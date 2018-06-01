Getty Image

It’s been quite the month for Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. First, his mom went onto The Price Is Right and made bank, which has nothing to do with basketball, but is still delightful. As for his ability to make it back onto the basketball court after missing basically all of the 2017-18 campaign, it turns out Beverley has made a “remarkable” recovery.

Beverley was ruled out for the season in November. The veteran guard needed knee surgery and was expected to miss nine months, but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, that timetable has been moved way up. Wojnarowski spoke to Dr. Walter Lowe, who performed the surgery and said that Beverley is able to play three months sooner than expected.

“I saw Pat [Thursday] and ordered a new MRI approximately six months out from his microfracture biocartilage repair and lateral meniscus repair,” Lowe said. “His recovery has been remarkable and I have cleared him to return to all basketball activities. This speedy recovery is a testament to Pat’s diligence to the comprehensive rehabilitation program between Houston and LA.”

Beverley was understandably excited, as he took to Twitter after the news became public to celebrate the announcement.

God is Good!!! Thanks to everyone who all sent thoughts and prayers!!!! #ClipperNation https://t.co/3k0NREmC7J — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 1, 2018

The Clippers could be in for something of a rebuild this offseason. Despite keeping Doc Rivers around, the team could be in line to lose DeAndre Jordan and Austin Rivers in free agency, so getting Beverley’s steady hand back a little sooner than anyone anticipated is one less thing for the organization to worry about.