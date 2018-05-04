The Warriors Announce Patrick McCaw Is Making ‘Steady Functional Progress’ From His Back Injury

The Golden State Warriors have been operating without second-year wing Patrick McCaw since March 31, when the former UNLV standout suffered a scary back injury against the Sacramento Kings. Since then, word broke that McCaw would miss a minimum of four weeks with what was described as a lumbosacral bone bruise but, on Thursday evening, the Warriors announced an optimistic update concerning the 22-year-old.

Golden State shared that McCaw is “making steady functional progress.” He isn’t on the verge of returning or anything, but McCaw been cleared for an additional level of on-court work, including shooting and running drills. Beyond that, the latest update indicates that McCaw will be re-evaluated in four additional weeks and, while that does not provide a definitive timetable for return, the release was both upbeat and encouraging with regard to the future.

At this point, it appears likely that McCaw will not return during the postseason, even if the Warriors make the deep run to the NBA Finals that many anticipate. Still, the overarching takeaway is that his prognosis is improving after what was a terrifying initial injury. In the meantime, McCaw will operate as a supporting figure within the organization but his future is bright and another update seems to be on the way soon.

