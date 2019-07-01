Patrick Beverley Is Returning To The Clippers On A Three-Year, $40 Million Deal

07.01.19 49 mins ago

Getty Image

The Los Angeles teams were both very quiet on Sunday while the rest of the league dished out over $3 billion in contracts as free agency began.

That’s because both the Clippers and Lakers are in pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, who is the lone superstar to decide not to take meetings on Day 1 of free agency or make his decision as soon as he was able. Instead, the two sides have seen a considerable number of the top free agents go off the board, all in the hopes that Leonard chooses them over a return to Toronto.

However, late on Sunday night the Clippers made a significant move, as they re-signed Patrick Beverley to a healthy three-year, $40 million deal, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and quickly confirmed by Beverley on Twitter.

