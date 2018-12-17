Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers made history on Monday when they announced that they hired Kelly Krauskopf to be the team’s assistant general manager. Krauskopf is the first female assistant GM in league history and brings a strong WNBA background to the organization, where she’ll serve under GM Kevin Pritchard.

The Pacers have already had Krauskopf in the organization working with the team’s Esports NBA 2K team, but adding her as an assistant GM is a groundbreaking move that shows just how much talent NBA teams are adding from the WNBA. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski notes, Krauskopf is just the latest WNBA executive to join an NBA team.

A growing number of women have landed front-office roles in the NBA, including Becky Bonner (Orlando), Amanda Green (Oklahoma City), Teresa Resch (Toronto), Michelle Leftwich (Atlanta), Ariana Andonian (Houston) and Natalie Jay (Brooklyn). Krauskopf built a WNBA championship franchise from the Fever’s expansion season in 2003. Indiana won the 2013 WNBA title, and advanced to three Finals appearances since 2009. Previously, she had been the WNBA’s first director of operations, beginning in 1996. She was a college basketball star at Texas A&M in the 1980s.

Krauskopf’s time with the Fever made her very familiar with the Pacers organization, which raved about its new hire on Monday.