Owners Tighten Grip In The Lockout; Ricky Rubio Wants To Study Steve Nash

The whole situation is just messed up. Depending on who you listen to, the players are slowly losing their strength. There were the questions about Derek Fisher‘s loyalty, and now reports that many big-name players participated in the decertification calls this week. On the other side, the owners’ offers keep getting worse and worse. You give them a little bit, sacrifice a little money, and then they want more. According to Ken Berger of CBSSports.com, even if the players were to agree to a 50/50 split, there’s no guarantee that the owners would take it anymore. The owners also have questions about certain system issues that were already previously agreed upon. Not good signs … Michael Jordan ate up a good portion of lockout news on Friday, and the reaction continued yesterday. A source close to Jordan told Newsday that “He is seeing opportunity to make the Bobcats profitable, and this is his only chance to do that.” But a few folks, like Chris Sheridan, figure that those hard-line owners – the group reportedly pressing to drive the players’ BRI percentage down – are only posturing to get the players to agree to a deal. Sheridan writes that he finds the whole situation to be about pressuring the players into agreeing to something because of the doomsday promises certain owners are making … Tyson Chandler is one player not happy with the owners’ latest proposals. He says the new terms of the salary cap would be so restrictive that he wouldn’t even be able to re-sign in Dallas, unfair in the sense that teams like the Lakers have been spending money all along to defend titles while the Mavs finally get one and might not have that chance. Do you think these new restrictions would be a good thing? Basically, it would be like stealing from the rich and giving to the poor … Ricky Rubio has to be so frustrated at all of this. He has the worst timing, saying all he can do right now is play pickup against other NBA players. Rubio came all this way to get ready to play in this league; He doesn’t really want to turn around and go back home. But it’s not all bad news for the Spanish star. As we’ve written previously, Rick Adelman is nearly perfect for him. Rubio knows this too, having read and studied up on his coach’s history. Rubio spoke about the comparisons with Jason Williams and how he loved watching Williams’ game when he was playing for Adelman. If Rubio can bring even half the excitement a rookie J-Dub did, we will be hyped. Rubio has been in L.A. working out and playing with whoever shows up, everyone from teammates like Anthony Randolph (Rubio says he catches everything and turns even the worst passes into assists) to Paul Pierce. One guy he still desperately wants to play with is Steve Nash … How much would it suck being the kid who bullied and made fun of Andrew Bogut all through middle and high school? The dude ends up making the NBA and all he’ll remember about you is how he hated you. Bogut says he had a ton of problems with stuff like this growing up, from students to even teachers. Being the tallest kid always made him a target, and he also fought back in one way or another. Bogut acted out all the time, was even expelled from a school and admits he had a problem. But he also credits that same attitude with getting him to where he is now … We’re out like bullying Bogut.
Players are at a serious advantage going up a group of seasoned business men with money to burn. Sure most NBA players play the business role, but its a happenstance of their situation, not something they are necessarily good at.
Also, for most owners their team is perhaps one of their ten major investments, so by sitting out they are merely freezing the asset, nothing is majorly lost.
Still think the players would be better forcing out the major stars from negotiations. They all see it as a star league and are fairly unabashed is ensuring the top 20% take the biggest payouts. In any labour situation surely the most important thing is ensuring better deals for the bottom feeders. The stars make the majority of their money through endorsements anyway.
all u haters keep an eye out on rubio.
Word on the street is that the union was determined to throw back in Jordan’s face all the anti-owner shit he flung when he was a player. And I hear that Jordan never opened his mouth ONCE. It had to be extremely awkward for him.
The players apparently have 5 offers to choose from and Stern said he gave the players til Wednesday to take one. He claims he is offering them enough time to mull over each. Unfortunately, Fisher has come out saying all offers are unacceptable. One offer has the players getting as much as 51% BRI, depending on how the league does in terms of money. If revenue is down for the upcoming season or seasons, the owners take 51. When it comes to system issues, teams paying luxury taxes are NOT allowed to engage in sign-and-trades. Also, the mid-level exception signing of free agents will be set at 2 million, not 5 in certain deals. Max contracts have alternating lengths of 3/4 yrs.
The players feel they can’t ever realistically get 51% even if they agreed on the proposed deal because the triggers to obtain them are too high. Almost like telling Smush Parker, “If you avg. 30 points a game you’ll get 10 million, if you average anything less then you can get a max of 500 thousand.” The owners know what they are doing, savvy business men, groomed in the workings of getting the max profits. The players will just have to cave at this point or risk losing TWO seasons upon engagement into decertification.
The future of the game is gloomy. But I’ll keep faith. However at this point fellas, my sixth sense is showing me courts. Not the one’s with refs and basketballs, but the one with with judges and gavels.
Watched Red Star Belgrade vs Zagreb last night. Adam Morrison might be crazy, but he’s hell of a player. 27 pts and 4 rebounds. I don’t get how his copy called Kyle Korver can play in Chicago, and he’s in Serbia…But fans love him, if he stays he’s gonna be a legend
LOL at the part about Bogut at the end. I played against him when I was in highschool and he was terrible, all he had was height. I’m glad to see he kept at it and made it to where he is now.
I don’t get how people bully the tallest guy in the school? Maybe Bogut wasn’t as strong as the smaller guys?? No idea.
Lockout=shoot me in the face. The owners are finicky and the players demand too much, according to the reports we hear. Hard to tell who is telling the truth, but it does seem as if the owners are giving what the players want, IF they achieve an unrealistic goal that the owners place. Otherwise, the players get jack. I wish we could read what the three proposals are so we can decide who is right and who is retarded.
Wolves should have just made a statement that Adelman WAS going to be their new coach, but not have officially signed him until the lockout was ended.
That way he could have been working with their players the entire time, giving them a bit of a leg up.
Certain cities should not have teams. Certain owners should lose money. Charlotte is a college town, get the Bobcats out of there. Soccer just passed the NBA in average attendance, dropping it to 4th. So it’s the NFL, MLB, MLS, NBA. There were a couple of *’s in the numbers though. One was the NBA usually has smaller arenas, the other was the team in Seattle had something like 36K a game which skewed the whole thing. Funny how Seattle loses an NBA team when the Sonics were solid forever, yet Charlotte or NO, which the league runs, have a say in the negotiations and are holding it up. You know what, I’m done caring.
bring the nba back to vancouver
Like the negotiator for the player’s association said last night, the league isn’t negotiating in good faith period. In principal the player’s are right in not wanting to accept a deal that long term, would leave them in an NFL type situation. Like Bieber and Fish alluded to earlier, it’s billionaires versus millionaires at this point. I disagree that they’re shrewd business owners. I’d say they’re more cut throat idiots who are willing to sacrifice anything (NBA season) or anyone (players, venders, arena workers, and communities that profit from basketball by extension) to make their crappy business do better in a shitty economy. “Savvy” doesn’t even come into play here, just bitter irony. Small market teams wanting to compete with big market teams while restricting the players movement (shout out to the Heat) and salaries to do it. I hate to say it but short term it would be better if they just took the rape and accepted.
LMAO @ soccer passing the NBA in attendance. That’s crazy if its true.
I don’t get why everyone assumes the owners are “savvy business men”. You guys are giving them WAAAAAAYYY TOO MUCH CREDIT. The owners are only smart in the sense that they hire real business men to handle their business.
It’s like saying President Obama is a stone cold killer because he shot Bin Laden in the eye. No, President Obama is smart enough to get Seal team 6 to catch Bin Laden.
I hope the players aren’t allowing Billy and D-Fish to run the union alone. I hope that they are smart enough to hire real business men to run the sh!t for them.
^part of business is telling people what to do. so you are contradicting yourself.
@JA: A lot of Lakers fans are saying the same with our situation with Mike Brown and to implement the new offense during the lockout if he wasn’t officially hired as the head coach.
on a side note, I hope Rubio does become a productive player whenever the season starts. Was very excited seeing him play in the Olympics and hope for him to suceed.
Here’s a link to the MLS thing. You know what, I hope there is a missed season. The athletes need to realize they aren’t crap without the NBA and the owners need to realize nobody gives a damn about them if they aren’t in the news as team owners. It’s a lose/lose situation and I for one hope a whole season is missed. If they want to screw up a good season and a GREAT postseason is some bs pissing contest, fine by me. Lose your momentum, make the athletes look like miserable pricks that we won’t pay to see, make the owners look like greedy inept fools so we won’t like their team, let Stern look like a bumbling jackass. Knock them all down a peg or two. GOD DAMMIT I MISS DIRK!!!
MLS plays fewer games with far more room in the stands. There’s probably something to be said for having a shorter season in the NBA (every team ought to play every other team twice. ) But it doesn’t make soccer the #3 sport.
As for the lock out, the owners want 6% of 4 billion dollars back from the players (57 to 51)- 1/20 of that is 200 million. The owners claim they lost 300 millIon dollars last year. I think this is a perfectly fair offer. The Players don’t want a salary cap because they believe it will lead to non guaranteed contract, and they claim it wouldn’t create parity anyway. Well, without parity, how can the league support it’s smaller markets? If teams contract, are the players doing the right thing eliminating jobs of other players and employees of those teams?
It just seems like the players should take a small pay cut and hope for a better financial picture when the next CBA comes around.
wouldn’t parity lead owners to become more lazy? if they know they won’t have to work hard to keep their stars because of the proposed new system, i believe players will be unhappy, and it’d be modern dy slavery. yea i said it. i’ll probably explain this better in the new smack..currently watching ravens-steelers (which i wouldn’t had there been nba ball).