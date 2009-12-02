Pass The Mic: Top 10 Point Guards Over The Next 10 Years

After putting the world on to Virginia’s Sylven Landesberg, and highlighting two sophomores (UNC’s Ed Davis and UCLA’s Malcolm Lee) ready to lead, avid Dime reader and basketball fanatic, 16-year-old Lucas Shapiro, returns with a look at the Top 10 point guards over the next 10 years.
In the past decade, teams’ focus has switched from big men to point guards thanks to the leadership of Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups and Tony Parker. Now as we prepare to move into the next decade, there is a very talented group of PGs poised to takeover the NBA.
Note: This list is not only based on the player’s potential, fundamental skills, ability to make his teammates better and overall talent level, but also his situation, age and style of play.
10. Jonny Flynn (Minnesota Timberwolves)
Bound for success since he’s playing with with two great big men in Kevin Love and Al Jefferson, Jonny Flynn is going to be a star. Although his size is a bit of a concern, his developing shot and athleticism make up for the lack of height. Although many doubters questioned David Kahn for drafting two point guards with back-to-back picks, nobody is questioning Flynn’s ability to lead this horrible T-Wolves team to future success.
9. Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder)
To think that Russell Westbrook was under-recruited in high school is simply amazing. Now he leads one of the youngest and most promising teams in the NBA. The Thunder have great chemistry and this projects well for Westbrook. His takeover-game mentality and lockdown defense is exactly what the Thunder need. He needs to work on his shot and turnover rate to push himself into the elite, but playing with Kevin Durant should help his assists continually increase.
8. Devin Harris (New Jersey Nets)
It’s hard to find a guy with a better combination of speed and shooting ability. Harris has the best combination in the League. That is the reason why he was an All-Star last year. His team has a lot of money to spend in 2010 and their new owner Mikhail Prokhorov is willing to spend it. Becoming less injury-prone and more of a playmaker will be key for Harris. Another nice thing would be if his team could win some more games in order to attract some free agents from the 2010 class.
7. Rajon Rondo (Boston Celtics)
Rondo is the purest point guard on this list. There is only one glaring problem, and that is his jump-shot. Every other facet of his game is nearly perfect, but he’s just not a very good shooter – yet. If he can develop a shot, he’d be in the top three on this list. Another concern: Once the Big 3 go down, can Rondo lead a team or is he simply a super-role player? Some of you older folks may remember a person named Magic and Michael who actually were not great outside shooters early in their career, but they became great shooters later. Could this be Rondo’s case?
6. John Wall (Kentucky Wildcats)
Wall is a great leader. How do we know this? Just check out the buzzer beater he hit in his first college game. He’s been compared to Derrick Rose, yet there seems to be a hint of Rajon Rondo to his game. He has a great deal of potential and already projects to be the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft. As you can see, two of John Calipari‘s ex-players are on this list and playing for Coach Cal should help Wall in the long run. The team that he ends up on will determine where he could move up on this list.
5. Tyreke Evans (Sacramento Kings)
Evans is the tallest guy on this list, standing a 6-6. His play has been over shadowed by fellow rookie Brandon Jennings, but Evans has been more than impressive. He’s already taken the leader role in Sacramento since Kevin Martin has gone down with an injury and believe it or not, the Kings are winning (with a somewhat modest supporting cast). Although there were many doubters that Evans is a true point guard, he is averaging about four assists per game. This may be low, but he’s only a rookie and he’s capable of much more.
4. Brandon Jennings (Milwaukee Bucks)
It’s hard not to get excited after that double nickel that Jennings had. Not only that but he’s on pace to win Rookie of the Year, but that he’s on pace to get his Bucks into the playoffs. He has such a well-rounded offensive arsenal for a rookie. His game could either take the Iverson path (a score-first point guard) or the Steve Nash path (a point guard who makes everyone around him better). Either option is good, but I’d prefer he go the way of Nash.
3. Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls)
It’s hard not to like Rose’s future. He has gained a consistent mid-range shot and is constantly extending his range. His team’s salary cap is flexible, not to mention very good now. Although he’s struggled personally so far this season, he makes players better around him by drawing double teams. Should his team pick up a top-notch free agent in 2010, this could push Rose higher onto the list. He needs to work on his defense along with his playmaking to become the best of the best.
2. Chris Paul (New Orleans Hornets)
Sure, Chris Paul puts up great stats and is arguably the best point guard in the NBA right now. He can score at will, he can make his teammates play at higher levels and do you really think that David West would be a two-time All-Star on any other team without Paul? The problem is his situation. New Orleans is not a very good team and seems to be on the downturn. He can still be the best point guard for the next 10 years statistically. The only concern is that Rajon Rondo may have been right, he may not get a ring. If he’s going to get a ring, it is unlikely to be in New Orleans.
1. Deron Williams (Utah Jazz)
Everything is going right for Deron. He’s on pace to be an All-Star this year. His team has the New York Knicks lottery pick next year, which has potential to be the No. 1 pick. He is also playing for a Hall of Fame coach. Deron is one of the only guys on this list (aside from Paul) who will average 10 assists per game. Staying healthy is key for Deron. There is no reason why Deron can’t be the best point guard this upcoming decade. His size and shooting ability project well for him to have a nice, long career.
Honorable Mention: Ty Lawson, Ricky Rubio, Brandon Knight, Mario Chalmers
What do you think?
dime
you know parker is 27 right? so ill go ahead and say this list is bs.
I agree with this list…but reading this makes me wonder what Ty Lawson careers is going to be? Will he ever be a starter, or just a back up his whole life?
What about Farmar??
@ ian…no offense, but parker probably has like 4 more years left. he is showing signs of breaking down.
Ian is right. devin harris is only 1 year younger than parker, deron only 2 years. so you either make this a list of pgs under 25 or put eva on this list.
what Shannon Brown AKA Mr Fantastic?
*what about?
monta ellis? jose calderon?
i’d easily put those two before john wall and flynn. not to mention even tyreke evans… this list is a prediction of the next 10 years. if you base your predictions on good data and not just hype, ellis and calderon are already proven and they’re young.
**** i know monta is more of a SG but so is evans
quest
how u been man? 4 only damn done at 31? he needs to stop playing all year but i think he can hold keep going for at least another 7 at this level.
lakeshow
who?
I still think of Tyreke Evans as a SF/SG combo. Almost like a Penny Hardaway type (minus the injuries)
@ ian everything good and u?….what is scaring me about parker is that he is getting banged up often, just like manu.
what about Aaron Brooks?
everything good on this side. so what do u think about your boy going back to philly.
manu can tone it down and still be good it wouldnt work for parker thats why im praying for at least 7 more.
Dime Mag hitting that pipe once again.
I completely agree with the D-Will over Chris Paul pick and won’t really argue with the ten players picked.
Were you implying that Rondo could end up with a career similar to MJ’s and Magic’s if he develops a jump shot? If so, that is ludicrous.
I also don’t think I would have Derrick Rose that high. I’m not completely sold on him just yet.
I will be shocked if Jennings develops into the type of passer and ball-handler that Steve Nash is. So far, he has proven to be a good scorer though.
Lastly, you seem to be a bit of a Rajon Rondo fan: mentioning his Magic/MJ-type potential, saying John Wall plays like him, and saying Rondo was right about Chris Paul. haha, just throwing that out there…
Put Steve Nash in there too, he could probably play at this level til he’s 45 ;)
I don’t agree completely, but do like the fact the D-Will is ranked #1. If I were starting a team from scratch Deron would be who I’d want brought in as PG. I do have to say that TP should have made this list. He’ll be around a while.
makes you think about how steph curry, ty lawson, aaron brooks and jameer will pan out. also, TP has played since he was 19 and in way more games than any point guard his age, that includes inrernational and nba play. same for calderon
Tyreke Evans is not a true point guard but y’all can dream.
If nothing happens to Aaron Brooks’ ACL, he will CUT and SLASH and DASH and DICE his way onto this list, I promise that!
I know its a slow newsday and you guys want to give your fans a chance to put some stuff up on the site and all but THAT BEING SAID….Wtf is this? 90% speculation and 10% substance. Do you realize how long 10 years is? Anything could happen. Leave this kinda stuff on the .blogpost sites please.
Those comments about parker & nash. READ THE HEADLINE. PASSING OF TORCH. NEXT GENERATION OF PG’S. Ricky Rubio & Mario Chalmers. I have my field goal cleats on. Still don’t understand how he can’t shoot. That’s like being from the hood & not being able to dribble.
LakeShow was definitely joking about Farmar. He’s a lucky guy. He might have the easiest job of them all & still. I cant take it. You can’t be that bad if basketball is your job. You get paid to be decent. He should be ashamed of himself & game footage. I wonder what the family says after game. Dont worry champ next game.
Come on, dropping MJ and Magic in the same paragraph as Rondo? That is just reckless, just fucking reckless. MJ and Magic never at any point in their LIVES shot as bad as Rondo does now. I have seen guys playing in the special olympics who have two stubs as arms shoot better than 38% from the free throw line. In 10 years he won’t be playing with 3 HoF guys, so we can see how good he will be, probably won’t even deserve honorable mention.
Other than that, the list don’t look too bad. Will see how much Chris Paul will live up to his hype right now though. Guy needs a change of scenery BADLY (go to Toronto!).
Not sure if he’s a PG, but what about Xavier Henry from Kansas? That guy looks like a stud athlete.
@ ian…man i am really happy, i just hope he sticks long enough so that when the sixers come down to orlando in april i can go see him. Im gonna start saving money from now so that i can get the lowest seat possible lol
Are you kidding about Farmar and Shannon Brown? Should we throw Vujacic into the mix? I wouldn’t trust those guys serving ice cream at Baskin Robbins. Vujacic would just get his crusty hair in the ice cream.
Parker should be in there, he may not have 10 years, but he’s got atleast 8.
this list is a complete waste of time. you don’t know nothing and you don’t have a clue on who john wall is? who is gonna improve and who will be a bust? you don’t have a clue on the juniors in high school. don’t tell me you knew who chris paul and deron williams were when they were in high school. what a complete bullshit.
The only reason I can see for not including Mr. Longoria on this list is because he already has five more years under his belt than most of the point guards his age. Maybe the wear and tear of all those championships will affect him down the road.
i think wall will be better than all of them.he’s almost as big and explosive as rose,happens to be longer, and has great form on his jumpshot.i think he could be nash on steroids offensively(his jumper must improve though).
Kyrie Irving… Enough said.
Kryie Irving??? C’mon dog. I live in Essex County, knock it off…
Monta Ellis and Jose Calderon DO NOT have higher ceilings than Brandon Jennings & John Wall, what are YOU smoking? I’d take Jennings over Calderon ANY DAY. And once Wall gets his feet wet in the L, I’m sure I’ll take him over cry baby ass Monta.
This list is pretty strong. Tony Parker won’t be around much longer, so he doesn’t qualify for the next 10 years. To the guy that thinks Monta Ellis and Jose Calderon belong on the list – did you ever play on a losing team for your entire career? This list is made up of winners, not losers! Nice job young man.
george hill?
No Brooks and it’s early to make a list as such. Nice read but way to “iffy” to go numbering cats.
Perhaps if you just 10 point guards to look out for in the next 10 years based on lower criteria, then it’s more acceptable.
Still Lucas I see where you was heading. Cool.
good write up….course being a Jazz fan and seeing DWill at the top of the list helped but I agree he’s going to be the best. I don’t think that CP will be #2 when it’s all said and done, I’m going to put that one up for grabs between Derrick Rose and Rondo. Those two are the only ones I’ve seen give Deron trouble in their matchups. DWill takes it but not by a large margin, especially if Rose can play for a contender.
i like dwill at the number 1. westrook is underrated though. good article, i like these interesting pieces where everyone can start a debate
lol.is paul going to play against deron 82 games a year? rondo plays pg for an all world team.i think hw’s good, crafty, his game doesn’t really pop out at you, but you can’t say he’ll be better than paul.and rose, has a ways to go.i still don’t like the form on his shot.
There’s the Rondo hate I’ve come to expect from these boards. FYI he didn’t say Rondo would be as good as Magic and M.J., only that he could develop a jump shot, although hes got some big ass hands so i don’t know that he ever will.
Control, were you put on this Earth to spew Rondo hate?
p.s. Dime could you stop all the Rondo for a week or two love I’m getting a bit tired of defending him. I mean he’s probably my favorite player but you guys may be over hyping him just a little bit.
What about Jameer Nelson?
Come onnn!!1 show some love Ty Lawson. Billups is taking him under his wing. No doubt that Ty Lawson will be a top 10 pg in the future. This list sucks
So apparently evereybody is an all star. Hooray, we all win. Better question which one of these players listed above will be out of the league in 6 years, Johnny Flynn anyone?
deron williams will not be betta den cp3 chill…
@nola
I’m a raptors fan (unfortunately), and Jose Calderon seems to have pretty much reached his potential. He actually looks like he’s going backwards.
This list is total speculative bull shit. If it was written two seasons ago Shaun Livingston would have been on it. If it was written 15 years ago Shawn Respert and God Shammgod would have been on it. Bottomline there is no way to predict what some of these young guys are going to do cuz you have no idea how they will accept the lifestyle that goes with the NBA. How great a player becomes depends on a lot more than just their game. Marbury had all the tools to be a first ballot hall of fame point gaurd. I remember all the hype around him when he signed his letter of intent with GT and it far exceeded that of John Wall and alot of guys on this list. But he never really made it did he. He got paid but he never really made it. Speculation is fun but it’s also this kind of stuff that changes some of these cats heads. When they get people whispering in their ear.
What about aaron brooks? i feel he is pretty underated
Haha! Gonna go with Diggity Dave and say that Steve Nash could be on that list too. The way he’s playing and how he’s taking care of himself, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Nash keeps this up for the next ten years.
Plus, Nash is a lot less injury-prone, is in better condition and career-wise might probably outlast most of those PG’s on the list, including players such as Jameer, TP and others who have legit cases to be on that list.
He’s already outlasting some of the older point guards “younger” than him like Bibby, Baron, Chauncey, J-Will, etc.
Well, er, maybe not Chauncey since he’s still playing at a high level too.
Having second thoughts mentioning Tony Parker though.
Mr. Eva Longoria shouldn’t be included in any list until he gets her pregnant. They’ve been married for how long now?
For someone who’s been making a living out of penetrating defenses, it makes you wonder…
Evans averages 5 apg, Jennings 6. Mike Bibby is a known PG, and he averages just over 5. Either way, good job for including him in this list.
Tyreke doesn’t get enough attention. Yet. 20-5-5 is a better line that D-Wades rookie year.
Yall better pay attention.
If there is ANYONE here that is from the UK or is just a fan of obscure british T.V shows, will someone PLEASE agree with me that Deron Williams looks like Craig David off of Bo’ Selecta.
‘Can i get a REWIND.’
[images.mirror.co.uk]
There is a kid named Josh Selby who will be on this list. Check his video diary out: [www.courtcred.com]