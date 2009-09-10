Pass the Mic: 2009 Hall of Fame honors — David Robinson

With the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for this Friday, we wanted to give the true diehard fans of the Dime Magazine community an opportunity to write about the 2009 class. Dime reader Ian Queliz, who has repped his San Antonio Spurs harder than anyone we know, shares his thoughts on David Robinson:
*** *** ***
“The Admiral” is by far the most important Spur to ever put on the uniform — even ahead of Tim Duncan. Why? To put it simply: Without David Robinson, there probably wouldn’t even be a team in San Antonio.
I come from a country that breathes baseball. It was the sport I watched and played until I heard my uncles talking about this player from Navy that had won a bunch of awards and was supposed to play for the Spurs when he started his NBA career. After finally being able to see Robinson play, baseball was out of my head. It only took one game. My best two memories of Admiral were: (1) back in ’99 when he held that NBA championship trophy after 10 years of hard work and having to play with guys like Vinny Del Negro; and (2) in a game vs. Orlando in ’95 when he took a picture with me. (I was 13, so please understand the excitement).
We all know The Admiral was for sure a Hall of Famer, and the type of man he was off the court. Winners of the NBA’s Community Assist Award even get a plaque in Robinson’s name for the work he has done. Check the rest of his resume:
* Rookie of the Year (1990)
* Scoring champ (1994)
* MVP (1995)
* Defensive Player of the Year (1992)
* All-NBA (10 times)
* All-Defensive (8 times)
* NBA champion (1999, 2003)
* Olympic gold medal (1992, 1996)
* Shot-blocking title (1992)
* 3rd in PER rating all-time (behind Jordan & Shaq)
* Rebounding title (1991)
* In a six-season span from ’90 to ’95, he won just about every major award you can win.
Many consider Duncan the best Spur ever, but TD can win five more rings and I would still pick Robinson as the greatest. He just didn’t have the same luck Timmy did as far as having great teammates and great coaches around him. Robinson gave basketball to a city. He carried teams full of average players and dudes that shouldn’t have even been in the League to the playoffs every year, and when he finally got that sidekick that all other ’90s superstars had (Pippen, Kevin Johnson, Drexler, Stockton, Kemp, Penny, etc.), he started winning championships.
We would probably be talking about The Admiral the way we do about Duncan had they switched positions; Have Duncan carry those teams from ’89-97, and then add a rookie Admiral to that mix. No doubt in my mind the result is the same.
— Ian
Wow, no shout outs to Manu?
Good article Ian.
Here’s the thing, Robinson was undoubtedly a great playe, one of the best to ever do it, but my lasting impression of him will always be Hakeem straight giving him the business, which is a shame considering everything else he has done, that’s jsut the way it is though…
71 points for a big man is just outstanding… thats all there is to say
To Gibson: your comment “my lasting impression of him will always be Hakeem straight giving him the business . . .” tells me (1) you must be a Rockets fan – not that there’s anything wrong with that; and (2) you must not have watched too many of David’s games.
No Timmy, No Rings!
The poster child to Hakeem Olajuwon signature move, The Dream Shake!
What about WORM?
Well done Ian!!
71 points…did he beat Shaq for the scoring title that year…he was fed the ball just to beat Shaq
Ian, you know i had to comment on this. You HAD to be expecting it. But no hate from me. Just because I am who I am and I’m from where I’m from I have to add that Hakeem did win a ring without Drexler. Just saying.
To be honest its really hard to hate on guys like David Robinson. Played tough but still a nice guy. Strong-valued Christian who showed it on and off the oourt. Well done David. Well done Ian. Props!
Nah what happened was D Rob did not get a sidekick he bacame a sidekick and that’s when he started winning rings. Still a great player and obviously a hall of famer though.
He’s my favorite player of all time, a complete class act. He did have Sean Elliot, who was an all-star at least once, but really didn’t have the best supporting cast. Those teams he was one were nasty too, winning 50 games a few times and even 60 games at least once. Nice article.
@BRUCE Good question mate.
Worm called DR out for not having any heart and not getting back on D on a regular basis. You just gotta ready any of Charlie Rosen’s analysis on the admiral. Like Barkley, DR could carry his team to the playoffs, but to win it, he had to have someone carry him.
Still, the rest of his career is good enough for HoF anyway.
For all you youngins (I’m 37) that want to reminisce about the “Dream Shake” Hakeem gave David, remember this…
In that series, Houston continually sent two and three people to get the ball out of Robinson’s hands. David played Hakeem one on one. No one ever wants to discuss that though. He should have been handling his business if he only gets single man coverage.
Go to the tape and watch that series before we start talking Hakeem giving David Robinson “the business”.
You can’t argue that Hakeem didnt eat David Robinson up. I dont care how old you are, everyones eyes witnessed that ass kickin’
All I can say is “Quadruple Double” against the Pistons!!
My bad!! Good job Ian for representin my hometown of San Antonio!!
@ Mac, yeah people forget that quadruple double, that shit was nasty.
Also, Robinson not getting back on D? Come on man you know he was a monster on defense, and a total team player.
Those 71 points he got came on the last game of the season and he beat Shaq out for the scoring title.
Like Bullet said, Admiral covered Hakeem on his own, and anyone can get beat at least once. Even MJ probably got worked over by someone, maybe even a scrub. And Dream is one of the best of all time. So is D-Rob.
Smack yourself for calling him the most important Spur!!! Tim Duncan (as nice and humble as he is) would laugh in your face for saying something like that.
No question he was a great player and deserves the honor he’ll receive tomorrow but him saving basketball in that city does not make him the most important Spur. If Timmy didn’t show up San Antonio would’ve been just another Seattle (before Seattle).
71 points was kinda tainted…his team fed him the ball in a meaningless game that was already decided cuz they new DR needed 71 points to beat out Shaq…
good stuff ian!
just curious what your last name is ian.
good Stuff….Should have been a little longer …I know you got more than that in your Spur infested head lol
I think it was the 93/94 season, it was kinda WHEN he got the quad double because he came close a few times.
You could also point out that Hakeem didn’t win a gold medal till he changed nationality and got some help !!!
@Michonzo
yep, for real! and they played the Clippers.
@Yoo
yep, everyone should see that! and it still stands as one of the all time greatest ass whoopes to this day. EVER.
@ rangerjohn
yep, u’re right! they were gonna move and move again all based on Timmy’s decision. they built an arena for Tim Duncan to stay.
Admiring Admiral is a no brainer. He had a single sickest defensive season ever. By anyone. Used to do it all and always gave it all, what can you say? The Golden Era of Centers!
D Robinson is one of my favorite players of all time. I love the aspect of the article that speaks to how D Rob carried himself on/off the court. No chest pounding, no glares after made baskets, no off the court “issues.” just took care of business on the court and gave back to his team and the community. Congrats on the HOF!
The knock on him is he didn’t win anything in his prime. After Timmy showed up he was just along for the ride.Dave makes my top 5 centers in any era list. He had it all,except the toughness,but the skill set was there nonetheless he deserves to be a first ballot HOF.Kudos to him
no doubt drob got worked by dream in that series, but dream was a great great player in his own right, and drob was getting hounded at the other end. and yeah, MJ did get worked from time to time. i remember nick anderson owned him when mj came out of retirement. and MJ couldn’t handle magic in the 91 finals either and that’s why they switched pippen on him who was a better match up. everyone gets lit up.
and sure the 71 points might be tainted, but he still scored 71 points in an nba game! He shot a great percentage that game and got to the line a lot.
as for the sidekick thing, remember drob had to sit out pretty much an entire season because of injury. he was never quite the same when he came back and he was humble enough to let timmy D get the shine. but pre-injury, drob was ferocious. he had swingman athleticism in a 7 foot body.
nice read, ian… the admiral really is the most IMPORTANT spur ever…
control
hehehe thanks i had to delete manu like 5 times.
gibson
no its not the way it is its just the way YOU think.
Bruce
sure no timmeh no rings but no drob no spurs period.
do you think timmy came into a team that was rebuilding??
worm what?? dude please they didnt get along its a suprise they made the wcf.
vinny
thanks bro
iso
im not bashing anyone hehe i just mentioned the guys that made the finals as the second best players on their teams.
da_griff
you know u r wrong when u base your argument on charlie rose and bruce. dude rose said robinson had a limited offensive game and couldnt rebound thats enough to know hes full of shit.
bullet
you are the 3rd person ive ever seen mention that people that didnt watch the series just the espn dream shake replay dont know that. the admiral had the inferior team still not an excuse but that series went 6 and he went for 24 and 10 being tripled team like u said if hakeem played him one on one also he gets the same numbers the dream got. im not sayin the win the series but the numbers would be about even. all time they are like 28-11 adv robinson. the prob im the series was that rudy t was 100 times better than hill. people dont talk about ewing 18 and 11 shooting 35% in the finals now that is dominating someone.
the natural
apparently you dont understand what that means if drob isnt a spur timmeh doesnt play in san ant period.
karizmatic
who has won without a super sidekick??
ranger
its in the article.
michorizo
please dude the man was hottt that day how many people get a chance to win a scoring title the last day. you tellin me that if robinson doesnt score a week worth of points shaq doesnt go for it later that day??? of course he does.
ssin
how many people get 71 vs the clippers?? please name a few.
shitfaced
thanks
ssin
another question kobes 81 was vs what superb defensive team.
David Robinson was my gateway drug to the NBA. Thanks, Admiral.
Ian
I don’t think Rosen ever said Admiral couldn’t board, just that he was tardy on making rotations and getting back on D. All hell bent on mano-a-mano D and posturing after things don’t go his way on O.
As for Bruce, who cares? Just makin’ a point.
I still think Robinson was a great player, but he wasn’t a true winner. Plenty of those in the hall.
Got them rose coloured glasses on eh?
And no doubt he was/is an awesome citizen. I love him for that. He’s one of the few truly GOOD people the L has ever seen.
I’m a San Antonio native, and I’m impossibly proud that Robinson represents our city- he’s a man of virtue and integrity. That said, my worst sports-memory (besides .4) is the 1995 WCF- after Dream pieced the Admiral, I knew we’d never win a title with 50 as our 1. I love him, and I think he’s one of the greatest MEN (in the sense of character) to ever suit up in pro sports, but as a PLAYER, his passion and focus didn’t quite match his talent. Still one of the all-time greats, though, and the city and the franchise can never pay back what we owe him.
Grif
Rosen did say he couldn’t board and was limited on O I think we can all agree that’s bs. Now why is one writers opinion so imp I can find articles about drob being underrated.
Not a true winner? What else was left for the admiral to accomplish? How was navy basketball wise before him ? San ant? How many rookies carry lottery teams to the second round? Sacrificed his game for the team? How is he not a winner?
#27 — How is he your top 5 center? Shaq, Russell, Kareem Wilt, and Dream. What about Willis Reed?
Jordan had a bad series against the Magic but what did he do? Jordan came back with a vengeance. D-Rob never recovered.
@Ian
Shaq had already played on the day when DR scored 71…he knew he needed 71 to beat Shaq…His scoring title was as legit as Ricky Davis’s triple double when he was with the Cavs.
yea dudes scoring title was and will always be suspect to me. but when he wanted to dude could play…i just remember him being extra diesel but soft as tissue paper. and say wht you will about the double coverage during the htown/san an series but dream was pissed tht drob won mvp and took it upon himself to give him the bizness! bottom line drob will forever be posterized for his def against hakeem. but overall dude was a nice guy and didnt hv an inflated ego…thts rare in the sports industry.
GOOD ARTICLE!!
I am a laker fan but let me give credit where credit is due. What makes David truly special is his remarkable leadership both on and off the court. Aside from winning championships and awards, he led San Antonio during its most difficult period. What is even more remarkable is his influence such that San Antonio continues to be a powerhouse long after he is gone. Amazingly, he was able to avoid controversies that hound the superstars of many sports. As a part-time owner of the Spurs, he truly deserve to own a part of the organization that he has been so loyal to. His charity work will continue his legacy for generations. David, you may not be a laker but you are truly great! An inspiration to many! Congrats!
Michorizo
Shaq hadn’t played drob didn’t need 71 he just scored that much to make it safe.
What’s funny is that even if he did shaq also played in a meaningless game.
Didn’t gervin and thompsom do the same thing?
U tellin me jordan wouldn’t do it he would prob drop 120 if he had to so please don’t judge one player diff than rest.
“@Ian
Shaq had already played on the day when DR scored 71…he knew he needed 71 to beat Shaq…His scoring title was as legit as Ricky Davis’s triple double when he was with the Cavs.”
Michorizo- just for what it’s worth (which isn’t much), this is wrong. Shaq was the leading scorer going into the season’s final day. The Spurs played the Clippers in the afternoon, and their basic game plan was just to get DRob as many points as they could. Shaq commented on the 71-point performance before Orlando’s game later that night, calling it ‘a joke’ or something to that effect. Shaq ended up with 32 that night, but already knew he’d have needed 60+ points to get the scoring title back.
Michorizo
Drob coulda scored 30 less and still win it. Don’t bash a players accomplishment if u don’t like him. I think all rob needed was to outscore shaq by 6 the last game so if shaq played first like u said I doubt the admiral woulda played after winning the scoring title.
Swat
Hakeem pissed at not winning the mvp?? Did he even finish in the top 3? I don’t think so.
Mad
U r right shaq hadn’t played but u know how it is everythin spur is tainted. Mvp , scoring title , 99 title , 07 title. Funny thing is everyone played for the mvp everyone played for the scoring title , every team played for those championships but hey its the spurs so it must be tainted. Is like the jordan nuthuggers sayin that the dreams titles are luck because his airness retired.
“U r right shaq hadn’t played but u know how it is everythin spur is tainted. Mvp , scoring title , 99 title , 07 title. Funny thing is everyone played for the mvp everyone played for the scoring title , every team played for those championships but hey its the spurs so it must be tainted. Is like the jordan nuthuggers sayin that the dreams titles are luck because his airness retired.”
Tell me about it, dude. I always make the same point about the ’99 title- everyone played, everything was fair. I always ask people: if a guy only played 50 games because of an injury, then went on to win a title, would we engrave an asterisk on his ring? Why should it be any different for a team, or a league?
Do you live in San Antonio? If you do, you know who Buck Harvey is. I remember Buck writing an article about how bright the Spurs’ future was, shortly after they drafted Timmy. Basically, what he said was that as the Spurs succeeded, detractors would offer up all kinds of excuses, and that the excuses would pile up as the trophies piled up. That’s pretty much what’s happened- but the Spurs have been so successful that haters have really had to get creative with their excuses (a league-wide conspiracy favoring the Spurs? REALLY). It’s cool- their hatred is just proof that we’re great.
Ian nice job. Still don’t like David Robinson but…nice job.
…..Still don’t like David Robinson