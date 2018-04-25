Pau Gasol Plans On Playing Another ‘Three Or Four Years At Least’

Getty Image

The futures of several players in San Antonio are up in the air this offseason. Between all the drama surrounding Kawhi Leonard‘s relationship with the organization and the fact that father time is knocking on the door of stalwarts like Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where the Spurs look really different next season.

One thing is for sure: Pau Gasol doesn’t plan on going anywhere. The greatest Spanish basketball player of all time told the press after the Spurs’ season came to an end at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night that he plans on returning next year, and the year after that, and at least the two years after that.