Knicks legend and current Georgetown head men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing announced over the weekendp that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the hospital due to symptoms from the virus.

At 57 years old, the Hall of Famer is at the age more at risk to serious complications from the virus — although it must always be noted that there have been a number of cases of younger people that have been very serious — and as such there was a great deal of concern when he made his announcement. Happily, Ewing appears to be improving and is out of the hospital, as his son Patrick Ewing Jr. offered a statement of thanks to the hospital staff and to the public for their well wishes for his father.

It’s very good news that Ewing is back at home and seeing his condition steadily improve, but his case also serves as yet another cautionary tale that there is still a great deal of risk of the virus spreading even after two months of varying stay-at-home orders, many of which are now being rescinded or loosened. For the sports world, it’s a reminder that plans to reopen must not only consider the risks for the players, but also coaches and others that fall into more at-risk populations.