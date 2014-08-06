A $250,000 Ferrari Brightens Paul George’s Day

Less than a week after suffering a ghastly open tibia-fibula fracture in his right leg during a Team USA scrimmage, Paul George was in good spirits yesterday. Despite the estimated year-long convalescence to get back on the court, PG was stoked about his new ride, a Ferrari Spider 458.

George mentioned his inability to drive for a while, but as a true car buff, he was excited just to look at it:

“Shoutout my guy @roadstarrmotorsports for gettin me right again.. He hooked this one up! Although I can’t drive for a while I can still look at it!!! #FerrariBoyz #458 #OneofOne #CantWaitToGetBetter #AlwaysWantedOne #Italia #DreamCar #NowIGotIt #Blessed”

Here’s another look:

Motor Trend gave this Ferrari iteration the title of “Best Driver’s Car” in 2011. The Ferrari 458 also soon Top Gear’s Supercar of the Year 2013 and James May’s Car of the Year.

After the outpouring of support from other players and people around the Association and USA Basketabll, it’s nice to see George smile. He’s got a long road ahead, but the Ferrari is fast and he’s a warrior who will battle back.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.