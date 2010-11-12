Over 10,000 People Have Joined The NBA JAM Invasion Tour In 4 Weeks

There’s been big things going down on the NBA JAM Invasion Tour lately. Earlier this week, the tour experienced its 10,000th player after only four weeks, and after spending last week in SEC and ACC country, this week was spent in the heart of Big 12. Making sure to steer clear of the Red River Rivalry (commonly known as the Texas-OU Game or the OU-Texas Game, depending on who you ask), they spent the first half of the week in Oklahoma and the second half in Texas.

Oklahoma featured some big time events including Saturday’s Baylor at Oklahoma State football game, and the Celtics vs. Thunder on Sunday at the Ford Center. The game at OK State featured the tour’s second 1,000-plus attendance day with a mark of 1,031. The game Sunday can close to making it back-to-back 1,000 participant days, but ended with 936.

Texas featured a stop at American Airlines Center for the Celtics vs. Mavericks game, followed by the tour’s first of many stops at the local Best Buy. Like last year, Best Buy has officially partnered with EA Sports and will be hosting a number of stops on the tour in the coming weeks in Dallas (Arlington & LBJ/Midway), Houston (Sugarland), New Orleans, Atlanta (Gwinnett) and Miami.

Ever since the announcement of the raffle to give away an NBA JAM arcade unit, people have been flocking to the trailer. As we told you before, anyone who plays the game on the tour is eligible to enter the raffle, and on the last day of the tour (Dec. 13), the staff will be randomly select a participant from all of the previous tour stops.

There’s a big week ahead for the tour, so be sure to catch them at the following events:

11/12 â€“ 76ers @ Mavericks, American Airlines Center

11/13 â€“ Best Buy â€“ Arlington, TX (Dallas, TX)

11/14 â€“ Best Buy â€“ LBJ/Midway (Dallas, TX)

11/15 â€“ Hornets @ Mavericks, American Airlines Arena

11/16 â€“ Best Buy â€“ Sugarland (Houston, TX)

11/17 â€“ University of Houston

For more information on the tour, check out the NBA JAM Facebook page or follow them on Twitter.

NBA JAM is currently on sale now for Wii and will be available on the PS3 and Xbox 360 on November 17th.

