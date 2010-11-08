Patrick Patterson: Kentucky Wildcats Will Win A Championship Before The Houston Rockets

We may be only six games into the new season, but Houston is already feeling the pressure to win as much as any other team in the NBA. After last night’s 120-94 win over Minnesota, the Rockets now stand at 1-5 on the year. It also doesn’t hurt to mention that four of Houston’s first six opponents have been New Orleans, San Antonio, Denver and the L.A. Lakers â€“ who currently have three total losses between them.

But the Rockets shouldn’t worry just yet, because if one thing is clear, it’s that this team has a lot of talent â€“ and much of that talent stems from a deep bench of role players. Beyond Houston’s starting core, Chase Budinger, Courtney Lee and Kyle Lowry will all certainly make their respective presence felt this season. And another guy who will look to make an impact: rookie Patrick Patterson.

For the 14th pick out of Kentucky, his first year in the NBA will be more of a learning experience from afar than his former collegiate teammates John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Eric Bledsoe. That’s not to say that starting the season on Houston’s inactive list is necessarily a bad thing for the 21-year-old; coach Rick Adelman has taken it slow with rookies in the past. Most notably with starting point guard, and reigning NBA’s Most Improved Player, Aaron Brooks, who logged only eight minutes of combined burn in his first 25 games as a rookie in 2007. Three years later and Brooks is Houston’s floor general and most dynamic playmaker. At 6-9, Patterson was Kentucky’s rock in the post alongside Cousins last year. And in just three years in Lexington, he carried averages of over 16 points and eight boards a game. Needless to say, when Adelman is ready to call on Patterson, he’ll be ready.

On the eve of NBA action in late October, I was able to catch up with the Rockets’ new big man at the PEAK 2010-11 Season Tip-Off party in L.A. Patterson signed with the Chinese-based shoe company this past summer and has already become a major target in their international branding efforts. After meeting Pat, it was clear PEAK has snagged one of the NBA’s most genuine and personable young cats in the game.

***

Dime: What are the Rockets and you personally hoping to accomplish this season?

Patrick Patterson: Overall as a team, we want a championship. You know, we feel that we have the right tools; we have the right coach, we have the right players, great leadership and hands down one of the best big men in the League. Yao‘s coming back, he didn’t play last year, but he’s going to ease into it. He’s going to start playing and picking things up as each day goes by. So overall our number one goal is to win a championship. And for myself, it’s to just be the best player I can be. You know, hopefully make it to the rookie game and help my team out to get us to the playoffs. Just do whatever I can to help this team out and represent Houston, the fans and the organization the right way.

Dime: Are you starting to feel more adjusted to NBA life now that you’ve got a summer under your belt? What’s it feel like to now be a pro?

PP: It’s tough. You know it’s definitely a business, but the number one thing that I’m trying to adjust to is all the free time. We have so much time outside of practice, outside of lifting; you get the rest of the day to yourself. Rather than college, it was all about a schedule. You practice, you had weights, you had class, you had study hall and you didn’t get done at eight o’clock at night. Rather with the NBA now, if we practice at 11, we’re out there by two-thirty, three o’clock. You have the rest of the day to do what you want. So you can go back, get up extra shots, extra treatment; so that’s the biggest thing I’m trying to adjust to is being everywhere on time and doing stuff on my own. ‘Cause in college, we had people making sure we were there. And in the NBA, they tell you that it’s “your own choice” if you wanna go or not. So just adjusting to the free life, all the spare time I have and just adjusting to the new city, the new fans and my new teammates.

Dime: Speaking of college, you’ve got to be keeping tabs on Kentucky. How are they going to be this season now that they’ve reloaded with new guys?

PP: Hopefully, they’re looking at furthering what we went last year (35-3, Elite Eight appearance). I know that they have the right pieces with the freshmen.

Dime: That’s a high bar to set though.

PP: I mean, I feel like they can make it further than what we did. I feel like they can make it to the Final Four. And if everything goes the right way, you know they can win a championship. Hopefully Enes [Kanter] will get cleared, and if he does, you know the sky’s the limit for that team. Because hands down, they have one of the best coaches in college basketball (John Calipari) and one of the best recruiting classes. And they have great leadership, great returnees who played there previous years and who will step up and be leaders this year. So overall, the sky’s the limit for that team.

Dime: So who wins a championship first: Rockets or Wildcats?

PP: (Pauses) Well, I gotta say Wildcats. Because, I think, their championship is in April and then ours isn’t until like, what, June â€“ something like that. So Wildcats win it first just because of the time period.

