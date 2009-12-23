Gasol inks $64 million extension

Pau Gasol is on a roll. Over the last eight games, all double-doubles, he’s averaged 16.2 points and 15.7 rebounds while the Lakers have gone 7-1. And in an interview aired on ESPN over the weekend, Kobe Bryant said Pau is the best low-post player in the NBA today — presumably knowing that Tim Duncan and Dwight Howard would be included in that discussion.

And today, Gasol signed a three-year contract extension with the Lakers for a reported $64 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On his way to another All-Star berth, Gasol has been the difference in turning the Lakers into a dominant team rather than just a really good one. Kobe is always Kobe, Lamar Odom can be inconsistent, and Andrew Bynum has been in and out of the lineup with injuries over the last couple of years — but Gasol put L.A. over the hump to get them to the 2008 Finals, and to win the 2009 championship. At 29 years old, he is crucial to keeping the Lakers in the title mix for the foreseeable future.