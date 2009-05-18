Pau Gasol is Ready for Kenyon Martin

While I don’t think Pau Gasol is in danger of ending up on this list any time soon, I do think he’s probably more of a gamer and a little bit tougher than most people would expect. And he doesn’t seem the least bit worried about dealing with Kenyon Martin and his tactics in the Western Conference Finals.

The media was ready with Kenyon questions for Pau after yesterday’s Game 7 victory. From the L.A. Times:



As Gasol walked down the Staples Center hallway Sunday, stopping every so often to sign autographs, to take pictures, to accept congratulations on his 21-point, 18-rebound effort against the Rockets, he answered every question about Martin’s behavior like a man not going to be intimidated at all. “You play through it,” Gasol said. “You raise your aggressiveness level. You’ve got to try to be smart. At the same time, you’ve got to play through it.” Many remember last season’s NBA Finals, when the Boston Celtics’ Kevin Garnett seemed to back Gasol down, when all the Lakers seemed to wilt. Martin tries to be as hard-edged as Garnett is. Martin is a good defender, Gasol acknowledged. But Gasol didn’t sound like someone who would back down against Martin in the best-of-seven series. “He’s kind of like their post-up stopper,” Gasol said. “You’ve got to play hard. Don’t back down. Don’t expect any calls. Try to play through it and be aggressive.”

Then Gasol even took a little dig at Kenyon:

When the Nuggets beat the Mavericks, Martin was all over Dallas’ All-Star forward Dirk Nowitzki. In Game 1, as Nowitzki drove baseline midway through the first quarter, Martin bumped the forward hard, knocking him down to the court. Martin was called for a technical foul on the play. It was Martin’s way of trying to intimidate Nowitzki. A day after the incident, the NBA upgraded Martin’s foul to a flagrant 1 and fined him $25,000 Gasol was asked about Martin’s tactics and whether he thought Martin would try the same against him. “And Dirk averaged 30-something points,” Gasol said, smiling.

It should probably be noted that Pau won’t just have to deal with Martin – he will also be the target of the waves of goons that George Karl sends his way in the form of The Birdman, Nene, etc.

Source: L.A. Times