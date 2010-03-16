Pass The Mic: LeBron James Isn’t Going Anywhere

Every once in a while, we like the pass the mic to our loyal DimeMag.com readers to let them elaborate on topics that are on their mind. After Danny Granger said, “If I was LeBron, I’d go to New York,” this got one reader in particular riled up. Currently the head coach of the Vegas Valley All Stars and coaching AAU ball for 24/7 Hoops out in Las Vegas, the man you know as Drink the Haterade, decided to shed some light on LeBron’s future.
On February 17, the Cavs traded center Zydrunas Ilgauskas and his expiring contract to the Washington Wizards for forward Antawn Jamison. When Dime posted the winners of the trade deadline, they listed the Cavs in that group: “Antawn Jamison makes them better, they’re most likely going to get Big Z back before the playoffs, and they’re that much closer to gaining LeBron‘s trust that they’ll do right by him if he sticks around.”
My original response to that statement was this: “No, they didn’t. They got a guy who’s old in NBA terms and LBJ wants more than just 1 chip. Jamison may help them now, but they aren’t beating Orlando or the Lakers in 7. If they wanted to show LBJ they were committed to him then they should have offered whatever it took to get Amar’e. Since they got Jamison and NY cleared all that cap space, the Cavs just bought his ticket out of town.”
After discussing this trade in-depth with my former coach and doing some research, I would like to retract that statement. This trade is a thing of beauty. And because of some swift maneuvering by GM Danny Ferry, the Cavs have secured LBJ’s services for what is at least the foreseeable future.
For weeks it was assumed that the Cavs would have to give up J.J. Hickson, a first-round draft pick and Big Z’s expiring contract to get LeBron some immediate help. The problem with that trade scenario was that the Cavs would be giving up a promising second-year player in Hickson and lose two 7-footers in the process. Losing all that height would have killed them in the playoffs if they were to face the Magic or the Lakers. Instead, the Cavs got Jamison for what was essentially a first-round pick (probably No. 29) and the draft rights to Emir Preldzic, a player who was selected late in the second-round last year (and will probably never even play in the NBA).
LBJ now has his best supporting cast ever: one of the 50 Greatest Players of All-Time in Shaq (even if he is a shell of his former self), the current franchise leader in rebounds and blocks in Big Z, the former All-Stars in Jamison and Mo Williams, the gritty Delonte West and Anderson Varejao and Hickson. If LBJ doesn’t win it all this year, there can no longer be excuses. The Cavs have given him his best shot at a title yet, and shown him that they are willing to do what it takes to keep him in a Cavaliers uniform (whatever throwback he’d like).
On July 1, 2010, LeBron will be the most sought-after free agent in the history of the NBA, but trust me – it’s nothing more than a formality. LeBron wants to win multiple championships and his best opportunity for that is in Cleveland. There are rumors circulating now that it’s come down to the Cavs and three other teams.
The Clippers. Sure a starting lineup of Baron Davis, Eric Gordon, LeBron, Blake Griffin and Chris Kaman might look good on paper, but we all know it would never work. Baron needs the ball in his hands too much, and the Clippers are the laughing stock of the League. Not to mention this would be career suicide.
The Knicks. They have enough money to sign two max free agents, but who is going to sign with them? Chris Bosh has better options and Dwyane Wade loves life in South Beach. If they were to sign two max free agents, then they wouldn’t have enough money to re-sign David Lee (their best player) thus making LeBron play with a bunch of scrubs (Eddy Curry anyone?) and didn’t he do that for long enough?
The Nets. New Jersey is the one place that has the ability to steal him from the Cavs, but that’s got more to do with Jay-Z‘s influence than the players they have. Currently the Nets have Devin Harris, Courtney Lee, Terrence Williams, Yi Jianlian and Brook Lopez. Nice young players, but they have a ways to go and have only won seven games so far this year. Let’s just ask the Suns how not playing defense works out in the playoffs.
If LeBron is to ever win the championship that has alluded him thus far, it will be with Cleveland. He’s lived there his whole life; he’s the undisputed King of Ohio and now the Cavs (as Dime stated) have shown him every conceivable reason why he should give every other franchise the middle finger and let them continue to live vicariously through the King.
What do you think?
Aron–
Nice job on editing. Thanks for the opp and the plugs.
Well it looks like thats whats going to happen but remember if Bosh is really going to stand true to wanting to win a championship he will pick the best option available…Grab on LeBron’s coat and enjoy the view.Oh and here is another option that people over look.The Wizards if they decide not to keep Foye will have enough money to sign one max player.Being in D.C will get him alot of exposure also and if Gilbert Arenas can still put up his 23 and 7 they will look good.Arenas has been able to do his thing with two 19pt scorers before so guess what wonders LeBron and him can have.
Check this starting lineup and scoring if all goes well
PG-Gilbert Arenas 20-27ppg
SG-Al Thorton 10-15ppg
SF-LeBron James 25-30ppg
PF-Andray Blatche 13-18ppg
C-JaVale McGee 6-11ppg
Now that lineup is built to score and positions 3-5 can get you 3-5blocks per game while there are solid defenders .Think about that Dime it could happen
what about the bulls w bosh and lbj?
Depends on whether he REALLY wants to be the richest athlete ever or whether he wants the rings…
I’d say he stays but you have to stop calling him the fucking King – He ain’t won shit.
I like the look of the cavs without Shaq and Big Z – theres a ton of productive players that would play in those spots in a couple of seasons too
Keep writing these articles because i love to shove it in my ‘Knicks loving’ friends face.
If they don’t win this year, I say he’s gone. The Cavs are as good as they’ve ever been; if that’s still not good enough, their options to improve are severely limited. I’m not much of a fan of Lebron’s supporting cast, but at the same time, the teams with cap space don’t have much to offer either, other than a better sidekick.
Nice article…I’m still thinkin’ Bron’s gonna go to NY just to see how big he can get. I believe that he’s concerned just slightly more with his “brand” than he is with winning chips. If he’s putting his brand above all, he’s headed to NY.
Thanks Kermit– Go Lakers!
Gallinari, Chandler–and now it appears, Toney Douglas as well–are hardly scrubs. The Knicks also have a huge expiring contract in Curry, which can be used in a trade this summer or during next season, or can be allowed to expire so that the knicks can compete for FAs again in 2011. I would hardly call that a bad situation for the Knicks
@9 at best Gallinari, Chandler and Douglas are comin off the bench on a championship squad and Douglas just started getting burn. So yes, in terms of the L they are scrubs.
@10–haha–at best Gallinari and Chandler come off the bench?? At best?? It may be that they would be bench players, but to completely dismiss them as potential starters is absolutely ridiculous. Gallinari is essentially a rookie and is already averaging 14 pts per game, and despite what people are saying, is more than a 3 point shooter. At 6’10”, if he continues to progress, he could be a Dirk-like player. Chandler’s also young and has shown signs of brilliance, and on a team with Lebron, would likely be even better, because Lebron is the type to elevate others games.
I agree about Douglas though. It;s too early to tell with him
All I’m saying is that the word “scrubs” is far too strong. I’m not sure why when people talk about the knicks they feel the need to use hyperbole, but that is what I see constantly. Lets be a little fair and refrain from calling legit players “scrubs”
You know what, at the rate our guys are developing, we don’t NEED no stinking Lebron. We got
Gallinari = Dirk Junior
Chandler = Maggette
Douglas = Sam Cassell
Walker = Bonzi Wells
All we need is Bosh and we all set.
@ 14, and how many rings do they have combined?
Gallinari = Dirk Junior– More like poor mans Dirk
Chandler = Maggette Bad Porn need I say more?
Douglas = Sam Cassell (the only one that has rings)
Walker = Bonzi Wells (head case)
The Knicks need a lot more.
And Cassell only has three because he played for the Rockets when they were winnin chips, but then it took him like another 12 yrs to win his third, with Boston. So he played with the Dream, Robert Horry and Clyde, then played with KG, PP and Jesus. It doesnt take a rocket scientist to figure out that he only won cause he was with those squads.
Good article, DTH.
LBJ pretty much is locked in whether he wants to admit it or not.
If you leave the best team out east no matter how they do this season to go to the listed teams (who only all suck as a common factor), he’ll be seen as puttin other things above winning. Of course, Bron on the Clips with another lottery pick comin in would change the whole view of that franchise. Remember Cleveland before Bron got there?
Something to be said for building a dynasty rather than jumpin around cuz the squad didn’t win this season.
It took Mike like 7-8 years too, then look what happened…
I agree with everything Drink has said. In fact I have been one of the few who said he was going to stay in his home town for awhile now. The only thing I have to disagree with is Sam Cassel = Great Point Guard.
To all the NY fans give it up Drink is right those are certified bench players on any chip squad. With the exception of David Lee and maybe Gallinari but even he would be seeing as he is a rook.
Cant wait for the finals!!!
whose gonna show up!
Cavs vs Lakers?
Magic vs Lakers?
Cavs vs Mavs?
Cavs vs Nuggets?
Magic vs Nuggets?
Magic vs Mavs?
Saying this is the best Cavs team Bron has played on is like saying this is the best smelling shit I ever dropped.
The teams that have the best shot and make the most sense (mind you, we have no clue at to what LeBron’s criteria are) are LAC, Miami and Dallas.
Clippers have most of the pieces; Griffin takes a load of the post defense and rebounding responsibilities, Gordon is his jump shooter (and a quality guy for driving the lane) and Kaman is good enough while they figure out DeAndre Jordan.
Miami would allow him and Wade to play together, picking up the necessary pieces through free agency. The problem with Miami is a smaller version of the Knicks problem in that after Wade, I can’t see there being anyone that James would want to play with.
Dallas is the money scenario here. He would play for the owner most willing and able to make him more rich and in all the right media situations. Dirk already draws the double and would make for an insane pick & roll and high/low team where both guys could play either spot. Also, he would have the chance to play games at the new stadium which seats 100,000+ fans.
Good shit DH..
Now i want to hear your next article on Andrew Bynums developement and full out apologies for callin the kid a scrub..
LOLOLOLOLOLOL..
But for reals good shit tho.. What will Lebron do?? is he all about heart (Cleveland) or hype (New York) i dont knowwwwwwwwwww….
But i know what his fans HOPE :)
@ Nerditry
Yeah your right.. im sure a team with
Mo Williams/Boobie*
Anthony Parker/Delonte West
Antwan Jamison/Jamario Moon
Anderson Varejao/Leon Powe/Hickson
Shaquille O’Neal/Big Z
is indeed scrubby.. Thats a solid playoff team in the East alone you dip.. think before you spew..
Oh And i didnt even throw in LBJ..
the * is for the only real trash on the team lol..
If LBJ stays in Cleveland, he’ll prolly be booed every time they’ll play in MSG…
Nice one, BTW, DTH…
@ Lake Show thanks, always nice to have a fellow Laker fan on your side.
As for the AB article, I will just have to see if Dime invites me back. Hint Hint
Cleveland can probably keep this core for a couple of years if it works out or they can let Shaq walk at season end knowing that Powe can provide them with just about the same out put next year. In three years time they will have only 5 players under contract (including LeBron) and could retool the squad at that point
good stuff but i don’t agree with “they aren’t beating Orlando or the Lakers in 7.” the lakers have been lucky to have closed out a lot of close games…if they hadn’t their record would look a lot different…and you never know what can happen in the playoffs…
Nice article Haterade. Very well done.
I’m on the side of agreement… but think that it’s all up to the outcome of this season. There’s no way Lebron is not getting to the finals. If he wins the chip… there’s no way he’s leaving Cleveland. If he doesn’t… let the craziness begin.
To me, the interesting part of the story is not if Lebron leaves… it’s how badly he has the entire league in a choke hold on the outcome of his future free agency. I recall a certain chaos when a young MJ was nearing a contract deal… this is just x10. With the outcome probably ending up the same way… Bron stays in Cle. And this becomes one of the craziest off seasons in history.
Nice article, PtH.
I agree. He’s going to make money no matter where he goes. With a max contract, there’s not many other places he could go with a better chance of winning it all.
lbj to dc. its in the books, gil switched numbers to get some bills for the digits in july. he just lost a fat stack for the gun shit
Yentron,
LBJ to D.C.? I guess him and Agent Zer-hole are both going to wear the #6 huh?
LBJ’s squad is deeper than any other team in the Association. Just our back ups alone could be the starting five on another team. Being from CLE I hope he stays, but after all it’s always a business decision. If you read his book “Shooting Stars” you’ll have a better understanding of what team he’s going to sign with.
As far as what sh!tfaced said about being booed at MSG, that will just fuel him more. Remember when Bosh’s friend was heckling him the whole game? Remind me who won that game…
Drink!
Nice article! If LeBron doesn’t go that will be the biggest slap to NY’s face EVER! LOL.
Keep passin the mic DIME, the cipher is hot.
Papasmigs you’re overating the Cavs way too much. Your backup team isn’t better than the Nets and they’re the worst team in the league. You take Lebron off that squad and they’re a 40 win team at best and thats pushing it
Rick, just remember Lebron can’t do it alone. He’s been trying the last few years and we still don’t have a Championship. There’s no I in team. Do you think the Nets would be able to muster 40 wins with him on their squad? Besides, show me a team in the league without another proven superstar(and not Grandpa Shaq) that is as deep position wise as the Cavs.
@ Poppi Gee– Thanks. I’m lookin forward to seein you get one.
Thanks for all the props.