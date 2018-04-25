Pau Gasol Plans On Playing Another ‘Three Or Four Years At Least’

#San Antonio Spurs
04.25.18 50 mins ago

Getty Image

The futures of several players in San Antonio are up in the air this offseason. Between all the drama surrounding Kawhi Leonard‘s relationship with the organization and the fact that father time is knocking on the door of stalwarts like Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where the Spurs look really different next season.

One thing is for sure: Pau Gasol doesn’t plan on going anywhere. The greatest Spanish basketball player of all time told the press after the Spurs’ season came to an end at the hands of the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night that he plans on returning next year, and the year after that, and at least the two years after that.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSPAU GASOLsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 6 hours ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 1 day ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP