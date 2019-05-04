The Raptors May Be Without Pascal Siakam For Game 4 Against The Sixers Due To An Injury

05.04.19

The Toronto Raptors desperately need someone to give Kawhi Leonard some help in their series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The guy who has operated as Robin to Leonard’s Batman the most frequently in this series has been Pascal Siakam, but as we learned on Saturday, there’s a chance he won’t be able to go in Sunday’s Game 4.

According to the Raptors, Siakam is doubtful to take the floor due to a calf contusion. The Swiss Army Knife of a wing met with reporters after this was announced and repeatedly said his calf was bothering him.

It’s unclear when the injury happened, but some have pointed out that when Siakam stuck his leg out and tripped Joel Embiid in Game 3, which resulted in a flagrant foul, he used his right leg and the Sixers star made contact with his calf.

