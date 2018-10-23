Patty Mills Hit A Game-Winner In Overtime To Beat The Lakers After LeBron Missed Two Free Throws

10.23.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James delivered his first signature moment (of what will assuredly be many) as a member of the Lakers on Monday night in Staples Center, tying the game up with the Spurs with just seconds to go to force overtime.

LeBron’s walk-up three seemed to turn the tide on what was otherwise a rocky night for the King (although the stat line was still ridiculous), and he added five more points in overtime as the Lakers pulled ahead to a six-point lead with a minute to go in the extra period. However, much like how L.A. closed an eight-point gap in under 90 seconds to tie it in regulation, the Spurs were able to storm back in overtime to get the 143-142 win and keep the Lakers winless on the season.

James had the chance to, at the least, force the Spurs to go for a three and the tie late when he got sent to the free throw line. LeBron’s free throw shooting has long been spotty, so splitting the pair wouldn’t have been all that shocking. However, he missed both, and DeMar DeRozan was able to haul in the rebound and call timeout to let Gregg Popovich dig into his bag of tricks to draw up a play for the potential game-winner.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesPatty Millssan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 17 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP