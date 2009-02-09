Party Like Lil Penny

I’ll be the first to tell you that my job is very exciting. I have the opportunity to meet NBA players and work with them on a regular basis. This past Friday I had the chance to actually hit the club with one of the biggest NBA personalities in the history of Dr. Naismith’s great game.
It’s been at least eight or nine years since I have last seen my boy. I wondered what he’s been up to this whole time, and I had questions. Was he still hanging with super models? Could he still hoop? Did he still host crazy parties?
I met my boy at New York hot spot Santos Party House. If you’re not familiar, Friday night it gets stupid in there. Nightlife in this city doesn’t get poppin’ until about 1a.m., but Santos on a Friday is at capacity by 11:30. No joke.
I rolled up to the white Range Rover parked in front, and lo and behold sitting in the back seat with two bad chicks was my boy…Lil Penny.
It was good to see L.P., he’s been on the low for a minute living in the Nike Archives Department in Portland. The guys at the Swoosh decided to take Lil Penny on a little tour. We sat down at our table (yes, it was reserved for L.P.), and got it poppin’. Girls, girls, and more girls came up to say hello to Lil Penny, even some dudes came over to show some love. Q-Tip, who was on the 1’s and 2’s, had L.P. come up to the DJ booth and shouted him out to a packed Santos crowd.
The night was fun and everyone was geeked to see Lil Penny back out in the streets. His tour is still going on. I know he hit the Celtics game and sat courtside before I met up with him at Santos. Word on the block is that L.P. will be at a few sneaker spots in the NYC area. Stay tuned.
Still in better shape than the real Penny!
you guys should do more posts like this … funny ish
i loved lil penny back in the day
His the and fun police commercials are probably nike’s all time best marketing campaigns. PENNY WAS SO FILTHY!!!
Loved it.
Thanks for keeping us up on what lil’ Penny has been up to. I thought he fell off the face of the earth. Good to hear he’s still keeping it real. I thought maybe he had pulled a Spud McKenzie or something insane.
word…Santos is the spot on friday nights!
I was there too and saw Lil Penny.
Over the summer, I was there one night and Steve Nash was up in there. Looking like he just left shoot around practice. He was in some bball shorts—straight chill mode.
I’m a regular in there on friday nights.
A few weeks ago, the lineup was crazy:
Red Alert, Q-Tip, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Diddy…
word…Santos is the shit on friday nights. Cool spot. They let you in wearing whatever the hell you want. love that. none of that dress up shit or ‘you cant wear hats in here’ nonesense
see yall on friday….
“I’m a stay winning. Rock the custom drop Bentley. Never eat at Dennys and party like Li’l Penny. Can he live? Trick on main chick and if she leave, just as quick, Indian give. Ha Ha.”
Sorry for the Jay-Z geek out…
Nah,
I feel it! That’s why I named the post ‘Party Like Lil Penny!’
Glad you caught the reference!!!
-cgf
so thats the doll that was sitting next to Rocsi at the knicks game
Sick post!
Good to see the dude still rockin’ – Just because Big Penny is done doesnt mean LP has to cash it in!
Always fun take a trip down memory lane on youtube and see those old ads
yeah bring lil penny back. i know penny has been gone from mainstream for years but lp commercials were dope. maybe incorporate him with some of todays stars like bron or kobe. i know penny has relationships with both that if he has to approve it for legal reason with nike that would be dope!
where blackstreet and queen pen at yo!!!!
He get more love than the real Penny.They must be bringing the Penny’s back out.He had the best sneaks to me.