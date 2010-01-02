Out of Left Field

So that was random. After riding pine for the last month like his name was Gordan Giricek, Nate Robinson was finally given a shot by Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni and responded by dropping 41 points in an upset win over the Hawks — one of the best defensive squads in the League. Whatever you (and Coach D) might hate about Nate’s game, you hardly saw any of it last night. He was taking good shots (18-24 FG), he wasn’t ball-hogging (8 asts), and he generally didn’t do anything silly like shoot at the other team’s basket or get a tech from the bench. Remember when LeBron hung 48 on the Pistons in the playoffs and scored Cleveland’s final 30 or so points? Last night was like watching ‘Bron do the same thing if he’d been caught in a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel. Nate scored 19 of NY’s last 21 points, including all but two of their points in overtime. He forced OT when he drove past Josh Smith for a lefty layup, then delivered the dagger on a walk-up three in Mike Bibby‘s mug. Almost as fun as watching Nate go nuts was watching his teammates lose their minds on the bench. We haven’t seen the Knicks have that much fun in years … Meanwhile, there’s absolutely nothing new or surprising about Kobe Bryant going off and beating a team by himself. For the second time in the last couple weeks, Kobe took the collective heart of the Kings: First it was the “I can’t feel my arm”/dropping-daggers-in-OT game in Sacramento’s gym, and this time Kobe knocked down a plain old game-winner with 0.1 seconds left in a game it seemed L.A. was destined to lose … Sacto led by double digits in the second half, and it was actually Shannon Brown who sparked the Lakers comeback. Kobe (39 pts) got involved midway through the fourth, scoring eight straight to briefly put L.A. ahead. Beno Udrih stuck a jumper with 28 seconds left to put the Kings up by two, and after Ime Udoka bricked a pair of free throws that could have iced it, the Lakers got the ball back with four seconds left. While Kobe waited on the low-block, Sasha Vujacic inbounded to Pau Gasol outside the three-point arc and took off running for the baseline. Kobe stepped out to set a back-pick on Vujacic’s defender, and Kobe’s defender stayed home to guard the baseline. This allowed Kobe to end up WIDE OPEN on the sideline, and Gasol set him up to drain a three at the buzzer. It was right in front of the Kings’ bench, too, and you could see the horror on their faces when they saw everything unfold … Chris Webber would have loved the move Gasol pulled in the first half. Gasol got a rebound and took off by himself on a one-man fast break, ducking around a defender with a Euro Step coming from the right side and flipped in a lefty layup on the run. Very few 7-footers can pull that move off. Zydrunas Ilgauskas would’ve taken about three weeks to do that, not to mention his left foot would have fallen off trying to do that Euro Step … Leave it to Stan Van Gundy to find a way to bash 14 of his guys for the sake of praising one. After Matt Barnes put up 17 points and 11 boards in Orlando’s win at Minnesota, SVG talked up Barnes like this: “He’s the only guy on our team that runs, first of all. Nobody else will run. They jog. He’s different than our other guys because he cuts and he will rebound the ball all the time. He does a lot of things that our other perimeter players don’t do.” Barnes did come through big-time for Orlando on a night when Vince Carter was off (3-10 FG, 12 pts) and Dwight Howard predictably couldn’t get a lot of good looks (4-10 FG, 9 pts, 15 rebs) … Somebody needs to make a movie about the Wizards this season. Dudes beefing over shots and getting irritable because they’re losing is one thing, but now Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton are pulling GUNS on each other? Reports are still kind of sketchy right now, but apparently Gil and Crittenton had a problem over a gambling debt that led to somebody pulling a gun on somebody. We won’t even make the tired, “Arenas only shoots 40% so he probably wouldn’t hit him anyway” joke. That must have been a seriously intense game of Madden, though … Just when you thought Cincinnati was in danger of becoming a football school, the weekend sees Lance Stephenson lead the Bearcats hoop team to an upset of #10 UConn with some last-second free throws, and then the football team goes out and gets bass-taped by Florida in the Sugar Bowl. UC football got the Colt Brennan Award for thinking they should be stomping with the big dogs all season before getting utterly destroyed by some monsters from the major conferences … We’re out like Tebow …
Finally Nate gets sum PT!! And damn, Kobe with another dagger, really, it just ain’t fair…
i had almost forgotten about lance stephenson. damn i havent even heard his name on espn. Has he sucked so bad in the NCAA that “born ready” can’t even crack espn highlights?
Lance is leading UC in scoring and they should be nationally ranked when the next poll comes out. Don’t worry, you’ll see plenty of him come Draft time in 2010.
That was basically the ultimate “F-U” Nate gave to D’Antoni. He can get buckets almost at will when he’s on the floor. Bet that’s the last time Nate messes up and does stupid shit like he did against New Jersey so he wont get put in the doghouse again
talk about tradebait! knicks are prolly sellin high on that note.
Dime
You check out the news of Gilbert and Javaris pulling out guns on one another…MSN.com baby
Just watched the Knicks game. Damn. and yeah, it’s like watching Bron vs the Pistons. I was there hollering like I’m Spike Lee every time Nate makes a shot. It was insane. Total takeover.
Krypto Nate was so fun to watch tonight.. Poor kings.. When are teams gonna start guarding Kobe in the clutch. What makes it even more sad for the Kings is how they lost to an out of bounds Kobe.. His heel was clearly on the line. Even the lakers play by play dudes noticed..
Kobe is ridiculous though. Can’t believe how clutch he is.
Mike D is a dumb ass, nate is easily their best scorer in that system (sorry al and gallo). they are officilly showcasing him so they can trade him. nate should have said fuck you on the way back to the bench
Have any of you stopped to think that maybe Nate needed the wake-up call? I have no faith that it’ll last, but Nate said the benching taught him “how to be humble.” He hasn’t shown me that he could be a part of a winning basketball team, but if his attitude changes, that could be a big part of making him viable. Not to mention: They were terrible before they benched him, and mostly good in December without him.
Krpto Nate welcome back, now try and do this every night.
The Mamba’s on a mission this year.. its crazy.. spearheading a 20 pt comeback AND draining the game winning 3??
I mean DAMN.. it was the Kings no less but damn.. i mean DAMN..
This is Jordan shit right here..
@#6 ive been posting it in the comments of several articles since it happened. either dime’s articles are automatically posted at certain times, they dont have time to write about it or theyre gonna ignore it for now.
or they REALLY liked the ads adidas had going on here.
btw: “and he generally didn’t do anything silly like shoot at the other team’s basket” >>> sounds funny heheheh
@ 13:
Gil’s is one of Dime’s cats. Remember the articles on him a year ago, which ranges from ‘Gil now working out; ready to return’ to ‘Arenas buys some veggies in the grocery; cooks dinner for family’? They LOOOOVE him. Don’t expect some article showing Gil’s an ass.
I was fortunate enough to attend both games, Sacramento Kings and Lakers. Damn Kobe!
For a Kings fan, it ain’t right but what can you do?
I spy a Colt Brennan reference! Hawaii represent ya’ll.. well, now that i read the line over, it ain’t really nothin to proud of but fuck it.
Randomness: Does John Wall remind you of Dwayne Wade when he was playing at Marquette? I hate all the Derrick Rose comparisions, Wall is explosive an all but Rose is outta this world esplosive. Wall and Wade have very similar shooting styles, and the way they attack the basket and last second give that extra shake for a wide open finish is what set’s them apart from being good to great. I tol ya’ll it was some randomness..
nemothafuckinway…
Support Hawaii hip=hop ya’ll! ** MYSPACE.COM/ANOEPHECKZ **
one…
pHECKZ????
I spy a Colt Brennan reference! Hawaii represent ya’ll.. well, now that i read the line over, it ain’t really nothin to proud of but fuck it.
Randomness: Does John Wall remind you of Dwayne Wade when he was playing at Marquette? I hate all the Derrick Rose comparisions, Wall is explosive an all but Rose is outta this world esplosive. Wall and Wade have very similar shooting styles, and the way they attack the basket and last second give that extra shake for a wide open finish is what set’s them apart from being good to great. I tol ya’ll it was some randomness..
nemothafuckinway…
Support Hawaii hip=hop ya’ll! ** MYSPACE.COM/ANOEPHECKZ **
one…
pHECKZ????
damn kobe…why u gotta be so cold?
^^^ sorry for the double post board ya’ll..
happy new year peeps!!
once again:
come on guys…..kobe got a wide open look!!!! thats ridiculous!!!!!! how can the goddamn best player in the world get a wide open look when the game is on the line!!!
No defender in the world would even come close to even think about a SWITCH!!!!! But in the NBA it happens on the regular!!!!
Jordans gamewinner against the cavs when he was with the wizards….ray allens 3 last years playoffs against the bulls!!! vince carter, kobe,….the list goes on and on…..
The defenders are told what to do in those moments!!!!
And thats the NBA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
yours sincerely
D.S. (no)
Yeah Dimemag lost credibility by not having an ARTICLE about Gilbert situation. Oh btw, remember all those lame Lebron articles for the sake of posting them!!! Gilbert is about to be banned from the league and not 1 article about it. WOW!
Anyone know where I can find that sweatshirt Nate is wearing in that pick?? Dope!!
What’s all this cryin about credibility? How about we wait till all the facts come out rather than postin up opinions. Obviously, some shit went down, but what’s dime gonna post that every other media outlet ain’t already done? Something happened in the Wiz locker room involvin Gil and JC…..and it’s being investigated. Same story everywhere. Lemme know when somethin new develops.
Props to Nate last night. Dude took over. If D’Antoni lookin to move him, better do it now cuz his value won’t ever be higher
Good point K Dizzle, I’ll visit other sites for my nba news and rumours from now on!
@ K-D
Come on now, for all the knee jerk Gil articles we had in the past season, surely Dime would’ve commented on the story. It’s not like we want them to accuse Gil now, cause as you said, it’s still under investigation. It’s just they have ZERO comment on this. ZERO. Are they protecting Gil? Still trying to kiss his ass? Damn.
dimemag should be a site where you go for all your nba related news, opinions and rumours. instead theyre missing out on the biggest story. not a good look.
Guys calm down. We have an article about the Wizards incident going through the Editor right now, and should be posted shortly.
Just relax, we WILL prove that Gilbert is innocent and that this was all made up by the media. Dont worry Agent 0, we got your back!!
This is not really dime mag…
Wait, KOBE didn’t get fouled by an invisible man???
That must’ve been some huge bet between Gil and Javaris. Why else would a $111 million man not wanna pay off his debt.
25.000$ it was reported
I think the bigger story is going to be what will come out of this from Stern.
You know Stern is about to lay down something crazy in regards to the players having or owning guns.
I bet the fine or suspension time is going to be up’ed and crazy ridiculous.
Admittedly this does take things to a whole new level, I mean you talking about players pulling guns on EACH OTHER?
This is the only sport where that type of issue has come up that I know of like that, so you know Stern has his reps (goons) already trying to solve this image thing quickly!
Wizards have become a serious joke, every player should be trying to get traded out of there.
[www.mikejonessports.com]
latest news there
From what I’ve gathered, Arenas, Crittenton and some teammates were indeed playing a card game on the flight back from Phoenix, and both Crittenton and Arenas were coming up on the losing end, but Arenas didn’t owe $25,000, and the amount wasn’t owed to Crittenton, but to JaVale McGee. Arenas bailed on the game unhappy with the rules, and Crittenton was left to pay the pot, much to his displeasure, so he was trying earnestly to get Arenas to pay his part. Tempers flared during this dispute and I’m told Crittenton wanted to fight Arenas for backing out of paying up. Arenas, meanwhile, said he would burn Crittenton’s car, and Crittenton said he would shoot Arenas in his bad left knee.
That brings us to practice on Dec. 21 when Arenas placed four guns — the ones he had brought into the locker room to store in his locked box, according to him to keep from his children– on the chair of Crittenton with a note ‘pick one’ on top. Crittenton came into the locker room where Arenas was waiting and ready for a good laugh, but Crittenton wasn’t as amused as Arenas continued joking around. A source says teammates told Crittenton not to take the taunts from Arenas so seriously, but the younger guard didn’t appreciate being made fun of and chucked one of Arenas’ guns across the locker room and said “I have a gun of my own.” The situation was soon diffused I’m told Ernie Grunfeld learned of the spat and first heard Arenas pulled a gun in the locker room and then reported him to the league office. At that time, I’m told Grunfeld began considering either voiding Arenas’ contract or trading him. Upon further investigation, Grunfeld learned more of the facts and has cooled slightly and is in a wait and see mode. The NBA is watching and waiting as well, allowing the D.C. police and U.S. Attorney’s office to proceed with their investigation before David Stern hands out any suspension and fines.
Easy solution for these retards, ban card games on flights, idiots with millions with stagnant minds, give em books to read like phil jackson or something.
first off next dime issue on nate robinson has to be simply..”THE NBA WHERE ‘I GO HARD’ HAPPENS!” damn i dont think i jumped out of my seat that many times in a ball game and that’s even when lebron plays(even though i’m a fan of kobe’s) and second wtf is wrong with arenas..like seriously $111 mil and u dont wanna pay out a simple bet..thats a shame, and your in the nba where your every move is under review who the fuck would put out guns in the locker room out..and infront of a fuckin nigger..u know he got no problem pullin the trigger..cuz that is simply a nigger moment..
@ vince:
Damn, you have a site or something. LOL. Cause at least yall been postin news, unlike some basketball mag out there.
Nate’s performance most def should have been a big 2 middle fingers to Dantoni. The kid went o f f but the Hawks are not foreal. Arenas done F*%ked up if all this is true, if it is he deserves a humongous fine and maybe a season long suspension.I mean didn’t he see what them “folks” did to Mike Vick and Plaxico Burress