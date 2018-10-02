Patrick McCaw Will Reportedly Turn Down A Warriors Offer And Remain A Free Agent

10.01.18 2 hours ago

With the preseason fully underway, the vast majority of NBA-quality players are already under contract for the 2018-19 season. However, Patrick McCaw is not among them, as the 22-year-old wing remains on the market, albeit in restricted free agent fashion.

On Monday evening, word broke from multiple sources that McCaw, who spent the first two seasons of his NBA career as a role player for the Golden State Warriors, will elect to decline an offer from his incumbent team in favor of restricted free agency.

