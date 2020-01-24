The NBA revealed the starters for the 2020 All-Star Game on Thursday evening and, as you would expect, players like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo (the two captains) were prominently featured. Still, there was some real drama along the way, with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam making the cut and Atlanta Hawks second-year guard Trae Young earning the nod in the Eastern Conference backcourt.

Siakam’s inclusion wasn’t shocking given his thoroughly impressive season on a strong team, but he was captured finding out about the nod and a fun scene ensued.

.@raptors @pskills43 gets surprised by his brother and Coach Nick Nurse as he finds out he’s a starter for the #NBAAllStar Game! pic.twitter.com/OQJHvJQU8a — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2020

On Young’s side, an emotional scene arrived, with the added benefit that Young was able to take it all in from home in Oklahoma before the Hawks take on the Thunder on Friday evening.

Trae Young got emotional after hearing he was named an All-Star starter 🙏 (via @goodysav) pic.twitter.com/3plfAeZ594 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2020

Young ranks in the top four of the NBA in scoring and assists, making a strong case despite a lack of team success for the Hawks. By any statistical measure, he had a profile worthy of All-Star inclusion, with Siakam also earning his first All-Star berth after receiving 2018-19 NBA Most Improved Player honors.

The countdown to Chicago for All-Star Weekend continues but, as these videos remind the sporting world, inclusion matters to these players and a starting nod is even sweeter.