What Pat Riley Said About The Future Of The Miami Heat

#Miami Heat #Twitter
06.19.14

Pat Riley held a press conference today to address a variety of questions about the Miami Heat as they head into what will be a very busy off-season. We have the details.

It was reported during the NBA Finals the Heat were exploring the option of bringing Carmelo Anthony to Miami to form a “Big Four.” Riley addressed the talk of adding a fourth superstar. He didn’t necessarily shoot it down. Here’s Bleacher Report’s Ethan J. Skolnick with some quotes from this afternoon’s Riley press conference:

In the Big Three era, the Heat have played 87 playoff games in four seasons. They’ve essentially played an extra season, and that’s before we take into the account the spotlight this team has been under since the arrival of LeBron James. This is in stark contrast to the team they just lost to in the Finals. The Spurs didn’t have a single player who averaged more than 30 minutes this season. Riley was not about to make excuses for his team:

The topics of Dwyane Wade‘s decline and what Erik Spolestra has to do in order to improve as a coach were also addressed:

As for the biggest question this off-season surrounding LeBron’s future, Riley is going to give his players some time off before he discusses future plans with them. He is, however, confident in the relationship he’s built with LeBron in the last four seasons:

It was a very candid interview from Riley. There’s a busy summer ahead, but he seems confident the Heat will be able to not only retain the Big Three, but make the necessary improvements either through free agency, or internally, to win the title again.

