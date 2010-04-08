Pass the Mic: Race & Basketball

Three things every Black person in America was afraid of when Barack Obama was elected President of the United States:
1. You already know. I don’t even want to spell it out.
2. Obama not getting enough leeway. If he doesn’t fix every problem the country has within two or three years, his critics will quickly peg him as another “do-nothing” president.
3. White people claiming racism no longer exists in America because we elected a Black president.
The third one is currently the most irritating. Did Obama’s election change the landscape on which Black Americans live? Absolutely. Will our younger generations grow up with bigger dreams and higher expectations than generations before? Of course. Does that mean racism is suddenly evaporated in this country? Hell no. When I wrote a column earlier this week about the Duke/Butler NCAA national championship game and what (if anything) it meant for the racial stereotypes that run rampant in basketball and sports in general, at least one reader played the Obama card:
“Really?! Racism died in 08 when we got Obama, people need to get the f*ck over color.”
Sadness. Sorry to break the news, but racism is still alive and thriving, Obama or not. Overall, responses to the column were mixed. Some people got it, others didn’t. If anything, the reaction reinforced the same thing we’ve all heard before: Race is an issue that isn’t talked about nearly enough in open forums.
So I wanted to provide a forum here, at least one for race in relation to basketball.
Do you truly think color doesn’t matter on any level of the game? What role does race play in breeding young players in the inner-cities, suburbs and rural areas? Does racism still exist in the front offices and marketing strategies of the NBA and big-time college ball? How do racial stereotypes impact the game on the playground? Is there any biological reason at all why basketball has become predominantly Black, decreasingly White, and the higher levels employ hardly any Asians and Latinos? Or is it all cultural?
Where does race and racism fit into basketball?
-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206
-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag
the only reason it matters to the game, is because of history. Now, white players and black players play much the same game. It’s more a porduct of where you grow up, not what color you are.
This is going to sound a tad racist, but here we go. Black people were ‘bred’ 3,4 generations ago to make stronger, faster and more physical slaves, since 100-200 years ago wealth was predominately dependent on industrials. What happened with black people, without anyone really realizing is genetic screening, the ‘God- given’ abilities of a LeBron James, are the results of years of genetic profiling. Of course chance plays are large role in wheter you get a LeBron or a Durant (in terms of muscle and height and other physicals) However, it is definately noticeable that black people are more athletic as those traits were imposed upon them years before their time.
Nowadays there’s also the social connotations of basketball. Basketball for white people is more of a driveway, goof around game. For black people who also happen to have a higher level of impoverishment, basketball is an outlet to ‘get out of the hood’. Many times, its a fine line for a black person between crack dealer who’s going to get shot or NBA player. Hence the joke, “If you’re a rich black person you’re either a rapper, a comedian or a professional athlete (NFL or NBA). Comparatively, white people come from relatively wealthier backgrounds, Tyler Hansbrough for example has a father whos a lawyer, and as such do not need basketball as an important outlet and are free to pursue other things.
The social seperation may seem racist but in a way it is more of a classism thing than racial but it happens that black people are avergely poorer than white people. This is not racism however as it is simply the state of the world we’re living in.
To the writer, we cannot and probably will not ever eliminate racism in this world, as it is human nature to prejudge. (in a way, racism is ‘learning from past experiences’) However, we are headed in the right direction as differences today are generally celebrated (ex. Chinese New Year or Black History Month). Looking back, we have come a long way from the days of slaves and farms and man hunting, and for that we should be proud!
Cheers. Hope no one is too offended
As long as redneck areas and innercity hoods exist, there will be racism both towards black and white. But by no means should we take the cop out and act like a victim using excuses of growing up in bad neighborhoods or being raised by a single mother. To me, that is what Obama winning the presidency was about. STOP MAKING EXCUSES FOR WHY YOU DO NOT EXCEL. The opportunity is there, just make it!
For Basketball, obviously black people are more athletic. Maybe not better basketball players, but the game has become about athletes and putting on a show. A league of fundamental jump shooters, white or black, isn’t going to sell tickets or gain fans. There is a marketing strategy there. Utah and Indiana executives aren’t necessarily racists, but in cities/areas that are predominately white, of course they want to appeal to their fans and try to stick with non “street” players be they white or black.
If you can play, you can play, period. Color makes no difference. Where it comes into play is more of a cultural issue that breaks down along racial lines. In order to play in college you have to be able to pass the exams, keep your grades etc… If someone in the inner city had run ins, or had trouble in their past, colleges aren’t willing to take the risk that they won’t have that same trouble. It isn’t because that kid is most often black. In the pro’s, if you’re smart, you aren’t going to invest millions of dollars on someone who will take a gun on a plane, stay out at clubs, whatever.
If you had to give $10 million to someone, are you going to look at their race? Probably not. You probably take the guy who will get a condo near the stadium, show up and work hard, stay out of the papers, etc… Gilbert Arenas didn’t get into trouble because he’s black. Peyton Manning isn’t good because he’s white. The stereotypes will be the same, and they probably are deserved as far as the black guy being athletic and the white guy playing smart. If I had a 44 inch vertical, I would’ve never learned a pump fake either.
People comparing themselves to others then automatically concluding they’re superior because of some superficial sh*t (be it “better” school, “better” nationality, “better” skin color, etc) will always fuel racism. Moreover, stereotypes tend to reinforce this kind of thinking.
That being said, racism will never go away… but the thing is, during the 48 mins the game is played it doesn’t matter to me whether a player is black, white or alien because the game is the game and its more than good enough for me. I think its when the game’s over that people tend to notice that players and teams are this and that so they highlight such facts to either make cash off guys (those puppet commercials, Kobe doesn’t really talk like that right?) or to conjure a news column or article because the boss is breathing down their necks during deadlines (like blowing up little things so’s something “scoop”-worthy can be written).
As a white European I think that what English had to say was ignorant, stupid and racist. I can say without fear of contradiction that there are infinitely more, in terms of numbers, poor white Americans than there are black Americans in total. The points regarding genetic profiling may have an element of truth but to say black people succeed as athletes because its their only way to get out of the hood is as about offensive and racist as you can get.
I would have to say there is all kinds of racism in basketball today. The media sterotypes the black players and ridicule the white players. The biggest example to me is the notion that all European players are “soft” because they do not yell and pump their chest after a dunk or any other type of play. In the playoffs in ’08 when David West tapped Dirk Nowitzki on the face during a game, Dirk got hammered for not being tough enough and reacting by pushing or throwing a punch or whatever. Kenny Smith even said that where he comes from, guys don’t allow anyone to put their hands on their face. Would it have been smart if Dirk retaliated? Hell no. He’s the best player on the team so he did what he thought was best for the team.
Another incident was when Dirk was on camera last year during the playoffs describing what made Birdman and K-Mart good defenders and the TNT guys spent the entire half-time show killing him for giving the defenders props. Nevermind the fact that Dirk averaged 30 something points and 11 or so rebounds on 50% shooting the whole series. So instead of focusing on his level of play, they chose to focus on his so-called lack of toughness. Its ridiculous.
I read an article the other day about the number of white players on both Butler and Duke’s teams. Is it significant enough to write an entire article about it? Probalby not, but somebody thought it was important enough to point out. My whole point is players should be judged on their level of play and not the color of their skin. When that day happens, racism will no longer exist in baksetball.
get the fuck over yourself. What a bullshit article. Racism will always exist, always has. America didn’t invent it. And Obama being a complete FAIL has nothing to do with his race, and everything with him being a complete fucking nutjob.
We would be foolish to think that race does not play a large role in basketball. I doubt there is ANY other sport (exception: World Cup Soccer) where race is more important.
To be brutally and completely honest, people like watching people that look like them. It is natural. Unless there is some other connection to the person, our first instinct is appearance.
Example: African Americans overall do not think much of the upset story of US hockey and the movie Miracle…why?? Because is does not resonate with us. We do see ourselves playing hockey.
This is why college ball is more appealing to many folks (Exception: Skip Bayless) than pro ball. In college you see more white players, there is a school connection, people like watching those that look like them. In the NFL, though the league in predominantly black, it has white stars. Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, it ha star power, whereas the NBA really doesn’t (from a white American point of view: no disrespect to Dirk.
Without going on forever, it is a tough issue, but race and racism lives, no doubt about it.
don’t* see ourselves playing hockey
Who ever said racism is dead simply because Obama was elected is an idiot.Thats all I gotta say
It is not about the racism or anything. It is what a specific race is kinda stereotypes as. It is nobodies problem..that is just how it goes. when u think black.. u think tall, can jump etc… when u think white .. u think can shoot..a lot of energy…and latino’s you just think nothing yet cuz latino’s arent as big or as strong to compete at that level… asian… u think tall maybe… but fragile… thats just how it goes…. not too much you can say i mean im latino…but i still watch kobe and lebron and durant and i look up to them…and when i see a latino..lol…like najera or barea…it makes me happy that not all the nba is full with black players!!
Nicely written. I would like to say this, mostly to get this off my chest…when a white person says something racist to me (a black person), it’s “racism”.
But if I say something racist to a white person, then it’s “REVERSE RACISM”?!?!
That term is spreading; I keep hearing people refer to it that way, and I’m always like “if you say something racist, you say something RACIST. Straight up and down.” So yeah, racism IS still alive, but now it’s more widespread than EVER. EVERYBODY’s getting it from EVERYBODY ELSE these days, and that’s just horrible. The problem with people in this country is that if something becomes widespread, it automatically becomes ACCEPTABLE, no matter how bad it is.
I don’t understand how people who promote racism, say that they want racism to be eliminated (Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson), they are hypocrites. You see organizations/charities/scholarships/etc that are targeted and accessible only by people of specific races…and usually it’s the members of those organizations who are trying to speak out against racism the most. Doesn’t make any sense to me, how can your message be “we want everyone to be equal” but your policy is “we only help people of THIS race”.
I am Canadian. I never really knew much about racism until I moved to the states. I’m not saying that racism doesn’t exist in Canada (it exists everywhere in the world) but the areas I grew up in were so ethnically diverse, and the topic of racism wasn’t thrown in my face everywhere I go. I was taught to judge someone based on their character, nothing else matters.
There just seems to be a HUGE flood of acceptable reverse racism in this country. If I were to write an article about ANYTHING to do with racism, because I am a 30 year old white guy, I would be crucified. If I were to start a scholarship for poor white trash trailer park boys(and only white people) then I would be branded KKK/Nazi/white supremacist. Yet, someone who does exactly the same thing…it’s acceptable because they ain’t white.
Black people helping only black people=acceptable. White people helping only white people=racist, kill em! It’s all bullshit. There should be true equality in this world, people should only be judged based on their merits and character. It is impossible to achieve this equality among every human race while there are people on both sides of the fence that strive to create imbalances either way.
That being said, IMO basketball is a business. These owners see colour, but it’s only one colour: green. Black/white/brown/yellow, in these owner’s eyes, if you can’t make them green, they will spit on you as much as look at you. If you CAN make them some of that green, they will use you and take advantage of you until you quit paying off. That is what business is about, investing your money in the most profitable way possible. Each of the players in the league is an investment, and is treated as such.
The biggest divide in this country isn’t colour, it is money. The people who have the most, got it from the people who have the least. The haves will take control of as much as the havenots will let them. You think companies like Walmart target poor black people over poor white people or poor mexican people? Fuck no, they target poor people period. There is more prejudice based on your wallet in this world than there is based on skin colour.
Racism is just another tool that keeps the havenots splintered, keeps them as havenots, so the people who have 95% of the wealth in this country can keep that 95%. It’s all bullshit.
Wow, some excellent points have been mentioned.
Wherever there’s ignorance, their will be racism. Racist people pass down racist attitudes to their children and they become racist. Ignorance breeds ignorance. Unless the chain is broken, there will always be an element of racism.
My mom and I had this discussion a few weeks ago. She said all white people have some racism in them. I argued the opposite. With the influx of interrational relationships, voting of a black president (yes, that’s significant since black people make up less than 8% of the voting population)and the inclusion of blacks in traditionally white dominated positions, a shift is occuring.
Does this mean there is no racism. Absolutely NOT. Does racism exist and is it a determining factor even for professional sports…Sure it does.
Racism is a matter of the heart, not skin color. Incorrect thoughts leads to incorrect assumptions.
“What a person thinks about in their hearts is what they become” – Proverbs 23:7
@ 2 Tyler Hansborough ‘s dad is a medical surgeon Dr. Gene Hansbrough
Oops, I meant ” With the influx of interacial relationships…”
hasnt the US shifted from racisim to move of right or left in terms of politics…
also, by approx. 2050 (40 yers or so) non whites will be the minority in the country. How will that shift the so called racisim..by again, i think the country in more of left or right in terms of politics
@14 Control
You make an excellent point about reverse racism. I feel the exact same way! I’m a 35 year old black man and I hate the double standard in American culture. However, just to shed some light on your post. Until equality is evident, there has to be additional options specifically available for the underserviced so their chances of success are equal to the well served.
Again, I agree with the reverse discrimination point. It’s a delicate issue that has to be dealt with in love and truth.
life-p
Then you get into a discussion about which came first, the chicken or the egg? I agree with you, and I am all for additional options, but the core of those needs there aren’t race based, they are essentially monetary based. Everyone should have an even playing field to play this game of life on (but again, money gives people a way bigger advantage than any other factor).
After reading Kermit’s post above mine, I would even redefine what I referred to as “reverse racism” and say it is just “racism”.
Just comes down to the fact that being racist won’t take racism away. As you said, love and truth are the bases of the foundation. If ever this mental cancer is going to be eliminated from society, it has to be based on love and truth.
@ #14 control:
I have heard a lot of whites make that same argument and it is pure ignorance. There is a reason blacks need to help other blacks to reach a more “even” playing field.
It wasn’t that long ago that the United States was a completely different place. 50-60 years ago my grandfather couldn’t even drink from the same water fountain as yours. He couldn’t even think about eating at the same restuarant. And if he got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, he could expect to be lynched for no other reason than his skin color. Whites didn’t feel that blacks where equal to them, so doing things like hanging one from a tree for the community to see was no big deal.
This was America for every black person during this time. Obviously in this situation, blacks are forced in to poverty and lower quality of life. Now the civil rights movement in the 60’s was a huge catalyst that prompted change and new laws… but even though new laws were passed, the same racist people are still running the police force, businesses, government,etc, so the mindset is largely the same.
So as my grandfather and your grandfather have children (our parents) who do you think will have a better chance to succeed in life? Your dad or mine? America had been practicing this racist culture for hundreds of years, after the civil rights movement you expected it to just stop. The 1960’s was really not that long ago, and we have come a long way since then as a country. But it will take many more years to reverse the racism that our country was founded on. I doubt any of us will ever see it.
@ Control,
Agreed. In my last response, I purposefully labeled the group receiving the benefits as “underserviced” which is inclusive off all races. Even with that said, I’m sure you will agree that people who specifically identify with their cultures aren’t necessarily racist. Alot has to do with their familiarity. If a person was raised in an impoverished area and experienced the dreadful plight of their surrounding communities, they may have a specific passion for their community. If they “make it” and have an opportunity to give back, their benevolence will more than likely extend to the culture and people from which they came. It would not be a case of racism but an innate passion/responsibility to bring change in a known area where they are intimately aware of its struggles.
Racism exists moreso than bigotry does nowadays, thankfully. I would say the reasons that many people do not succeed is the gentrified system of education in this country, and that affects the poor of all races. A C+ student in the hood might not stay to graduate, and will often not pursue higher education. A C+ student in the suburbs can become president (especially if rich an white, all Heil Bushy).
For me, growing up in Cleveland before moving to Arizona and Oregon, basketball and hiphop have been the most socially unifying forces in my life. I’ve been called “fishbelly” lovingly (easily my favorite black-to-white nickname) but I’d never drop the n-bomb. Do I get scared when I get lost only to read street signs like Evergreen Street in Chicago, or E. 1999 in Clevelnad, or, faux reel, MLK JR BLVD (always the ghettoest strett, so sad) when I’m lost and white? Yeah. For sure. Not because of black people, but because I know that neighborhood is hungry. In Puerto Rico some guys tried to get us out of view, and I’m not saying all Pueroricans are like that, jus tthe hungy ones.
Yes racism exists, but it is in a gentrified state. This is classism more than racially motivated.
Shout out to AB..”though you are a little militant, nuttin’ but love for you” – Jerry Mcquire/Heavy D quote
Racism will exist as long as there is ignorance, which come in the form of family- and community-inspired prejudices, and as long as there are those who perpetuate stereotypes.
I grew up in a predominantly white town, but two of my best friends from my neighbourhood were black and East Indian respectively. We recognized the differences between our cultural backgrounds, but for the most part got along great because we had similar interests. Kids in multicultural environments don’t have racist tendencies unless they’re learned from those around them. My friends and their families were normal to me and skin colour didn’t play a role in our friendships.
In Junior High, I was first exposed to one of our black communities’ population. This was an entirely different type of black person from the ones I grew up with. For the most part, they were ignorant, obnoxious and uneducated. They walked, talked and acted differently than anyone I’d ever met. I later learned that this portion of our black population is looked down upon by other black communities in the city. At the time, it was a culture shock for me. For various reasons, I learned to be distrustful of people from that community. Luckily I knew not all black people were like that.
In high school, I was exposed to our redneck communities, which were entirely white. They were also ignorant, obnoxious and uneducated. People from the black and redneck communities naturally clashed, culminating in large-scale, racially-based fights in our school. The kids from my town didn’t get caught up in any of this because the level of ignorance and/or racism simply didn’t exist where we grew up.
I’ve been exposed to black and white stereotypes because there are those who perpetuate those stereotypes. The racism in the black and redneck communities around me will likely never disappear because there will always be ignorant, stupid people who live there. It’s ingrained in their culture.
Racism is ingrained in human culture, as is classicism. There are pockets of our population where it runs deeper and others where it’s barely an issue, but it’s always going to be there. The class system will always be around, and the lower classes will forever perpetuate stereotypes because of their ingrained ignorance and lack of education.
In my basketball experience, on the playground at least, I wouldn’t say racism exists, but stereotypes do. Black players are more athletic and white players are more fundamentally sound. There’s an equal percentage of white and black players relative to our population though.
I think people too often link ‘Racism’ and ‘Stereotpes’, as if they’re both related AND bad. Racism and Stereotypes are two different things. Racism is bad and, in my opinion, stereotypes aren’t.
Racism to me isn’t about calling someone a name. It’s about how you view them, treat them and ultimately if you value you them less because of the colour of their skin.
Stereotypes are basically assumptions about someone based on a common trait. IE – Chicks like shopping, white people GENERALLY are better shooters then black people and black people GENERALLY dunk better then black people.
For example – I said “Black people GENERALLY dunk better then black people.”
Most people would say that is a racist stereotype but first:
1. Name YOUR 10 best dunkers in the L NOW.
2. Name the last 5 Slam Dunk Champions.
And now it seems justified.
Do the same about the shooters and you’ll find the same thing.
So when your steroetypes about race are true, how racist are they.
There is only one race and that is the human race. Like I said before race is a social concept and is not a biological idea. Before it mattered about what religion you were. Now it’s about race. Race is a fairly new concept. Back in the late 1800s there was only 2 races. You either white or black. The definition of race changes from country to country as well. Also you cannot look at the genes and cells of person and determine their race
As soon as I heard a white person (Alec Baldwin) say, “Now that Obama is president, we can say that racism is dead.” It was a watershed moment for sure, but only because more than a few people decided to vote for who they thought would do the best job for once.
Racism in sports is alive and rampant, just like racism in Hollywood is alive and rampant. Not many of us even have ethnically diverse friendship pools, so let’s stop pretending that there is a pocket of utopia somewhere near. Just because you’re friendly with someone at work doesn’t mean you’re really friends. You don’t socialize often together, you don’t break bread often together and you don’t discuss the difficult issues affecting different segments of the population either.
First of, i just want everyone to know that the guy who commented as ‘english’ wasn’t me.
And all i want to say is the guy who said about racism dying with Obama, I think i know what he meant.
Racism didn’t die. African American’s right to blame racism and racism alone as the reason they didn’t excel in anything died. I’m not saying they all do or that’s the only reason they can come up with, but that was high mentality over the last few couple of decades, because it was easy to do.
Racism is and always will be rife. And theres no point pretending us whites get it like the black community because we don’t. because we don’t.
There may be more well thought out and well written responses to this article than any other since I started reading Dime.
So are you going to be putting out a whiney racist article every four days now?
You, Austin burton, clearly seem insecure and racist. I know that if you worked at espn or si and wrote stuff like this, you’d be fired
Ahahaahaha that was my quote and I was being sarcastic you morons!
But seriously, I don’t see race. People tell me I’m white and I believe them because I have a large Metallica collection and can’t dunk.
I could care less about skin colors. Humans are all the same.
@ KT: yes, that’s rock-solid logic. Same reason that 20,000 white people cheer on LeBron every week.
There are a lot of interesting post on here and glad people are discussing the issue. But I gotta say that for the most part people are pretty uninformed about the development of racism, the fact that it is purely conceptual and not based in any sort of biological fact and also how this has generated the social situations we are in today.
Firstly let me say that as far as speed and jumping ability, “white” or “black” people are not very different at all. There are many black dudes in the league who aren’t great jumpers and quite a few birdmans in the world who just dont end up playing basketball. In our genes we have certain genes that contribute to either of these and their distribution amongst different “races” is actually not dramatically different, although I must admit there is a slight and significant difference. The reason it APPEARS so is much more to do with racial stereotypes and expectations. Shooting is all about confidence, there is no special muscle in white people that allows them to shoot better. The fact that there’s a socially prevalent belief that white kids shoot better actually naturally enforces thier confidence in their ability and helps them to ACTUALLY shoot better. As far as jumping, i’ve seen quite a few white kids dunk but MANY MORE who say they cant, and when I look at them try its more to do with terrible jumping technique and lack of confidence than anything else. And then some just cant. but then I’ve seen my fair share of black kids who really cant jump to save their lives. I’ve also seen lots of black kids who will shoot your face off. (and i know u just picture that stereotypical gangster in ur mind but yh…) If you want to be educated on this check this article ([www.slate.com])
Now, racism has been operating in the u.s pretty much since its inception. In fact it is the very bedrock of this nation and the reason it is in the economic position of power it enjoys today. It is STUPID and IGNORANT to imagine that the damage done over hundreds of years will not continue to have a lasting and significant impact only half a century after u decided to ban its continuation. Lets be clear, slavery created one of if not the highest body count of any genocide in human history. For reference, the holocaust is not remotely close. AMerica society is still neck deep in this tragedy and trying to come out of it. Black people are very disproportionately poorer than whites. this is a fact. They also are much more likely to have to play some sport in order to find success in life. fact. they have access to much, much worse education than whites and even though obamas a nice guy, their expectations for themselves will not change significantly enough till someone sorts out these basic fundamental issues. America has various institutions that continue to reinforce racism depsite efforts byt individuals and organisations to dispel it. fact.
Basketball and sports in general are for the poor and reflect mostly those who have little other choice and are encouraged to pursue it as one of few viable oppurtunities for success, with a small percentage of people who love it enough to dedicate time and effort by choice and preference. However even within this framework racial institutions are still evident as in the disproportionate number of white qb’s for example. I could, and have, written papers on this issue, but I think its best if you all actually researched the topic rather than making smart ass comments on here, it helps you, it helps those around you and it helps this world. Please educate yourselves. Now we have the internet theres no reason not to at least try. Peace, love and respect boogie.
Sidebar: Does anyone else think there is a disparity of offensive charge fouls? I think certain people get the benefit of the doubt more than others (esp with Duke). I am just tired of seeing an athlete take off while driving to the rim, only to be undercut. Not only is this dangerous, it gets rewarded very often. Someone has to do something about it. I think there is a disparity with who gets the benefit of the doubt more often.
Racism comes from history, and therefore when we teach kids about history and notoriously racist events, we inadvertently and subconsciously inject the idea of racism into their minds. I think it was Lupe Fiasco that said something to the effect of “The only true way to get rid of racism is to stop teaching that part of history, but we’ve got too much pride in our history to do that.” So as far as racism in day-to-day life, I don’t know if we’ll ever get rid of it, however, we have come a long way.
As far as racism in the game goes, I think it’s only natural to immediately rely on stereotypes when you’re first playing with someone new. But once you play with someone for awhile, you learn their actual strengths and weaknesses. Obviously stereotypes aren’t 100% correct. I mean, I’m a 5’10 white dude and I can dunk. And I know black guys that can shoot the lights out but aren’t that athletic. That said, stereotypes are stereotypes for a reason, there is always some truth to them, and they’re a natural part of life. But if you can play, then you can play and people are going to eventually see that.
I think a lot of it has to do with the styles of play when kids are growing up. Kids, black or white, who play more playground ball than organized team ball usually have a higher tendency to drive and go hard to the bucket and kids, black or white, who are more accustomed to team ball and grow up playing in camps, are taught how to shoot, the fundamentals, and how to play team ball. However, it’s not like people can’t play smarter or workout and become more athletic. Learning about the game just takes some thought, and a little analysis of your game and the situation, anyone can do that. It’s all based on individual choices, more now than ever with the opportunities that are presented to any young kid that shows potential.
All in all, I think we’re moving in the right direction, and it starts in sports, where good talent and performance is easily measurable. And if we can’t get past it there then it seems like an even slimmer possibility in the social and business worlds.
Amen Boogie and TJ… I must interject on one point. Just there are more poorer blacks doesn’t mean that the expectation for success isn’t there. It just means ways to acheive success might be skewed by those who have seen certain setbacks. However I agree, both are great posts.