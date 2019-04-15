Getty Image

The Thunder went on the road to take on Portland in Game 1 of their first round series and dropped the opener to the Blazers, 104-99.

It was a lackluster performance from the Thunder, who had a horrific shooting night as a team, hitting just 5-of-33 three-point attempts (15.2 percent). The only member of the Thunder to hit multiple threes was Paul George, who went 4-of-15 from distance in the loss.

George, who has been battling a shoulder injury for much of the latter portion of the season, had 26 points and 10 rebounds, but needed 24 shots to get there, making eight of those attempts. Obviously, he needs more support from his teammates than a 1-of-18 effort from deep, but the Thunder also rely heavily on George to provide them spacing and a three-point threat. That’s why it was concerning to hear George talk after the game about the health of his shoulder and how Game 1 was the first time he’d shot in days after not being able to lift his shoulder four days prior.