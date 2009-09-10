Pass the Mic: 2009 Hall of Fame honors — David Robinson

With the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for this Friday, we wanted to give the true diehard fans of the Dime Magazine community an opportunity to write about the 2009 class. Dime reader Ian Queliz, who has repped his San Antonio Spurs harder than anyone we know, shares his thoughts on David Robinson:

*** *** ***

“The Admiral” is by far the most important Spur to ever put on the uniform — even ahead of Tim Duncan. Why? To put it simply: Without David Robinson, there probably wouldn’t even be a team in San Antonio.

I come from a country that breathes baseball. It was the sport I watched and played until I heard my uncles talking about this player from Navy that had won a bunch of awards and was supposed to play for the Spurs when he started his NBA career. After finally being able to see Robinson play, baseball was out of my head. It only took one game. My best two memories of Admiral were: (1) back in ’99 when he held that NBA championship trophy after 10 years of hard work and having to play with guys like Vinny Del Negro; and (2) in a game vs. Orlando in ’95 when he took a picture with me. (I was 13, so please understand the excitement).

We all know The Admiral was for sure a Hall of Famer, and the type of man he was off the court. Winners of the NBA’s Community Assist Award even get a plaque in Robinson’s name for the work he has done. Check the rest of his resume:

* Rookie of the Year (1990)

* Scoring champ (1994)

* MVP (1995)

* Defensive Player of the Year (1992)

* All-NBA (10 times)

* All-Defensive (8 times)

* NBA champion (1999, 2003)

* Olympic gold medal (1992, 1996)

* Shot-blocking title (1992)

* 3rd in PER rating all-time (behind Jordan & Shaq)

* Rebounding title (1991)

* In a six-season span from ’90 to ’95, he won just about every major award you can win.

Many consider Duncan the best Spur ever, but TD can win five more rings and I would still pick Robinson as the greatest. He just didn’t have the same luck Timmy did as far as having great teammates and great coaches around him. Robinson gave basketball to a city. He carried teams full of average players and dudes that shouldn’t have even been in the League to the playoffs every year, and when he finally got that sidekick that all other ’90s superstars had (Pippen, Kevin Johnson, Drexler, Stockton, Kemp, Penny, etc.), he started winning championships.

We would probably be talking about The Admiral the way we do about Duncan had they switched positions; Have Duncan carry those teams from ’89-97, and then add a rookie Admiral to that mix. No doubt in my mind the result is the same.

— Ian