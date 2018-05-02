Patrick Beverley’s Mom Went Onto ‘The Price Is Right’ And Won A Pair Of Cars

#Los Angeles Clippers
05.02.18 56 mins ago

There is no television show that is more fun to watch on a weekday at 11 a.m. EST than The Price Is Right. Your options at that time of day are that, your third episode SportsCenter that morning, or a re-run from 2007 in the midst of a Law and Order: Special Victims Unit marathon, so you might as well watch people play pricing games for an hour.

With the Los Angeles Clippers missing out on the postseason this year, Patrick Beverley decided to spend his Wednesday morning doing just that. But that wasn’t the only reason why he was tuned in: It turns out his mom, Lisa, was on the show and won big.

If you’ve been on Twitter today, you might have seen this GIF of a contestant winning on the big wheel, which features someone collapsing in a heap.

