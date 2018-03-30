Otto Porter Suffered A Sprained Ankle During Washington’s Game Against Detroit

03.29.18 38 mins ago

Getty Image

The Washington Wizards suffered a huge injury earlier this year when John Wall needed surgery on his knee. The good news is that the explosive point guard has been practicing and is expected to be back soon, but the bad news is that when he makes his return, it might not be to a team that is at full strength.

During Thursday night’s game between the Wizards and the Pistons, Washington forward Otto Porter went down with an apparent leg injury during the game’s third quarter. Porter was down and holding his right ankle, which he looked to roll while defending Stanley Johnson.

These things can be minor, but Porter’s injury appeared to be more serious, as he was helped off the floor by his teammates without putting any weight on his leg.

Around The Web

TAGSOTTO PORTERWASHINGTON WIZARDS

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP