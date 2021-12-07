The Indiana Pacers are just 10-16 on the season and by all accounts the organization seems ready to shake things up. A report on Tuesday indicated the team is willing to listen to trade offers on Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner — although, they’re only willing to move one of their star bigs.

A rebuild might be in order in Indiana, a rarity for a team that has been a mostly constant presence in the East playoff picture for nearly three decades. There’s still nearly two months before the trade deadline for the mood around the team to change, but hopes of a swift turnaround to this season took another hit on Tuesday when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke word that backup guard TJ McConnell had surgery on torn ligaments in his right hand and could be done for the season.

Pacers guard TJ McConnell had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand and is expected to miss several months, sources tell ESPN. McConnell could be lost for the rest of the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 7, 2021

McConnell has averaged 8.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game off the bench for the Pacers this year as their top reserve guard and spot starter, and without him an already thin backcourt gets thinner. They’re very much reliant on playing Malcolm Brogdon big minutes with McConnell out — 36 minutes in each of the last two games — and Brad Wanamaker has entered the rotation as well.