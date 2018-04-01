Patrick McCaw Will Reportedly Be Released From The Hospital Sunday After MRI Was Clear

04.01.18

Patrick McCaw was stretchered off the court during Golden State’s win over the Kings on Saturday night after taking a scary fall onto his back. McCaw was fouled by Vince Carter as he jumped for a dunk, causing him to lose his balance and land squarely on his back.

Everyone at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento feared the worst as the Warriors’ second-year man was placed on a backboard for stabilization and stretchered out. Carter was visibly shaken by McCaw’s injury and apologized to the Warriors for his role in the incident, telling the media after the game he just hoped McCaw’s long-term health would not be impacted.

Overnight, some good news emerged as McCaw underwent various tests, starting with chest x-rays that came back clear, followed by a CT scan that was likewise clear. The last test for McCaw was an MRI on Sunday, and word trickled out from various reporters that the MRI showed no structural damage and he could possibly be released from the hospital later in the day.

