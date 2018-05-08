The Pacers Aren’t Sure Paul George Would Fit Their New Dynamic Anymore

Getty Image

Perhaps the most surprising byproduct of Victor Oladipo’s breakout year is that it’s forced a total re-evaluation of not only the Paul George trade last summer, but in certain ways, of Paul George himself. That sort of second-guessing was certainly exacerbated by the Thunder’s struggles this season, but it bears itself out nonetheless.

One of OKC’s main issues is that its trio of superstars each rely heavily on their capabilities as isolation players in order to be effective, which quite frankly does not jibe too well in the modern NBA with its renewed emphasis on spacing and ball movement.

That’s at least partially why the prospect of a reunion with George this summer in free agency – however remote the possibility – maybe doesn’t sound all that appealing to the Pacers. Here’s what GM Kevin Pritchard, who hasn’t exactly hidden his feelings about George’s exit well, had to say when asked hypothetically whether he’d consider pursuing George this offseason.