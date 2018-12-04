Patrick Beverley Has Been Fined $25,000 For Throwing The Ball At A Fan In Dallas

12.04.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Clippers loss on Sunday in Dallas snapped a four-game winning streak for Los Angeles, who find themselves tied atop the Western Conference with Denver.

The game was a statement win from the Mavericks, playing without Luka Doncic, and a tough loss, but not a disastrous one for the Clippers, how bounced back with a win over New Orleans on Monday. The loss was most costly for Patrick Beverley, who found himself in a few contentious situations in the game.

While wrestling on the floor with Dennis Smith Jr. over a loose ball, an elbow from Beverley knocked out one of Smith’s front teeth. From there, Beverley, who always plays an intense game, was on edge and his frustrations boiled over when he tossed the ball at Dallas fan Don Knobler courtside who, Beverley says, said “f*ck your mother” to him.

