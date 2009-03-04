Maybe six weeks ago, this thought would have never crossed my mind. But in the last month or so, Shaq has looked so dominant – playing in both a molasses-slow Terry Porter offense and in Alvin Gentry‘s reinterpretation of Mike D’Antoni‘s offense-on-speed – that I proposed the following question to Pat this morning: Hypothetically, if you could take Shaq or Dwight Howard for the rest of this season, and this season only, who would you want?
Pat thinks I’m an idiot.
He might be right.
I was going to narrow the hypothetical parameters so that the choice between Supermen would be limited to a seven-game series. That way, those who argue against the Diesel wouldn’t be able to use Shaq’s shaky record in back-to-back games against him. But I’m not going to try to shift the boundaries to favor O’Neal.
I think that there’s a legit debate for both guys over the remaining 22 games of the season. But I’m taking Shaq.
No matter what ESPN or any other media outlet puts on their front page about how Dwight won the duel last night because he outscored Shaq, they’re wrong. Howard put up 21 points (50% FG), 8 boards, 2 steals, 1 block, and 5 turnovers. Shaq put up 19 points (69.2% FG), 11 boards, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 4 turnovers. Most importantly, six of O’Neal’s boards came on the offensive end, five of which he pulled down while Dwight was in the game.
Though Shaq outperformed Howard on the glass – and made a greater overall impact on the game on both sides of the ball – last night’s stats shouldn’t be primary determinant for this debate. Instead, look at what the Diesel was able to do to Dwight physically. He wore the 6-11, 270 lbs. heap of muscle down. Honestly, I was amazed to see just how much stronger Shaq is than Dwight. Even Howard admitted it in the post-game with Cousin Ahmad and the two stooges, Gary and Chris.
GP asked Dwight, “Who’s the real Superman?” and here’s what Dwight had to say:
“That’s for the people to decide. I just want to go out there and play my hardest. I was a little frustrated with some of the calls that were going against me tonight. I don’t know. We didn’t really get a chance to go at each other, because both of us was in foul trouble. So I did my best, he did his best. He’s a lot bigger than I am, so I just decided to use my quickness and my jumping ability.”
Therein lies difference No. 2. Shaq runs his mouth left and right, telling everyone who wants to listen that he’s better than Dwight, that he’s “not impressed” by anything that Dwight does. He’s damn hard on the youngster. And how does Howard respond? He talks about how he “respects his elders.” If I’m trying to win, and win right now, I don’t want a guy who is going to take a verbal punch in the mouth and step back. Shaq is confident that he can bitch Dwight around on the court and through the press.
Widening the scope of our lens beyond this game, it’s worth pointing out that Shaq is now second in the League (behind Dwight) in dunks. Maybe that plays into the hands of those who support Howard, but here’s why I bring it up. It shows that O’Neal has been consistent. We all know what he’s capable of when there’s something on the line: after being called out for a sub-par performance against LA, he hung 45 on Chris Bosh and then came back with 33 and 7 to beat LA three nights after PHX’s loss.
Down the home stretch of the season, you want an offensive weapon on the block who you can trust. At this point in their careers, I trust Shaq far more than Dwight to make the right play with the ball in his hands. (1) Shaq is patient. The Diesel basically invented the “re-post” – when a big man catches the ball on the block, dishes it back out to his “feeder” and digs his heels in to get better position for a quick pass back. Dwight looks like he’s always panicking with the rock. He does this all the time: he’ll catch the ball with his back to the basket, twist his head both ways even though he’s not really seeing what’s on either side, and then arbitrarily decide to try his running hook or his face-up game. (He’s 23 years old now, so he’ll obviously improve at this, but we’re talking about right now…).
* As a quick aside, this criticism might set off a cascade of “It’s Patrick Ewing‘s fault” comments. The truth is, I was amazed to watch these two guys work together during the pre-game against the Knicks – a team that was going to guard Dwight with David Lee – and everything that they did was 12-15 feet from the basket. Pat had Dwight shooting Duncan-esque bank shots, and working on that clod-hopping one-dribble spin-back move. It was terrible. I wanted to go out there myself and work on 7-10 foot baby hooks and power dribbles with Dwight.*
The other big concern about trusting Dwight on the block is that he’s not a good post passer. This comes with experience, age, and coaching. Though Sonny Vaccaro would be upset with me for saying this, it’s a direct result of not playing in college. Dwight has never had to pass the ball out of the post, and thus he’s never learned. His career 1.4 assists per game is a direct result of Orlando being a good spot-up shooting team. Rarely does Dwight make a pass to a guy in a tight crevasse of the D.
Pat still thinks I’m an idiot.
If you could have Dwight or Shaq for the remainder of the season, who would you choose?
I’d take Shaq. But only for this season. He’ll always be a laker in my eyes.
You made a great, great, great point.
well written, well argued.
and yeah man, its probably a close call.
but ur an idiot.
Also depends completely on the type of team you have around either of them. Right now dwight has the better team (system wwise), thats why he has a nice record. its all about the supporting cast in a series anyways, especially with a big man.
I would go with Shaq based on experience more than anything.
Because of how Shaq is with the media, it is easy to go against him on the court, how he gives no one praise, especially Howard, as he did with Robinson, Olajuwon, and Ewing back in the day.
On the court however, Howard is just not as polished.
I agree with the comments about him “not seeing” when he looks in the post. lastnights game showed how his court vision is stilled tunneled. he would take a dribble to the lane and get stripped or bothered by a guard up top who came and gave a half help.
Until Shaq retires, he is the choice for the center on my team for the rest of the season, especially playoffs.
For the remainder of this season, I say give me Shaq just because he has the respect of the refs more so than Dwight and also the knowledge of the game and knowledge of using his power to get the most from it.
I agree about the college aspect too.
Still Dwight is the combination for the future. Speed, Power (albeit not as much as Shaq) and still growing.
Shaq for now and perhaps 1 or 2 more years. Then it’s Dwights world. Why didn’t you all do this in a we argue you decide type deal? I want to hear Pat’s side.
shaq is a liability, u can plan on abusing him in the playoffs.
i’ll take Shaq. he plays with more heart (when he’s motivated). as a heat fan it pisses me off to think what Shaq and Wade could’ve done this season!
FUCK!
Dwight allday. A lil Bias there Andy
with one bucket to go/one rebound to grab/one block to make- id choose dwight. Yes, shaq is a MUCH more skilled offensive player, but athletically he just cant keep up with dwight and to think he can keep up these phenomenol games throughout the season/playoffs, youre deluding yourself.
yes, shaq has had a mini renaisance, but you still have to go with dwight. dwignt has size and athleticism, so shaq is one of the few ppl who can keep up w/ him bc hes so big and strong- but agains the rest of the league dwight is big/strong enough
Agreed. You are an idiot. Shaq has done this every season where he beasts it for a few games.
I think you’re a fool for attacking Dwight about his ‘respect for his elders’.
I can’t believe you would use Dwight’s respect and Shaq’s lack of respect (for everyone) as fodder AGAINST Dwight.
I don’t think you can so certainly claim that Shaq is stronger than Dwight either. Shaq weighs 60 more pounds and I highly doubt it’s all muscle. He simply throws his fat around better than anyone in the leage.
You might trust him more so in an end game situation that Dwight but that’s because he is over a decade older! Over 22 games for the entirety of each game, you’re a damn fool if you choose Shaq over Dwight.
Like you said, better stats, more double doubles, 22 games…Dwight is going to give you more and a lot more at that and he’ll also do it with respect. Shaq was funny in the 80’s now he’s just old and egotistical.
I think Aaron Nelson, the Sun’s trainer, should get MVP this year. Bringing Shaq back as a force in the league was an impressive feat.
Two points:
1) Kinda shocked at how many people are saying they would prefer Shaq… I mean, I like the Big Fella, but seriously?! Just picture this: Imagine the Celtics, the Lakers or the Cavs if they had Shaq. Would they be guaranteed champions? Well… not so much. Now imagine the same if they had Dwight… Are you kidding me?! People, come on, get real.
2) Shaw is second in the league in double-doubles?! What?! How has nobody else find this stat to be completely absurd? Actually, Dwight’s not even the first anymore – David Lee is leading by one (48 to 47). But Shaq? He’s 15th, with 23 – tied with Luis Scola. From what deep escavation in your ass did you come out with that stat?!
For only one game and one game only I could possibly see taking Shaq, only if he had at least two days rest.
But cmon for a season or playoff series it is Dwight, younger and a much better defender mostly on the pick and rolls. Shaq shows flashes but he hasn’t been consistent, imagine Howard on the Suns with the running game going, they’d be sick and not be on the outside looking in on the playoffs.
Shaq for perhaps this year and next but Dwight for the long haul.
The knowledge that Shaq has now hopefully Dwight will gather. Still Shaq never had the speed Dwight has and Dwight has better hand-eye to me. So down the road it’s Dwight’s world. Still Shaq’s power and his ability and know how to use that power are what sets him apart now.
You all should have done this with the we argue, you decide deal. I want to hear Pat’s take.
Quedas,
I’m sorry I swear I heard that stat last night on the post-game. I edited it out of the post.
– AK
Oh thanks for letting my comments on now.
This late in the season i’d go with Shaq, since Phoenix is still battling for the playoffs. This is from a fantasy perspective, though.
when your offense is flat, and you can’t get anything going…you can just throw it in to Shaq and something good will happen (he’ll get doubled and he can kick it out, he’ll get fouled, he’ll get two). same can’t be said for dwight.
Sorry to be an ass, but of every argument for Dwight right now, I think that Claw’s is the best.
Dwight is a far better shot blocker, and he’s able to get out and challenge on screen-and-rolls, while Shaq isn’t good hedging at all.
@ SayItAin’tSo
– I wouldn’t care if Shaq looked like Butterball, if he’s able to use his fat to throw Dwight around, he’s still throwing Dwight around. Who cares the reason?
You wrote, “You might trust him more so in an end game situation that Dwight but that’s because he is over a decade older! Over 22 games for the entirety of each game, you’re a damn fool if you choose Shaq over Dwight.”
Right. I do trust him more, and a part of it is because he’s over a decade older.
Why is it so foolish to choose Shaq again? Because he’s older? Because he’s MUCH better at using his body?
– ak
It’s cool Andrew. Lol, now I feel kinda bad for being so agressive. Sometimes talking in Internet forums is like driving in rush-hour traffic – it really DOES bring out the SOB in each of us… Still disagree with you on this debate though :p
lol @ post 10
good post
I don’t know if you an idiot AK, but I don’t get the rippin on Dwight and Pat cuz they workin on extendin his range. That’s why it’s called practice. Just cuz they playin D Lee don’t mean they can’t work on dude’s game. What they supposed to do? Throw lobs at the rim or practice dunkin cuz knicks don’t play d?
Let’s get this right tho. The only reason Shaq been killin is A) EVERYBODY kills the Raps bigs and B)EVERYBODY kills the Raps bigs. If you got a big man who can step out and shot(Yao, Z, Pau, Duncan, KG, etc) I’d rather have Dwight than Shaq cuz Dwight got the quickness to get out and recover to the rim. If Bargnani was hittin the 3ball, Shaq doesn’t get 45 cuz he gets worn out on the defensive end.
You might be an idiot…
sorry.
lol at post 12
still laughin
KDizzle great point about Dwight and Pat – it could have been just a one-time thing. It’s unfair of me to say that they should be working on something else, when I don’t really know if they’ve been working like crazy at his inside game, and just wanted to mix it up that night.
HOWEVA, I will say that Dwight needs to spend a much larger chunk of his time working on his power game. He’s stronger than every other big man in the League except for Shaq. His body is perfectly suited for a power game. Why doesn’t he ever try to overpower dudes with his back to the basket?
I just want him to play to his strong suits.
– ak
I still think Dwight would be better suited and thus reach his full potential if he was playing power forward full time. If the Magic had a legit starting center to take some pressure off Dwight this question wouldn’t even be debatable.
if you pick shaq for the rest of season and if you’re battling for the playoffs like phoenix is…you have to consider tht shaq doesnt play/or doesnt like to play in back to back games. thts fine maybe in the east and if your record is like the cavs but in the west that is hurtin’ the suns. if the suns dont make the playoffs this year do you think they are gonna look bk at the games shaq couldve played and be like “man im glad we have him”. Prolly not…they would have wished they had someone like dwight
AK
Dwight’s power game reminds me of Shaq’s power game….in high school. They looked the same and they played exactly the same. Then Shaq spent 3 seasons at LSU and had one of the best coaches in Dale Brown help him develop a post game. Even Stanley Roberts had one good season in the l with a great back to the basket game. The kids who missed out on college ball are still one step behind the Duncans and Shaqs, Ewings, Olajuwons no matter how much talent they have, with the exception of Al Jefferson, who has one of the best low post teachers in McHale cuz he didn’t have those moves comin outta high school either. Dwight’s athleticism puts him above Chandler, Curry, Bynum, Oden, Bogut, Kaman and every other young big, but the guys who went to college actually have a semblance of a post game.
I might be an idiot but I don’t remember Patrick Ewing backin defenders down as much as he was shootin 12-15 footers. Dwights needs a Hakeem or a Mose Malone tutorial. Real irony is that the best teacher for Dwight WOULD be Shaq….
@ -Andrew Katz
it amazes me how you can be a writer for DIME sometimes although I actually agree with your argument for SHAQ. Do you bother watching Orlando games? No matter how strong or fast you are as a big man, you can’t just “overpower dudes” with his back to the basket. With the zone defenses and banishing of illegal defense, the D can harass the post players. Dwight being a poor passer and his lack of awareness has limited his game, but he still puts up #s because of his physical gifts.
There is a reason why Shaq can still somewhat do what he does. He is much stronger, has better footwork, post-moves, better passer, more awareness, and experience than Dwight. It’s not power game that Dwight needs to work but his post-moves and footwork. Also he still can’t use his left hand or shoot with it either.
katz–
you are an idiot. shaq is just the new flavor of the month right now, so you’re on the nuttsack.
i bet 15 games from now, your tune will change….
Also the way the league is being played today, developing a 10-15 footer would be essential.
Also it’s not power that makes Dwight dominant, it’s his speed and explosiveness for a big man his size that makes him so dominant. If Dwight had a microfracture surgery like Amare, he would still have strength but would lose the agility and explosiveness thus he will be less dominant alas AMARE. God thinking of what Amare could have been if he never hurt his knee is frightening.
andrew
u praise shaq for talking out of his ass and bash dwight for being smart and respectful ???? Hello? Hello? Anybody home? Huh? Think, McFly. Think!
true shaq never gives praise to anyone even when the admiral , hakeem , and pat were droppin 30 on his ass. but anyways he only talks shit when he knows its a peaceful dude (howard) or a pussy on the court (bosh). i would love to see the suns play the spurs in the playoffs and have shaq tell duncan hes a pussy and he cant play him before the series starts.
btw give me howard u can keep your lazy fat bitch
Dwight will go Down With amare as the most underacheiving big men in the modern NBA. They could be so much more than they are. Where the hell is Olajuwon? He should have a big man camp, he was the ultimate center in my opinion.
I can’t stand shaq, he could have been the mj of bigs if he wasn’t lazy. He just took advantage of his size and didn’t learn as much basketball as he should have. Another underacheiver.
Today if I had to pick or center for this season, it’s shaq. Answer me this, if shaq was on orlando right now in place of Howard, would you bet against them this year? If their shooters are hitting, it’s lights out and shaq takes it easy. If they’re off, shaq is getting boards and post passes. Either way shaq is turning dunks into floaters on d cuz everyone is scared to rise up on him.
Tell me I’m wrong.
Shaq goes into a PMS scoring mode and next thing we know, we are having flashbacks of Shaq in a Lakers uniform.
The PMS will go away, just like a motivated Lamar Odom.
Don’t expect Shaq to keep this up. Shaq to me is not a full-pledge Laker.
And btw dwight can’t back people down because of his chicken legs. You can bench press all you want but you need a strong core and lower body to be effective in the post. That’s why a lot of sloppy out of shape lookin dudes are good post players (shaq, al jeff, zach Randolph) and guys like dwight suck with their back to the basket.
@ Ian
sigh~ here we go again with your retarded arguments without facts based on your pure bias, disney world, lala land, have-no-idea-what-you-are-thinking statements
Shaq is blunt. you can call him a comedian or an egotistical idiot, but what shaq says has some valid point to it… sometimes :/… Shaq talked shit to Pat and the Admiral because he DID owned them. go check their matchup history.
you said shaq never gave praise? He gave Hakeem the highest praise to a big man. Shaq said he never felt so helpless against a center before and said Hakeem was the best center he ever played against.
he only talk shit to peaceful dudes? Charles Barkley sure was a peaceful guy.
Duncan unlike Dwight, has championship rings and has proven to be one of the best players ever for a long period of time. What has Dwight done? He took Shaq’s nickname from a Slam Dunk contest… Shaq gives respect to players who deserves it.
@ KDizzle… agree 100%. My question to follow up on your point is about the future of the NBA.
If no big man with a bright future stays in college beyond a single season, what will come of the League? I’d imagine that the quality of big man offensive post play will be diluted slightly. But Al Jefferson and Andrew Bynum are proving that isn’t always the case. What do you think?
@Kevin K… I understand what you’re saying about the evolution of the League, and how quick double-teams help to counter back-to-the-basket post scorers. However, I disagree that you can’t “overpower” a guy with your back to the basket. Do you really believe that? It’s a combination of footwork, knowing how to work your body, and pure strength.
And the #1 most effective way to counter a defense that doubles the post is by overpowering the post defender. If we dump the ball into Shaq in the post and he power dribbles – a two-handed short dribble – he’ll put himself in a great position to get a basket before the defense can harass him.
Defenses have been swarming and doubling the post since the day this game was invented. That’s not a new thing.
– ak
kevin k
really are u that stupid?????? first it was denver got better is a fluke now what with detroit iverson is out and they win fluke also??? now this dude stfu everyone knows shaq talks out of his ass everyone knows it but u apparently have a secret crush on me or something u always talk back with no real point.
didnt barkley give shaq a semi suplex.
fuck even u said he has valid points SOMETIMES so what the fuck are u talking about shaq talks shit to pleaple he thinks he has a chance at beating period why didnt he do the kobe u cant win without me shit before the finals??
just for u
pre duncan 92-96
admiral
27 ppg 11 rpg 3.2 bpg
shaq
26 ppg 11.2 rpg 2.8 bpg
thats head to head u idiot u shoulda googled those stats before posting crap that shaq owned anyone.
shaq became shaq when hakeem david and pat got old or retired he didnt dominate them shaq is the only all time great center (or so he thinks) that didnt have any competition in his prime so gtfo with your bs.
one more thing fool one thing is not liking someone but calling them queens or rupaul just because is bullshit oakley didnt win 4 rings why didnt shaq run his mouth at players like that?
shaq would never praise the admiral because of a autograph incident even if he dropped 71 to steal a scoring title from him…oh wait
question for everyone
how many allnbas 1st team
how many allnba defensive first team
how many mvps
how many titles
did shaq win before the three centers i mentioned got old or retired?
double doubles dont mean much when shaq is involved if there is a defensive rebound and no opponents are there…hes gona leave ot for his teammates and get back on offense…i call them uncontested rebounds and dwight gets so many that i take his boards with a grain of salt….shaq gets big offensive boards and d boards
Ian H
AK
Bynum got Kareem and Al got McHale. Big guys comin in need the teams draftin them to surround them with vets and former players who can actually do the teachin that they won’t get since if you’re any good, you don’t go to school long enough to learn the basics of offense and defense. I look at DeAndre Jordan, Speights and think they would have been WAY better pros had they stayed in school at least 3 years so they could learn the game.
As for the future, I been hearin hype about BJ Mullens but i seen 3-4 ohio state games this year and he needs tons of work. Apart from Thabeet, who has no offensive game to speak of, there really aren’t any big men comin down the pike. The future of the nba is power forwards playing center because legit 5s are harder and harder to find…unless you’re the clippers
where’s my comments?
Ian I gotta disagree, young shaq beasted guys early in his career almost Identical to the way dwight does now (Cept he could lead a break and mastered the pump fake)Sure he had issues with guys like The dream early on, just like dwight has issues with bitches like Yao and Big Z, but that comes with experience. And both shaq and dwights issues against those guys was mostly foul trouble cuz they weren’t used to dealing with such a varitety of post move. But to put it like shaq was samuel dalmebert or something when he first got to the league is kinda pushing it. Shaq was shaq since day one, he just didn’t have experiene to take full advantage of his natural gifts..just like dwight. Shaq averaged 29.3 ppgs and 13 boards his second and 3rd seasons in the league and 24 as a rookie, thats not dominant? I mean he wasn’t wilt but he damn sure wasn’t average suddenly becoming good once ewing and guys retired..
bron
i didnt mean he gets destroyed i meant that shaq was usually played to a draw by the other centers he didnt destroy the admiral or ewing or even zo like some people think.
and no shaq wasnt avg but u can say he didnt have competition in his prime like the others did again what i tried to say he got played to a draw is not like he held ewing to 12 points
bron look up the admirals first 7 season pre injury and look up ewing and tell me if the numbers dont look almost the same well maybe ewing is a tad below but still. why wasnt shaq the selection for the first 2 nba teams till the admiral and hakeem got old???? again they destroyed each other he didnt own anyone
and dwight isnt nearly as good as the 90s center again he looks like that because of the lack of big men today hell yao in considered an elite center
Dwight is still pretty young in basketball years. I would place him in a DAVID ROBINSON CATEGORY before putting him a Shaq category.
Dwight is at a disadvantage because he doesn’t have the great centers to measure himself up to like Shaq did with Robinson, Ewing, and Olajuwon.
Dwight would be eaten alive by them, because he is more of a mechanical player. Shaq, even right now, has better footwork and a better game from 5ft and in.
Regardless of age, in the playoffs, it comes down to the half court game, and Shaq has the credentials to prove he should be chosen over Dwight right now.