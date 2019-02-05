Patrick Mahomes Showed Off Nasty Handles In A Pickup Basketball Game

02.05.19

Getty Image

Patrick Mahomes took home NFL MVP honors in his first full season as a starter, and the Chiefs quarterback looks like the future of the league.

Mahomes has a rocket for an arm and incredible accuracy to go with it, and is already maybe the best in the league at extending plays and finding receivers downfield when the pocket breaks down. The Texas Tech product is an amazing athlete, and most know about his baseball skills as his father played Major League Baseball for the Mets and other teams.

However, Mahomes’ athletic gifts are not reserved to just the gridiron or diamond, he’s also a beast on the hardwood. There’s some video of a high school Mahomes throwing down a dunk that got passed around the interwebs during the season, but now that it’s the offseason he’s got time to prove he’s still got skills on the court. Mahomes rolled through a gym recently and put his handles on display as he had defenders all kinds of tied up.

