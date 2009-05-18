Pau Gasol is Ready for Kenyon Martin

While I don’t think Pau Gasol is in danger of ending up on this list any time soon, I do think he’s probably more of a gamer and a little bit tougher than most people would expect. And he doesn’t seem the least bit worried about dealing with Kenyon Martin and his tactics in the Western Conference Finals.
The media was ready with Kenyon questions for Pau after yesterday’s Game 7 victory. From the L.A. Times:
As Gasol walked down the Staples Center hallway Sunday, stopping every so often to sign autographs, to take pictures, to accept congratulations on his 21-point, 18-rebound effort against the Rockets, he answered every question about Martin’s behavior like a man not going to be intimidated at all.
“You play through it,” Gasol said. “You raise your aggressiveness level. You’ve got to try to be smart. At the same time, you’ve got to play through it.”
Many remember last season’s NBA Finals, when the Boston Celtics’ Kevin Garnett seemed to back Gasol down, when all the Lakers seemed to wilt.
Martin tries to be as hard-edged as Garnett is.
Martin is a good defender, Gasol acknowledged.
But Gasol didn’t sound like someone who would back down against Martin in the best-of-seven series.
“He’s kind of like their post-up stopper,” Gasol said. “You’ve got to play hard. Don’t back down. Don’t expect any calls. Try to play through it and be aggressive.”
Then Gasol even took a little dig at Kenyon:
When the Nuggets beat the Mavericks, Martin was all over Dallas’ All-Star forward Dirk Nowitzki.
In Game 1, as Nowitzki drove baseline midway through the first quarter, Martin bumped the forward hard, knocking him down to the court. Martin was called for a technical foul on the play.
It was Martin’s way of trying to intimidate Nowitzki.
A day after the incident, the NBA upgraded Martin’s foul to a flagrant 1 and fined him $25,000
Gasol was asked about Martin’s tactics and whether he thought Martin would try the same against him.
“And Dirk averaged 30-something points,” Gasol said, smiling.
It should probably be noted that Pau won’t just have to deal with Martin – he will also be the target of the waves of goons that George Karl sends his way in the form of The Birdman, Nene, etc.
Source: L.A. Times
“Wave of goons” haha
Get ready for a little reality check Lakernation!!!
I heard people talking on KS107.5 this morning about how it’s gonna be the Lakers in 5 games. Wow, I guess that guy slept through the last 7 games WITHOUT Tmac, and the last few without Yao.
See you in June LeBron.
This is going to be the best series to watch…Can’t WAIT!
THUGGETS in the building….!!! hahahaha
hoping for a fight between, the machine vs jr smith or dantay jones…
This should be an interesting series..it will really test Gasol the “waves of goons, is correct Martin, Nene, Birdman and probably Melo will all have cracks at guarding Gasol. It will also be interesting to see what kind of lineup Phil Jackson decides to go with. Odom is also going to be an interesting matchup for Denver. In a lot of ways Denver is like the Lakers lite.
Tbone for some reason “Wave of goons” was comical to me too lol.
I got the Lakers to win but I don’t like Pau so I hope Kenyon makes him pay for his crimes.
All the way from not showing up in the playoffs for the most part against K.G. to that lil stunt in the Olympics with the eyes.
Get em Kenyon, Get em!
Still think the Nuggs will explode once things don’t go their way.
It’ll be interesting to see how Coach Billups has his squad ready.
We’ll see.Talentwise,Pau second to none as a big.Heartwise,now is the time to get them ratings up on 2k10.
Has there ever been a player more perfect to do charmin commercials then gasol?
@ bigdoggchad…
i think all three of the lakers’ bigs can star in the commercials.
pau says that dirk averaged 30-something PPG, but pau isn’t nearly as creative a scorer as dirk is.
nuggets & magic in 6!!!
I think the Nuggets and Lakers are almost opposites. The Lakers are a smart team that lacks the physicality. The Nuggets are a physical team that lacks the smarts. I think it all falls on Billups for the Nuggets.
Along the lines of #5’s comment, I think that although the Lakers will be tested by the physicality of the Nuggets, the Nuggets will also be tested by the talent and headiness of the Lakers. When calls start falling the Lakers way, are they going to blow up? I can see JR Smith or even Melo abandoning ship and gunning if they’re down by 10+ points. And Kenyon’s just a bad call away from reverting back to his rookie year days. Billups has to hold them all together.
@ Kermit…good post. i agree. its funny tho that gasol is talking ish now…haha like gee said go get ’em kenyon. i think the series is gonna be who can better motivate their sqaud…chauncey or kobe? and i wonder will they sick dahntay jones on kobe? he seems to get under the skin of who ever he defends
I got a feeling kmart will be ready for gasol as well.
here’s hoping kmart puts gasol on his ass in the first three minutes of game 1. we’ll see how ready pau is for that.
id take a bet right now that pau will average under 15 pts for this series.
Lakers is soft as fuck and got punked by the Rockets that are half as physical as the Nuggets. The most intimidating team in the playoffs. Plus they have no one to that can guard Chancey.
3 words for all the doubters…”The Gawd K-Hova!!!”
@swat
dantay will be the main kobe defender. that’s from the horses (karl) mouth.
Interesting that the Lakers have to go through 2 teams this year that have real defensive stoppers. Artest/Battier now KMart.
With Dahntay Jones being the Nuggets starter does Kobe become the Billups stopper?
Who’s gonna stop Kobe??
Whoever said Dirk is more ‘creative’ than Gasol needs to pay attention to Gasol’s plethora of moves in the post.
How much longer before Phil tries to get the lineup of Bynum, Gasol, Odom, Ariza and Kobe going?
KMart is a big man’s version of Ron Artest, just not as crazy. IF I’ve just played a series with Artest on the other side, KMart really isn’t going to phase me.
Who does KMart want to see less Gasol or Odom?
Will Bynum finally be the difference maker?
This will be a great series, and I won’t be shocked if Denver pulled it off. Denver has perimeter scoring, heady point guard play,an assortment of big men with different attributes, and 2 late game clutch shooters in Melo and Billips.
Pau is talking a lot of shit right now to go seven games with an undersized team missing 2 of its big men and main scorer. The series would have been different if Deke were around because there would have plenty of finger waving goin on. And the goon squad is just as tought as houston but with more athletic players and better offensive firepower. Who is gonna defend nene in the post? Will kobe start jacking when someone just as if not more athletic is on him? Can derek fisher or farmar stay with chauncy? Can LA find an answer for Melo?….on the flipside, can chauncy keep his team under control? Can they defend kobe? Can they deal with the size of LA? All the intangible questions need to be answered…..Denver in 7
Go ahead, Laker Nation. Pencil in the Lakers. Make Kobe and his crew just a little bit more too arrogant for their own good.
The Nuggest would just love to be underestimated.
where did all these nuggets bandwagoners come from? or are you guys just laker haters? haha been thru enough of you fools..listen to what shane battier said in the post game 7 interview..nuggets went thru NOH who was as useless as can be and had zero heart..then went thru dallas who had no howard..(who was HUGE in the first round defeat of the spurs)..which means no one to try to stop melo and they lost the 20 something ppg he brought them..they havent exactly been tested yet have they?
now you’re all going to say..oh well the lakers had houston with no yao ming or tmac..tmac hasnt been there all year really..and houston played us better without yao..even when he was in the series..we just ran him back n forth..when they went with the smaller line up..they came back in games against us..anyway..thats all over..
fish has the best match up he can possibly have against billups..he can actually guard billups..no one like battier/artest combo to stop kobe..odom creates some match up problems..and nowhere do i see gasol “talking shit” all he said was he has to be more aggressive to match kmarts intensity and that was that..he stated facts..dirk did go 30ppg even after kmart tried to punk him..and if you dont think kmart trying to punk the guy he is going against is a major part of his game..then ur just being silly..he tries to out “thug” you and intimidate his opponent..thats obvious..thats what gasol cant let happen..
cant wait for this series to start!!!!!!
I think alot of you are underestimating Gasol in the post. He is very skilled in the post and K-Mart didn’t exactly stop Dirk either. The problem for Denver will be when they put K-Mart on Kobe, who will guard gasol then. Jones will be in foul trouble after 3 minutes. After Artest and Battier, do you think Kobe will be phased against a smaller Jones, really??? Melo usually doesn’t have, or in the past, haven’t had great games against LA. Lastly, I’ll say this again: STERN WILL NOT LET K-MART, BIRDMAN AND JR SMITH GET TO THE FINALS WITH ALL THOSE TATTOOS… It’s against company policy..lol.. Plus Stern is heading to the bank with Kobe vs Lebron finals.
Nothing against the nuggets, but Carl Landry came back from getting shot in mid march, ron artest fights entire arenas, chuck hayes plays against guys a foot taller than him on a regular basis and luis scola took the spear from derek fisher like a man. Denver has a guy with giant lips on his neck, and another guy who fought by slapping someone and running to the lockerroom. they are not tougher than the rockets. Just because you have more tats doesn’t mean you’re tougher, if that was the case then nba legend Cherokee parks would be throwing guys out of windows instead of good ol’ chuckster. I would worry about the nuggets big men being better if i were the lakers, i wouldn’t worry about them being tougher than the rockets.
nice pick of Pau watching the sunset, he is really tough
Lakers in 6, Cavs in 6
I can’t wait for this SERIES!!!!
IT’s like a better HOUSTON-LAKERS MATCH UP!
C’mon, only difference ROX aint have a vet point or a PURE SCORER like MELO.
IT’S GONNA BE BANANANAS.
Funny thing about LA – they CAN actually be PHYSICAL in the WORST way. They just aren’t all the time.
Funny thing about Denver – they CAN actually FIRE ON ALL CYLINDERS in the BEST way. They just don’t do it all the time.
I predict Dahntay and Shannon BOXIN’ IT OUT and I aint talkin’ gettin’ position down low…don’t ask me why I picked those two…two no-names fightin’ for a name, eh, that’s good enough reason for me.
WHO the hell said Dirk is more creative than Gasol??
LMAO at the haters.. Gasol is a POST player and Dirk is a JUMP shooter.. trying to defend Kenyon Martin now just to make YOURSELF believe Gasol aint going to carve up Martin?? same bigs from last year right?? oh yeah you got Camby Jr out there now.. So what did Gasol average last year against Denver?? Shhhhiiiiiitttttt…
And the only person i see being effective on Kobe is Billups.. Dahntay Jones can TRY to guard Kobe but remember, you get up in Kobe’s shit and you about to be icing elbow bruises all night.. and he aint a vet defender.. he just vultured Chris Paul’s injured ass..
Im still ACHING to see how Melo does in this series.. we not only have the defender but the help big men.. like i said he is probably the smoothest scorer but he aint mentally strong enough and he aint ran into what we have defensively.. plus he doesnt do well againt Odoms length so we will see how far he has come..
They can still do it but it’ll be ROUGH.. Like they need to play perfect basketball rough..
I said Dirk is more creative than Gasol!
Dude, I live in LA…so I’ve seen way more Laker games than I’ve wanted to. Pau uses his length more than anything to get his shot off. What makes him dangerous is that he’s accurate as all hell! Dirk has more moves in his arsenal although his post-up isn’t quite like Pau’s.
I’m a tried and true Laker hater since Bitch Mitch chose Kobe over Shaq! Pau isn’t the ‘carve up’ type of player. He was having a tough time against Scola up until the last game.
Still say Nuggets in 6!
@ AY..
Yeah that whole “Denver is tougher than Houston” thing is pretty funny.. Shit if you want to get technical Denver has played the SOFT teams this postseason..
Please call Utah AND/OR Houston soft in a sports bar and tell me how that goes.. New Orleans playing 6’8-9 West at Center?? SOFT.. Dallas SOFT..
Denver just have a bunch of talkers on they team.. JR Smith is a talker, Kenyon Martin is a talker (remember last year?? PLEASE let him get Kobe going cuz that’ll work out beatifully for Denver), and Melo makes looks like he is about to cry when the going gets tough..
they got a chance but please dont call an apple an orange..
you know what..fuck y’all..ill take a SOFT ASS GASOL in my line up any day..
after we beat the nuggets and Gasol shows some fire..what will you amazing bball critics on this site come up with next to talk shit about? does it make you feel that good hating on the lakers? really..does it? do you go about your day happy cause you got to call Gasol soft, or you got to say Bryant is an asshole? now you can be happy in your suburu and rock your kmart (the store not the pink lips on the neck dude) t shirts? come on now..keep hating..keeeeeeeep hating..and while you are..you can see my smiling mug at the parade and hate some more on that
@ Blue.. Once again..
Pau is a POST player.. he sets up on the block and uses hooks and can use BOTH hands for those Hooks..
Dirk is a JUMP shooter.. he sets up on the block and spins to the fade away.. otherwise he goes from the top of the key..
U watch Laker games out of hate so you shouldnt watch them.. Bitter, bitter man..
@22, nice. you go pau, watching that sun.
Billips has gone through Chris Paul and Jason Kidd, going against the likes of Derek Fisher and Farmar is like a day off by comparison. Melo when hot can pretty much go shot for shot with Kobe. As for the bigs, Bynum’s an unknown at this point, Gasol is skilled but can be pushed around, Denver’s bigs are athletic enough to overcome any size deficiencies.
right cause j kidd was on the all defensive team this year…do you watch basket ball? your grandmother on crutches can cross kidd over at this point in his career..
if anyone is actually arguing that gasol is more creative than dirk they should think about coming over to my house and eating my doo doo.
‘right cause j kidd was on the all defensive team this year…do you watch basket ball? your grandmother on crutches can cross kidd over at this point in his career..’
Who cares, he’s still an upgrade overall over Fisher. And I notice you only commented on Kidd, no comeback on Paul? Like I said, Fisher and Farmar? Day off compared to who he’s already seen….
@LakeShow84
haha…i watch the laker games because I’m a basketball fan. the only other choice is the clippers and I’d much rather watch a competitive game. don’t call me out as “bitter, bitter man” as if you know anything about me.
the fact that pau can hook with either hand is not creative!
i’m not arguing which player is better, i’m just arguing how they get the baskets. as ugly as dirk’s moves can be, he still has moves other than just post moves.
@ 33..
Who cares? your whole point was billups was able to work over chris paul and j kidd..which means their defense was not able to slow him down..correct?
he is bigger than paul and was able to post him and use his strength while the lanes were plugged by their bigs and paul’s supporting cast could not hit a shot if their life depended on it..point? billups looks great..paul looks horrible
kidd is known as the second worst defensive pg in the league behind only steve nash..i mean anyone can blow by kidd..point? kidd couldnt guard dick bavetta if they played one on one..
derek fisher throughout his career has been known as a good defensive pg..a very good one actually..however due to age he is much slower than he was and could not stay in front of brooks or deron really..
billups is an older point guard known to use his power to post up or hit pull up j’s..fisher is too strong to post up for billups and billups is much slower than brooks or deron and will not be able to blow by fisher as easily..
that was my point my non basketball watching friend..this is a great match up for fisher..therefore your point is useless..go back and think of something new and cool to say now..k?
at 35:
I love the arrogance coming from a person who’s team took 7 games to beat another without their TWO best players. Reality is Houston shouldn’t have won another game after Yao went down.
Billips is a top 5 point guard, and able to adapt to point guards of different styles and abilities. That’s what makes him a great point guard. So I appreciate your boundless faith in your team, but please don’t try to sell me or anyone else with a brain that billips won’t have his way with Fisher. K?
riiite..so i was making a basketball observation..saying so far..billups would be better defended by fisher than paul or kidd..you however are just talking shit without a point..and since you had nothing to really say you resort back to the “oh well houston took you to 7”..umm we werent even discussing that..how about we wait n see k? billups is a superb pg..i agree..fisher can play him better than the other two he has had to face so far is my point..read much?
I mention Houston because you are amazingly cocky for your team considering they barely scrapped past a vastly overmatched Rockets team.
Sticking to your point, just because Fisher can defend Billips better than Kidd or Paul doesn’t mean he has any shot at stopping or even slowing him. I can’t believe I’m even here debating Billips vs Fisher, so I’ll end it here. Wake me up when you have something worth debating about.
@ Dragonyeuw
Paul is and has always been a defensive liability as witnessed by Spurs fans as Tony Parker scored on Paul more than a Jenna Jameson highlight reel in their playoff matchup.. He gets his steals but thats from jumping passing lanes and gambling..
And dont switch it up and say “Kidds an upgrade overall” over Fisher because the arguement was about defense.. Kidds on fixed knees and got 2 years left as bench player (if hes smart and wants a chip)..
Im going to go LABaller and say Fisher is a better defensive upgrade over Paul and Kidd.. But he’ll still get hit up pretty hard by Billups.. Hopefully Dahntay Jones sees a lot of PT so Fisher can guard HIM while Kobe guards Billups..
@ Blue
Once again.. Pau is a POST player and Dirk is a JUMP shooter.. has anyone ever seen Dirk use a great move in the pivot and hit a lefty hook/flip shot?? take it even further and say has anyone watched Pau go head to head against Dirk?? Pau be woopin Dirk’s ass.. If Pau had the freedom Dirk had Pau would be even harder.. The triangle keeps him where he is at but the man got a fade away too and runs the court much harder than Dirk.. shit Gasol got a crossover.. Dirk got a jab step and a spin and that sums up his open court moves..
And anyone who crys out “I’m a tried and true Laker hater since Bitch Mitch chose Kobe over Shaq!” on accident is a bitter, bitter man.. so i know that much about you..
Lakeshow, I agree with you. At the least you can debate without sounding like a pompous ass. And I’m glad you acknowledge that he will still get hit up by Billips. That’s my main point.
@15 Dont be a fool man. Everyone knows that K – Mart ( great nick name for a fake thug ) is going to guard Bynum, Gasol, Odum and Bryant.He is a def. beast, name a year he wasnt first team all NBA D.
comparing dirk and pau is beyond stupid.
dirk averaged 27 a game this year, is a formar MVP.
dirk’s mavs swept pau’s grizz in 06.
dirk is only one of five players in the HISTORY of the NBA to average 25 and 11 in the playoffs.
gasol is a very good player, dirk is on another level. see averaging 35 and 11 against denver as proof.
Gasol has a crossover?!? i didn’t know he was the second coming of Tim Hardaway. Dirk can take guys off the dribble much better than Pau can! Even when Pau was with Memphis and had “more freedom” he only averaged about the same PPG as now. Clearly i’m not gonna get anywhere because you’ve used the same “Pau is a POST player and Dirk is a JUMP shooter” about three times now.
and me talking about Bitch Mitch was not an accident, and it doesn’t make me bitter…everybody has players/teams that they don’t like. it’s part of the passion of the sport
Are we really debating Dirk versus Pau here? WOW is all I can say.We’re talking one of the best players of his era against a ,at best, solid second option on a good team?
I just was thinking back to the days when rap music was bearable ( not idiots with a robot voice carrying on about strippers ) Check out Thug Life album, song under pressure and youll see why
and hear why Cuban / Kmart are bitches…
wave of goons?! wow
and thuggets is realy lame.
K-Mart is overrated as a defender, didn’t big Timmy almost get a quadruple double on him in Game 6 of the 2003 Finals? It was pretty funny how he kept trying to block Duncan on every play and Duncan just shot right over him. He plays hard but lacks the height to defend bigger players. Guys like Timmy, Dirk, Pau, KG can shoot over him anytime because of their length.
The Nuggets haven’t even played anyone yet in the playoffs… they should’ve just gotten two byes. They have above average interior defense, but their perimeter players are a joke. Lakers in 6… Fuck Kenyon.