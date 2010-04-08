Pass the Mic: Race & Basketball

Three things every Black person in America was afraid of when Barack Obama was elected President of the United States:

1. You already know. I don’t even want to spell it out.

2. Obama not getting enough leeway. If he doesn’t fix every problem the country has within two or three years, his critics will quickly peg him as another “do-nothing” president.

3. White people claiming racism no longer exists in America because we elected a Black president.

The third one is currently the most irritating. Did Obama’s election change the landscape on which Black Americans live? Absolutely. Will our younger generations grow up with bigger dreams and higher expectations than generations before? Of course. Does that mean racism is suddenly evaporated in this country? Hell no. When I wrote a column earlier this week about the Duke/Butler NCAA national championship game and what (if anything) it meant for the racial stereotypes that run rampant in basketball and sports in general, at least one reader played the Obama card:

“Really?! Racism died in 08 when we got Obama, people need to get the f*ck over color.”

Sadness. Sorry to break the news, but racism is still alive and thriving, Obama or not. Overall, responses to the column were mixed. Some people got it, others didn’t. If anything, the reaction reinforced the same thing we’ve all heard before: Race is an issue that isn’t talked about nearly enough in open forums.

So I wanted to provide a forum here, at least one for race in relation to basketball.

Do you truly think color doesn’t matter on any level of the game? What role does race play in breeding young players in the inner-cities, suburbs and rural areas? Does racism still exist in the front offices and marketing strategies of the NBA and big-time college ball? How do racial stereotypes impact the game on the playground? Is there any biological reason at all why basketball has become predominantly Black, decreasingly White, and the higher levels employ hardly any Asians and Latinos? Or is it all cultural?

Where does race and racism fit into basketball?

