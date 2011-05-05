Palladium Baggy – “Chicago Red”

05.05.11 7 years ago

Just like UNDRCRWN, it seems everyone wants to honor the youngest MVP in league history in some way. Today, it’s Palladium. To coincide with the announcement, Palladium has introduced a limited run of their signature Baggy boot with special a red colorway. Dubbed “Chicago Red,” the boot features Palladium’s 100 percent double-dyed and stonewashed cotton canvas, with black canvas for the lining. Check ’em out:

If you want to get your hands on these, they’re available at City Sports and J-Bees in Chicago for $70.

What do you think?

