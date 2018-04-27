Otto Porter Jr. Is Out For The Wizards In Game 6 After A ‘Small’ Leg Procedure (UPDATE)

04.27.18 2 hours ago

The Washington Wizards will have to force a Game 7 without Otto Porter Jr. The Wizards star had been dealing with a bone bruise in his lower left leg and was listed as questionable, but he won’t play against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Friday night.

The Washington Post’s Candice Buckner reported Friday that Porter needed to undergo a procedure to alleviate blood collecting in the area of the contusion and that he would not play in Game 6.

The procedure was described as “small” so there’s no indication of whether Porter could play in a potential Game 7, but it’s a big blow to the Wizards playoff survival nonetheless. Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to start in Porter Jr.’s place.

