played at a much, much, much slower pace nowadays with far better defense. Look up the stats. If Lebron played in Oscar’s era he’d average a triple double no problem.