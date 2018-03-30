Getty Image

The Washington Wizards suffered a huge injury earlier this year when John Wall needed surgery on his knee. The good news is that the explosive point guard has been practicing and is expected to be back soon, but the bad news is that when he makes his return, it might not be to a team that is at full strength.

During Thursday night’s game between the Wizards and the Pistons, Washington forward Otto Porter went down with an apparent leg injury during the game’s third quarter. Porter was down and holding his right ankle, which he looked to roll while defending Stanley Johnson.

Otto Porter had to helped off the court with an ankle injury… pic.twitter.com/p11FxdJTkL — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) March 30, 2018

These things can be minor, but Porter’s injury appeared to be more serious, as he was helped off the floor by his teammates without putting any weight on his leg.