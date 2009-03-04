Maybe six weeks ago, this thought would have never crossed my mind. But in the last month or so, Shaq has looked so dominant – playing in both a molasses-slow Terry Porter offense and in Alvin Gentry‘s reinterpretation of Mike D’Antoni‘s offense-on-speed – that I proposed the following question to Pat this morning: Hypothetically, if you could take Shaq or Dwight Howard for the rest of this season, and this season only, who would you want?

Pat thinks I’m an idiot.

He might be right.



I was going to narrow the hypothetical parameters so that the choice between Supermen would be limited to a seven-game series. That way, those who argue against the Diesel wouldn’t be able to use Shaq’s shaky record in back-to-back games against him. But I’m not going to try to shift the boundaries to favor O’Neal.

I think that there’s a legit debate for both guys over the remaining 22 games of the season. But I’m taking Shaq.

No matter what ESPN or any other media outlet puts on their front page about how Dwight won the duel last night because he outscored Shaq, they’re wrong. Howard put up 21 points (50% FG), 8 boards, 2 steals, 1 block, and 5 turnovers. Shaq put up 19 points (69.2% FG), 11 boards, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 4 turnovers. Most importantly, six of O’Neal’s boards came on the offensive end, five of which he pulled down while Dwight was in the game.

Though Shaq outperformed Howard on the glass – and made a greater overall impact on the game on both sides of the ball – last night’s stats shouldn’t be primary determinant for this debate. Instead, look at what the Diesel was able to do to Dwight physically. He wore the 6-11, 270 lbs. heap of muscle down. Honestly, I was amazed to see just how much stronger Shaq is than Dwight. Even Howard admitted it in the post-game with Cousin Ahmad and the two stooges, Gary and Chris.

GP asked Dwight, “Who’s the real Superman?” and here’s what Dwight had to say:

“That’s for the people to decide. I just want to go out there and play my hardest. I was a little frustrated with some of the calls that were going against me tonight. I don’t know. We didn’t really get a chance to go at each other, because both of us was in foul trouble. So I did my best, he did his best. He’s a lot bigger than I am, so I just decided to use my quickness and my jumping ability.”

Therein lies difference No. 2. Shaq runs his mouth left and right, telling everyone who wants to listen that he’s better than Dwight, that he’s “not impressed” by anything that Dwight does. He’s damn hard on the youngster. And how does Howard respond? He talks about how he “respects his elders.” If I’m trying to win, and win right now, I don’t want a guy who is going to take a verbal punch in the mouth and step back. Shaq is confident that he can bitch Dwight around on the court and through the press.

Widening the scope of our lens beyond this game, it’s worth pointing out that Shaq is now second in the League (behind Dwight) in dunks. Maybe that plays into the hands of those who support Howard, but here’s why I bring it up. It shows that O’Neal has been consistent. We all know what he’s capable of when there’s something on the line: after being called out for a sub-par performance against LA, he hung 45 on Chris Bosh and then came back with 33 and 7 to beat LA three nights after PHX’s loss.

Down the home stretch of the season, you want an offensive weapon on the block who you can trust. At this point in their careers, I trust Shaq far more than Dwight to make the right play with the ball in his hands. (1) Shaq is patient. The Diesel basically invented the “re-post” – when a big man catches the ball on the block, dishes it back out to his “feeder” and digs his heels in to get better position for a quick pass back. Dwight looks like he’s always panicking with the rock. He does this all the time: he’ll catch the ball with his back to the basket, twist his head both ways even though he’s not really seeing what’s on either side, and then arbitrarily decide to try his running hook or his face-up game. (He’s 23 years old now, so he’ll obviously improve at this, but we’re talking about right now…).

* As a quick aside, this criticism might set off a cascade of “It’s Patrick Ewing‘s fault” comments. The truth is, I was amazed to watch these two guys work together during the pre-game against the Knicks – a team that was going to guard Dwight with David Lee – and everything that they did was 12-15 feet from the basket. Pat had Dwight shooting Duncan-esque bank shots, and working on that clod-hopping one-dribble spin-back move. It was terrible. I wanted to go out there myself and work on 7-10 foot baby hooks and power dribbles with Dwight.*

The other big concern about trusting Dwight on the block is that he’s not a good post passer. This comes with experience, age, and coaching. Though Sonny Vaccaro would be upset with me for saying this, it’s a direct result of not playing in college. Dwight has never had to pass the ball out of the post, and thus he’s never learned. His career 1.4 assists per game is a direct result of Orlando being a good spot-up shooting team. Rarely does Dwight make a pass to a guy in a tight crevasse of the D.

Pat still thinks I’m an idiot.

If you could have Dwight or Shaq for the remainder of the season, who would you choose?