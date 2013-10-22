Part-Time Barista Kevin Love Amps Up The Sportscenter Crew

This pun-laden Sportscenter ad features the deadpan delivery of Timberwolves forward Kevin Love. In the spot, Love plays a barista on the set of ESPN’s Sportscenter, and his speciality makes one anchor bounce all over.

Watch as the ‘Wolves’ double-double machine (points/rebounds) hands out double-doubles (double espressos) to Sportscenter anchors. Love is so talented at concocting the perfect double-double, one anchor can’t stop consuming them and ends up overdosing on caffeine as a result.

Sportscenter hijinks…with puns!

[h/t Minneosta Star-Tribune]

