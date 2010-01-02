Out of Left Field

So that was random. After riding pine for the last month like his name was Gordan Giricek, Nate Robinson was finally given a shot by Knicks coach Mike D’Antoni and responded by dropping 41 points in an upset win over the Hawks — one of the best defensive squads in the League. Whatever you (and Coach D) might hate about Nate’s game, you hardly saw any of it last night. He was taking good shots (18-24 FG), he wasn’t ball-hogging (8 asts), and he generally didn’t do anything silly like shoot at the other team’s basket or get a tech from the bench. Remember when LeBron hung 48 on the Pistons in the playoffs and scored Cleveland’s final 30 or so points? Last night was like watching ‘Bron do the same thing if he’d been caught in a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel. Nate scored 19 of NY’s last 21 points, including all but two of their points in overtime. He forced OT when he drove past Josh Smith for a lefty layup, then delivered the dagger on a walk-up three in Mike Bibby‘s mug. Almost as fun as watching Nate go nuts was watching his teammates lose their minds on the bench. We haven’t seen the Knicks have that much fun in years … Meanwhile, there’s absolutely nothing new or surprising about Kobe Bryant going off and beating a team by himself. For the second time in the last couple weeks, Kobe took the collective heart of the Kings: First it was the “I can’t feel my arm”/dropping-daggers-in-OT game in Sacramento’s gym, and this time Kobe knocked down a plain old game-winner with 0.1 seconds left in a game it seemed L.A. was destined to lose … Sacto led by double digits in the second half, and it was actually Shannon Brown who sparked the Lakers comeback. Kobe (39 pts) got involved midway through the fourth, scoring eight straight to briefly put L.A. ahead. Beno Udrih stuck a jumper with 28 seconds left to put the Kings up by two, and after Ime Udoka bricked a pair of free throws that could have iced it, the Lakers got the ball back with four seconds left. While Kobe waited on the low-block, Sasha Vujacic inbounded to Pau Gasol outside the three-point arc and took off running for the baseline. Kobe stepped out to set a back-pick on Vujacic’s defender, and Kobe’s defender stayed home to guard the baseline. This allowed Kobe to end up WIDE OPEN on the sideline, and Gasol set him up to drain a three at the buzzer. It was right in front of the Kings’ bench, too, and you could see the horror on their faces when they saw everything unfold … Chris Webber would have loved the move Gasol pulled in the first half. Gasol got a rebound and took off by himself on a one-man fast break, ducking around a defender with a Euro Step coming from the right side and flipped in a lefty layup on the run. Very few 7-footers can pull that move off. Zydrunas Ilgauskas would’ve taken about three weeks to do that, not to mention his left foot would have fallen off trying to do that Euro Step … Leave it to Stan Van Gundy to find a way to bash 14 of his guys for the sake of praising one. After Matt Barnes put up 17 points and 11 boards in Orlando’s win at Minnesota, SVG talked up Barnes like this: “He’s the only guy on our team that runs, first of all. Nobody else will run. They jog. He’s different than our other guys because he cuts and he will rebound the ball all the time. He does a lot of things that our other perimeter players don’t do.” Barnes did come through big-time for Orlando on a night when Vince Carter was off (3-10 FG, 12 pts) and Dwight Howard predictably couldn’t get a lot of good looks (4-10 FG, 9 pts, 15 rebs) … Somebody needs to make a movie about the Wizards this season. Dudes beefing over shots and getting irritable because they’re losing is one thing, but now Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton are pulling GUNS on each other? Reports are still kind of sketchy right now, but apparently Gil and Crittenton had a problem over a gambling debt that led to somebody pulling a gun on somebody. We won’t even make the tired, “Arenas only shoots 40% so he probably wouldn’t hit him anyway” joke. That must have been a seriously intense game of Madden, though … Just when you thought Cincinnati was in danger of becoming a football school, the weekend sees Lance Stephenson lead the Bearcats hoop team to an upset of #10 UConn with some last-second free throws, and then the football team goes out and gets bass-taped by Florida in the Sugar Bowl. UC football got the Colt Brennan Award for thinking they should be stomping with the big dogs all season before getting utterly destroyed by some monsters from the major conferences … We’re out like Tebow …