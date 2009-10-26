Pass The Mic: NBA Teams Will Regret Passing on Ty Lawson

Selected 18th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2009 NBA Draft, Ty Lawson saw several point guards get picked ahead of him. One person who thinks 17 teams made a mistake passing on the former Tar Heel is Trevor Kapp from our sister site Bouncemag.com. We passed the mic to Trevor and let him vouch for the 2009 ACC Player of the Year.

Without question, attributes like height, size, strength and speed are important in determining if a player has the physical skills to make it to the next level. But sometimes, ballplayers are ballplayers, regardless of whom they’re competing against.

Ty Lawson is one of those guys. He averaged almost 17 points and seven assists per game last year, winning ACC Player of the Year and helping lead UNC to its fifth national championship.

But Lawson is just 5-11 (on a good day), and many NBA GMs questioned whether his height would hinder him.

In Denver’s pre-season game against the Lakers Friday night, Lawson blew by defenders with ease and was a menace on the defensive end, displaying that cricket-like quickness that made him a Second-Team All American last year. He finished with 29 points, six assists and five steals, capping off a stellar pre-season in which he averaged over 10 points, three dimes and two thefts in about 18 minutes of play.

I know it’s just the preseason, but Lawson showcased his brilliance for three years in the biggest market in college hoops and dominated opponents on all levels. What more did he have to prove? I wondered in early June why he was so low on draft boards, and I can’t help but be even more curious now.

The NBA Draft is hardly an exact science and is in many ways about upside. But is it really worth taking the chance on someone like Hasheem Thabeet, Ricky Rubio, Jordan Hill, Brandon Jennings, Earl Clark, Austin Daye or Jrue Hollidayâ€”guys who MIGHT turn into go-to playersâ€”when you have a proven leader right in front of you?

